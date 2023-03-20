Gold Crosses US$2,000 on Global Banking Troubles

GamingInvesting News

Immutable and Polygon Labs Partner to Create the New Home for Web3 Gaming

Leading gaming platform and leading blockchain protocol join forces to create the new home for gaming innovation

Immutable the leading web3 gaming platform, and Polygon Labs a development and growth team for top Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol, Polygon, today announce a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the development and adoption of web3 gaming. Together, games building on Immutable and Polygon received close to $2 billion in investor funding in 2022, making this a partnership that is widely expected to have a significant positive impact on the multi-billion dollar gaming landscape.

As part of the industry-defining alliance, Immutable will power their best-in-class platform products with Polygon's groundbreaking zero-knowledge technology to accelerate digital ownership for gamers worldwide. This alliance simplifies decision-making for game studios and developers, and provides a smart, safe choice for business leaders that accelerates time-to-market and gives them access to an ecosystem that will be one of the largest and most liquid for end users.

Still in its infancy, web3 gaming has been held back by a dearth of high-quality games and a lack of scalable, enterprise-grade platform tooling. The collaboration will make it easier for studios and developers to build high-quality games that support true asset ownership. At the core of this new relationship is the Immutable zkEVM , a new EVM-compatible zk-rollup powered by Polygon technology and with full Immutable platform support. Building on Immutable zkEVM with the Immutable Platform will make developing web3-enabled games faster, easier and less risky for large game studios and independent developers alike.

Widely touted as the holy grail of Ethereum scaling, Polygon's zkEVM technology significantly lowers transaction processing times and fees, all the while remaining fully compatible with Ethereum and retaining its robust security model.

"By combining the #1 web3 gaming platform – currently serving hundreds of game studios and millions of players – with Polygon's best-in-class zkEVM technology, we are building an Ethereum -centric gaming ecosystem that is poised to take web3 mainstream and bring digital ownership to millions of people around the world," said Robbie Ferguson , Immutable President and Co-Founder. "Billions of dollars of skins are sold each year with no rights for players - we're changing that so players are in control, and ownership is the expectation."

Immutable and Polygon have both enjoyed significant growth over the last two years, driven in part by their close ties to the Ethereum community. Polygon Labs, a development and growth team for the decentralized Polygon protocol, in less than two years has built one of the world's largest ecosystems for web3 gaming dApps, working with legendary studios and publishers like Square Enix, Neowiz, Midnight Society, Plai Labs , and Tilting Point, as well as esports teams and streamers like Cloud9 and Dr Disrespect. Polygon has experienced an enormous increase in usage with a 94% increase in activity from 2021 to 2022.

"Partnering with Immutable is a monumental step forward in our mission to empower developers and enable users to truly own their in-game assets. By leveraging Immutable's top world-class gaming platform, game development becomes seamless, allowing for the creation of rich and unique gaming experiences" said Ryan Wyatt , President of Polygon Labs.

Well-known for being the first zk-rollup for NFTs on Ethereum , Immutable has experienced massive growth, with more than 140 new titles building on the existing platform, including the much anticipated Illuvium, brands such as GameStop, DC Comics, TikTok, Marvel, Warner Bros Discovery Sports, and IP from Disney and Star Wars through Ecomi. Last month it partnered with gaming giant Unity to provide millions of game developers seamless access to web3 gaming.

For more information visit www.Immutable.com

Notes to Editors:
1. Immutable zkEVM presents game developers with additional options, and does not replace their Starkware-based solution, Immutable X.

About Immutable
Immutable is the global leader in web3 gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by offering the world's best games and game development platform.

The Immutable gaming platform is the smartest, safest choice for web3 game developers and makes it easy to safely build and launch successful games on Ethereum . The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing quality or best practice. Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community for NFTs and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on Starkware technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a recognized leader and pioneer in web3 game development and publishing and is backed by a world-class team with a proven track record of success in bringing games to millions of players. Immutable Games pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained, and is currently building a multiplayer mobile RPG called Guild of Guardians. In addition to delivering its own titles, Immutable Games also partners closely with leading games studios and 3rd party developers to build and launch successful decentralized games.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com

About Polygon Labs
Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 220.8 million, over 1.18 million smart contracts created and 2.48 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure transactions for dApps you develop, get started here .
Website | Twitter | Developer Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immutable-and-polygon-labs-partner-to-create-the-new-home-for-web3-gaming-301776473.html

SOURCE Immutable

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Keywords Studios and Spectrum Labs AI Partner to Give In-Game Moderation an AI Boost

Advanced contextual AI capabilities will shield moderators from toxic content, keeping players and moderators safe and engaged

Spectrum Labs the leader in AI-driven natural language understanding and content moderation, today announced it is joining efforts with Keywords Studios an international video game industry service provider, and its Trust & Safety Services in their mission to enable positive interactions among players to boost retention and engagement.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Developers of NFT Gaming Metaverse Raise 30M from Community and Players in World's Longest Token Sale

Pixelcraft Studios, creators of Aavegotchi a rapidly-growing Web3 gaming protocol and community, has announced the successful completion of a multi-year long token sale, raising a total of $30 million .

Beginning on September 14, 2020 , the sale of the $GHST token was structured as a DAICO (Decentralized Autonomous ICO) – a model for decentralized fundraising initially proposed by Vitalik Buterin - founder of Ethereum .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barcelona rivals San Francisco with a 20% increase in attracting top gaming talent

  • This week San Francisco will welcome more than 24,000 attendees to The Game Developers Conference
  • Cities such as Barcelona are moving in on San Francisco's dominance in the sector thanks to a sharp increase in talent dedicated to gaming

Barcelona is already positioned as a European and world leader in the gaming sector. There has been a sharp increase in the sector's number of employees as well as the number of companies that continuously choose the city in which to establish their core business in Europe rivaling San Francisco . This week, the Californian city hosts key global video game companies at The Game Developers Conference (GDC), the largest event in the industry with 24,000 attendees.

" Barcelona is home to 40% of the world's video game companies, ranking as the top region in the European Union in attracting foreign investment to the sector" states Montse Puig , CEO of Barcelona & Partners , Barcelona Global's investment attraction agency, which focuses on attracting technology companies, innovative initiatives, and impactful talent to Barcelona .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ubitus and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Cloud-Based Game Streaming

  • Ubitus to leverage Google Cloud's global infrastructure, Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), and Virtual Machine (VM) resources to seamlessly bring more games to life through cloud streaming
  • Ubitus' GameCloud solution to be available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Ubitus K.K., a leading cloud streaming technology provider, and Google Cloud today announced a new partnership to advance the development of cloud streaming in the games industry. Under the collaboration, Ubitus has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider and will run the majority of its workloads on Google Cloud. Additionally, Ubitus' GameCloud solution will be available on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing developers even more access to its cloud gaming technologies. Ubitus works with major game consoles and publishers to help game developers deliver content to players worldwide.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud)

Game companies need streaming technology providers that can help them significantly improve their cost-performance ratio. By moving hardware demands to the cloud, game companies can enable players to play their favorite games on any device (TVs or mobile phones), at any setting, streaming images in full 4K resolution. This helps gaming companies reach new audiences, open up new business opportunities, and improve customer experiences.

Together, the two companies will partner to digitally transform cloud streaming for games by:

  • Accelerating market innovation: Ubitus will tap into Google Cloud's global scale, GPU and VM resources, and expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve the quality and power of its streaming and on-demand services for the games industry and beyond—including offerings in fashion, real estate, and automotive verticals.
  • Increasing access to streaming solutions: Ubitus' patented GameCloud solution will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace , increasing support for content distribution globally.
  • Digitally transforming cloud game distribution: Ubitus will leverage Google Cloud's open infrastructure, enhanced cybersecurity protection, and expertise in data, AI and ML to further streamline cloud game distribution worldwide

"Working with Google Cloud, we will provide one of the most flexible and powerful streaming services to meet customers' go-to-market strategies," said Wesley Kuo , Founder and CEO, Ubitus. "Our partnership enables games to more easily distribute high-fidelity and interactive content globally across any device, including PC, mobile, tablet, IPTV, and VR/AR headsets."

"As we looked to the future of cloud streaming for games at Google, we found that Ubitus' robust offerings set a new bar for the games industry," said Jack Buser , Director, Google Cloud for Games. "Our partnership with Ubitus further underscores Google Cloud's commitment to powering live service games on any connected device."

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers. With innovative GameCloud® technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubitus-and-google-cloud-announce-strategic-partnership-to-power-cloud-based-game-streaming-301775697.html

SOURCE Google Cloud

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blockchain Casual Golf Game 'BIRDIE SHOT' Global Launching on Google Play

  • BIRDIE SHOT is now available on the Google Play Store
  • Players can enjoy newly updated competition contents such Near-Pin Mode, Master Mode and more
  • Various in-game items and game tokens will be given to participants of joint events

METABORA (Co-representatives: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which develops and publishes global games, launched their casual golf game ' BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn ' on Google Play.

Blockchain Casual Golf Game 『BIRDIE SHOT』Global Launching on Google Play!

Following the launching of BIRDIE SHOT on Google Play through their brand page last October, METABORA starts their service on Google Play market with enhanced user accessibility and convenience.

A user who already downloaded BIRDIE SHOT on its existing brand page can download it also on Google Play, and then play it by importing data from his/her existing account. However, BIRDIE SHOT is not available in some countries such as South Korea , China , Singapore , etc.; and is available only on Android (operating system).

In celebration of BIRDIE SHOT launch on Google Play, METABORA will hold a joint event with Glip, a Web3.0 game community platform. During this event, new users who verify their achievement of 'World Tour Tier 3' through the Glip application will be rewarded 50 Epic Drinks that will enable them to level up their own characters. Additionally, 3,000 participants who fulfilled the condition will receive a bonus reward of BIRDIE tokens.

In addition to BIRDIE SHOT launching onto the Google Play store, its in-game contents are updated on a large scale. New competition modes Such as the Near-pin Mode, where a player driving his/her golf ball closest to the hole wins, and the Masters Mode, where a player earns GOLD for the ranking of 1v1 competition, will be added. Also, the new Lucky Box system will let players can exchange their GOLD earned with various items.

In addition, METABORA will host the 'BORA Cup' tournaments with a total prize money pool of 3 million tBORA tokens following its BIRDIE SHOT launching on Google Play. The total prize pool for the tournament will be equivalent to that of top-tier global blockchain games. Participants will compete against each other in one-on-one matches and earn a significant amount of tBORA tokens based on their final placements in the tournaments.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain-based casual golf game where users can make their own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged for tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit.

For further details of BIRDIESHOT and its launch on Google Play, you can visit its brand page and Discord channel through the links b elow.

#APPENDIX
*BIRDIE SHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/
*BORA Discord Channel: https://discord.com/invite/borachain
*BIRDIE SHOT Page on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.metabora.birdieshot

  • Contact Points at METABORA for Press Release

Kelly Lee , Deputy Manager, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Allen Ha , Manager, allen.meta@metabora.io

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of METABORA SINGAPORE which is a casual game development company, providing their blockchain platform service "BORA".

Many partners from diverse sectors participate in the BORA ecosystem, which can change and deve lop To ken Economi cs, C onte nts, Bl ockchain Technology, etc.; and seek to create synergy between game/sports/entertainment contents.

METABORA makes efforts to build GameFi-customized services including NFT trade, token swap, DeFi, etc., operating BORA Portal with BORANETWORK; and to improve user accessibility to diverse contents by listing the BORA token on major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-casual-golf-game-birdie-shot-global-launching-on-google-play-301775898.html

SOURCE METABORA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Perforce Invites Game Studios to Design Partner Program for Helix Core SaaS

The initial release of Helix Core SaaS will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and available for purchase on the Azure Marketplace.

- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scalability along the development lifecycle, is inviting its game studio customers to partner in designing a future SaaS offering for its industry-leading version control software, Helix Core.  The first release of Helix Core SaaS will be hosted on Microsoft Azure.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Noram Lithium Files NI43-101 Technical Report for Zeus Lithium Project

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

Related News

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

Platinum Investing

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

Base Metals Investing

Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

×