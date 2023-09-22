Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How COMPASS Pathways Is Leveraging AI To Revolutionize The Mental Healthcare Space

(NewsDirect)

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly penetrating a number of different sectors, including healthcare. The use of AI in mental health has opened up the possibility of new avenues of care, potentially allowing for more efficient diagnosis, treatment and patient care. Machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data including patient medical records, genetic information and environmental factors to potentially identify patterns and predict disorders. Clinicians can also benefit from more accurate and timely diagnoses based on objective digital signals.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is currently developing AI-informed digital systems to assist an investigational treatment for mental health conditions, including treatment-resistant depression (TRD), anorexia nervosa and post–traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company is best known for its investigational psilocybin treatment and its R&D focus on mental health conditions. Its goal is to develop new and more effective treatment options for individuals with treatment-resistant depression and other difficult-to-treat mental health conditions.

The company's innovative approach has already yielded promising results, and they received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation in the U.S. and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway designation in the U.K. for their investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment. In late 2021, COMPASS Pathways announced the completion of a randomized, controlled double-blind phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment involving 233 patients with TRD in 22 sites across Europe and North America. However, the company believes that drug innovation alone is not enough to improve mental health care.

In addition to COMP360 and to better support the drug, COMPASS Pathways has developed three digital tools to help support patients and therapists to ensure the best possible treatment. While these tools will be used in tandem with the COMP360 treatment, the tools were built to be scalable and revolutionize the treatment of mental health disorders.

Therapist COMPanion is a web-based portal that supports therapists through all phases of patient care. Psilocybin administration is relatively new to providers so Therapist COMPanion acts as a tool for the provider to ensure that treatment is conducted in the right way.

myPathfinder is a patient-facing app that provides guidance throughout COMP360. The psilocybin treatment is grouped into three phases: preparation, administration and integration. COMPASS Pathways was built on the belief that patients deserve better care, especially patients who have been underserved and felt overlooked by the system after being diagnosed as treatment-resistant. This platform is an essential component of taking better care of the patient and ensuring they have the tools to understand their treatment and psilocybin experience.

However, the company's most expansive digital tool is Chanterelle, an AI and analytics infrastructure that can be used for continuous optimization throughout treatment, as well as data collection to help expand a deeper understanding of treatment-resistant disorders. The program records sessions with the patients, with their consent, and can glean a better understanding of success rates using AI and natural language processing. Chanterelle uses the BART large language model which denotes the valence and arousal of the participant and therapist to assess the emotional tenor of the conversation and to better understand if treatment is succeeding.

Chanterelle's application could go beyond COMP360 and was designed to be scalable. The company is working to provide a more concrete and evidence-based way of measuring the success of treatment. While COMPASS Pathways is not the only mental healthcare company to bridge the gap between AI and care, the company's ability to design platforms that can be used for a variety of disorders sets it apart from competitors like MindMed and Medtronic.

Featured photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash

Company BioCOMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Stephen Schultz

stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CMPS:US
The Conversation (0)

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Top Line Results from SLS-002 Phase II Study in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder at Imminent Risk of Suicide

  • SLS-002 demonstrated early and persistent clinically meaningful reductions in symptoms of depression and acute suicidality
  • Robust Response and Remission Rates were observed using the Montgomery -Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS)
  • Results demonstrate the therapeutic potential of SLS-002 to address imminent suicidality
  • SLS-002 was well-tolerated, with no evidence of new or unique adverse events and there were no deaths reported in the study
  • The Company will host a webcast with Dr. David V Sheehan, today, Wednesday, September 20th at 8:00 a.m. ET

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced top line data demonstrating clinically meaningful treatment effects across multiple endpoints and a well-tolerated safety profile from the double-blind, placebo-controlled cohort (Part 2) of its Phase II study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

SLS-002 versus placebo demonstrated early and persistent reductions in symptoms of depression as assessed by the Montgomery -Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) 1 . The graph presents results from the mixed model for repeated measures (MMRM) analysis of change from baseline in MADRS total score.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

One Year Into Kabir Nathâs Leadership, Compass Pathwaysâ Phase 3 Trial For Innovative Treatment Resistant Depression Progressing

(NewsDirect)

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways appoints Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the appointment of Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors, effective September 18, 2023. Ms. Karydas is President and Chief Financial Officer at Flare Therapeutics Inc., a privately held biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases.

"Daphne is an ideal match for the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors as we progress our phase 3 COMP360 psilocybin program in treatment-resistant depression and our phase 2 programs in anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder," said George Goldsmith, Chairman of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors. "Her deep industry experience, her interdisciplinary approach to implementing growth strategies for biopharma, and her understanding of investor priorities will help ensure that the company is on firm financial and strategic ground as we seek to bring much needed innovation to patients suffering with serious mental health conditions. We are delighted to welcome her."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced today that Mathew Lee will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 18, 2023.

"Appointing Mathew is part of our overall long-term strategy of enlisting top talent to lead our senior executive team while supporting our ongoing R&D and commercialization initiatives," said Phil Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe. "Mathew's proven financial experience in the capital markets will play a direct role in allowing us to achieve our business goals. I also want to thank Brian Zasitko for his work as CFO over these last three years. We are very pleased to have him continuing on as advisor during the transition."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced that on August 30, 2023 it signed an amendment to the share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC (" Seller ") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (the " Amendment ") as originally announced on April 18, 2023.

Terms of the Amendment

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of first study evaluating potential of AI model to predict outcomes of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a new paper in Pyschopharmacology, which showed the results of a retrospective study that evaluates the potential of its AI technologies to support investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The paper was published on August 22, 2023.

The peer-reviewed paper shows the AI model has the potential to predict outcomes of the investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in people with TRD up to 12 weeks after treatment using recordings taken during the integration session 24 hours post administration. Further research and studies are required to validate this model and to evaluate its capabilities to predict responder status pre-treatment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

