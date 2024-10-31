Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Emyria Limited

Emyria and UWA in Partnership to Commercialise Novel Serotonin-Releasing Agents for Mental Health and Neurology

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) has signed an exclusive licence agreement with UWA, granting worldwide rights to a rapidly growing portfolio of selective serotonin-releasing agents. (See Appendix for Key Commercial Terms). These novel compounds, realised through a UWA–Emyria research partnership launched in 2021,2 include potential next-generation treatments for mental health and neurological conditions such as PTSD and Parkinson’s disease.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Emyria has ﬁnalised an important licence agreement with the University of Western Australia (UWA) securing exclusive global rightsto a library of patented, MDMA-inspired selective serotonin-releasing agents.
  • Lead compounds MX-100 and MX-200 are being prepared for advanced screening, targetingmental health conditions like Post-Traumatic StressDisorder (PTSD) and Parkinson’s disease.

    • Supported by a $499,411 WA government grant,1 Emyria is accelerating its drug discovery pipeline with key results set for early2025.

As leaders in MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, Emyria's pursuit of serotonin-selective compounds aligns with the Company’s commitment to improving treatment outcomes and safety for patients while building a valuable intellectual property portfolio to strengthen our therapeutic offerings.

Emyria and UWA’s drug discovery program has demonstrated signiﬁcant technical breakthroughs in designing compounds with selective serotonin-releasing properties. Through advanced medicinal chemistry, the team has successfully created compounds that induce serotonin release without releasing dopamine or noradrenaline. This selectivity is critical for reducing side effects of MDMA such as euphoria and elevated blood pressure/heart rate, making the compounds better suited for clinical applications such as assisted psychotherapy and other neurological conditions.

Importantly, initial studies indicate that the half-life of these novel compounds can be reduced, allowing shorter therapeutic windows suited to psychotherapy. Long half-life requires extended MDMA-assisted therapy sessions, which increases the costs and complexity of delivery.

Dr Michael Winlo, CEO:

“This licence agreement formalises an important research partnership with UWA, allowing Emyria to unlock the commercial value of a growing portfolio of potential new treatments to address signiﬁcant unmet needs in psychiatry and neurology, while we simultaneously strengthen our clinical services to address serious mental health challenges.

Backed by a $499,411 WA government grant, Emyria will fast-track preclinical testing of both compounds with key results expected by early 2025.

Current Lead Compounds and Target Markets

The lead compounds, MX-100 and MX-200 are designed to harness the therapeutic potential of selective serotonin release while minimising the unwanted effects linked to dopamine and noradrenaline release.

The program that delivered MX-100, targets PTSD, and aims to deliver prosocial beneﬁts with a shorter-acting proﬁle ideal for assisted psychotherapy. MX-200 is a lead for a treatment to enhance L-dopa therapy for patients with Parkinson’s, a treatment which can cause debilitating side effects.

The development program has also shown an ability to design compounds with selective receptor activity. MX-100 and MX-200 do not directly stimulate the 5-HT2B receptor, currently a major limitation of existing selective serotonin releasing agents like fenﬂuramine, as this activity causes valvular heart disease. 5 A broader assessment of the activity of these lead compounds on a panel of important brain targets is underway as selective serotonin activity is attracting signiﬁcant research and investment. 6


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Emyria Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
cannabis investingasx: emdasx stockspsychedelics stockspsychedelics investingPsychedelics Investing
EMD:AU
The Conversation (0)

Seelos Announces Second Postponement of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was previously postponed to Friday, October 25, 2024 from its originally scheduled date of Friday, September 27, 2024 has been further postponed. The Annual Meeting is now scheduled to be held virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.comSEEL2024 on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time . The record date for the Annual Meeting, August 19, 2024 is unchanged and applies to the postponed Annual Meeting.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 31, 2024

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2024 ending September 30, 2024, and provide an update on recent business developments, on October 31, 2024.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (12:00 pm UK) on October 31, 2024. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quantum Biopharm (CSE: QNTM)

Quantum BioPharma Files a US Federal Lawsuit Against CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities and Others, Seeking Damages in Excess of $700,000,000 USD, for Possible Stock Price Manipulation/Spoofing

Christian Attar Law Firm and Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, in conjunction with forensic investigators, have uncovered evidence of a potential multi-year market manipulation scheme that has caused substantial damages to the Company and its shareholders


Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences (CSE:AWKN)

Awakn Announces Opening of Four Additional AWKN-001 Phase 3 Trial Sites


Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Notice of Delisting from Nasdaq and Transfer of Listing to Over-the-Counter Market

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that on October 14, 2024 Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") received notice that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") had determined to delist the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") due to the Company's failure to comply with the minimum stockholder's equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Equity Standard Rule"). As previously disclosed, the Panel had provided the Company until October 11, 2024 to regain compliance with the Equity Standard Rule.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Announces Postponement of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was originally scheduled to be held on September 27, 2024 has been postponed. The Annual Meeting is now scheduled to be held virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.comSEEL2024 on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time . The record date for the Annual Meeting August 19, 2024 is unchanged and applies to the postponed Annual Meeting.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Annual Meeting has been postponed due to an anticipated lack of quorum, and to provide further time to solicit proxies from the Company's stockholders. Seelos' Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote FOR the Board of Director nominees and FOR all other proposals identified in the Company's proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already cast their votes do not need to take any action, unless they wish to change or revoke their prior proxy or voting instructions, and their votes will be counted at the postponed Annual Meeting. For stockholders who have not yet cast their votes, we urge them to vote their shares now, so they can be tabulated prior to the postponed Annual Meeting.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Seelos has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 20, 2024 . STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY SEELOS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and the other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by Seelos with the SEC, at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov or on the "SEC Filings" section of Seelos' website at https://seelostherapeutics.com .

Participants in the Solicitation

Seelos, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees will be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Seelos. Information about Seelos' executive officers and directors, including information regarding the direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is available in Seelos' definitive proxy statement for its Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on August 20, 2024 . To the extent holdings by our directors and executive officers of Seelos securities reported in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3, 4 or 5 filed with the SEC. These documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements related to Seelos for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not receiving stockholder approval of any of the proposals to be presented at the Annual Meeting, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations and risks related to Seelos' current stock price, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 , subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including Seelos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com  
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-announces-postponement-of-its-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-302260282.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Related News

silver investing

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

silver investing

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Rare Earth Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

×