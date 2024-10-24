Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Compass Pathways to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 31, 2024

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2024 ending September 30, 2024, and provide an update on recent business developments, on October 31, 2024.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (12:00 pm UK) on October 31, 2024. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Compass Pathways website at: Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

The webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Compass Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

Availability of other information about Compass Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website ( www.compasspathways.com ), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries  
Media: Sally Bain, sally.bain@compasspathways.com , + 1 781 458 0443
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
Quantum Biopharm (CSE: QNTM)

Quantum BioPharma Files a US Federal Lawsuit Against CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities and Others, Seeking Damages in Excess of $700,000,000 USD, for Possible Stock Price Manipulation/Spoofing

Christian Attar Law Firm and Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, in conjunction with forensic investigators, have uncovered evidence of a potential multi-year market manipulation scheme that has caused substantial damages to the Company and its shareholders


Awakn Life Sciences (CSE:AWKN)

Awakn Announces Opening of Four Additional AWKN-001 Phase 3 Trial Sites


Seelos Therapeutics Announces Notice of Delisting from Nasdaq and Transfer of Listing to Over-the-Counter Market

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that on October 14, 2024 Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") received notice that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") had determined to delist the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") due to the Company's failure to comply with the minimum stockholder's equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Equity Standard Rule"). As previously disclosed, the Panel had provided the Company until October 11, 2024 to regain compliance with the Equity Standard Rule.

Seelos Announces Postponement of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was originally scheduled to be held on September 27, 2024 has been postponed. The Annual Meeting is now scheduled to be held virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.comSEEL2024 on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time . The record date for the Annual Meeting August 19, 2024 is unchanged and applies to the postponed Annual Meeting.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Annual Meeting has been postponed due to an anticipated lack of quorum, and to provide further time to solicit proxies from the Company's stockholders. Seelos' Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote FOR the Board of Director nominees and FOR all other proposals identified in the Company's proxy statement for the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already cast their votes do not need to take any action, unless they wish to change or revoke their prior proxy or voting instructions, and their votes will be counted at the postponed Annual Meeting. For stockholders who have not yet cast their votes, we urge them to vote their shares now, so they can be tabulated prior to the postponed Annual Meeting.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Seelos has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 20, 2024 . STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY SEELOS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and the other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by Seelos with the SEC, at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov or on the "SEC Filings" section of Seelos' website at https://seelostherapeutics.com .

Participants in the Solicitation

Seelos, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees will be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Seelos. Information about Seelos' executive officers and directors, including information regarding the direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is available in Seelos' definitive proxy statement for its Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on August 20, 2024 . To the extent holdings by our directors and executive officers of Seelos securities reported in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3, 4 or 5 filed with the SEC. These documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements related to Seelos for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not receiving stockholder approval of any of the proposals to be presented at the Annual Meeting, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations and risks related to Seelos' current stock price, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 , subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including Seelos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com  
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-announces-postponement-of-its-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-302260282.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces 1-for-16 Reverse Stock Split

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL ) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-16 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective as of 12: 01 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday September 27, 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Company's common stock, par value $0.001 , will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Friday, September 27, 2024. Following the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SEEL" with the new CUSIP number, 81577F 406. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to Section 78.207 of the Nevada Revised Statutes and was effectuated by the filing of a Certificate of Change with office of the Nevada Secretary of State.

At the effective time of the reverse split, every sixteen (16) issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be combined automatically into one (1) share of the Company's common stock without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock from 50,000,000 shares to 3,125,000 shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of the rounding of fractional shares. In addition, the reverse stock split will apply to the Company's common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices thereof and under the Company's equity incentive plans, as applicable.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 9.2 million to approximately 581 thousand.

About Seelos Therapeutics:
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the reverse split on the bid price of the Company's common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected number of shares of common stock to be outstanding following the reverse stock split. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those associated with general economic and market conditions, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL )
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-1-for-16-reverse-stock-split-302257773.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Compass Pathways to Participate in Cowen Psychedelics and Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that executives from the management team will be participating in a fireside chat at the Cowen Psychedelics and Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit on September 26, 2024 at 1:20pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the chat will be available on the Events page of the Compass website and will be archived for 30 days.

×