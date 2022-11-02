GamingInvesting News

All aboard the hype train for a fun and unique showcase that needs to be experienced by Gundam fans, including Exclusive items, and online content which will remain available into the month of December 2022 .

In just days, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") will bring a special Gundam only event called "GUNDAM EXPO U.S.A. 2022" to New York for Anime NYC from November 18 to November 20, 2022 .

The Gundam Online Expo was brought to the U.S last August as an online only event. This year we have upgraded the Expo for the fans to enjoy on a much grander scale. Specifically, with an in-person event, as well as featuring online content and a shopping experience for fans to enjoy at home.

Gundam Expo U.S.A. 2022 | Booth 540

    • Giant 11ft Statues - Gundam Aerial and Wing Gundam are positioned in front of the booth to welcome fans. We encourage attendees to take a moment and enjoy these excellent photo opportunities and use #GundamExpoUSA when sharing on social media.
    • Exclusives - Over 120 exclusive model kits will be available for purchase
    • Popular restocks - Now is your chance to purchase popular model kits that have previously sold out. In total this is will be the wildest line-up ever in the US!

Product Highlights Include:

And many more!

But wait there's more! Exclusives will not be the only enjoyable experience. During your visit to the booth, there will be a plethora of exciting content and activities available all three days, including special guests and a live stage for a series of activations.

GUNPLA GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE CHALLENGE

On November 19, 2022 , at the Javits Center, we will challenge the Guinness World Records title for "Most people assembling plastic robot models simultaneously (multiple venues)." Special guest Adam Savage from Tested will be onsite to join the festivities to help set this incredible world record. Join the fun and witness this historical moment!

Click the link below to RSVP and participate in the World Record Challenge. *An Anime NYC Badge is required to participate.

Visit https://en.gundam.info/content/expo-usa2022/ for more information.

LIVE ECOMMERCE SHOWCASE
Purchase limited items through online sales along with fun giveaways via livestream! This is a must watch in real time!

LET'S PLAY [GUNDAM EVOLUTION] -Feat. Dyrus and Surefour-
Celebrate Gundam's latest game, "GUNDAM EVOLUTION" with streamers Dyrus and SureFour at the Gundam Expo U.S.A 2022!

LIVE SPECIAL STAGE: Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury & Mobile Suit GUNDAM Hathaway
Relive and enjoy the two latest Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Mobile Suit GUNDAM Hathaway , which will be featured on this stage. Don't miss out!

AVAILABLE ONLINE
Those of you unable to attend Anime NYC can enjoy all Gundam Expo event activations online from the comfort of your own homes.

For more information and the latest updates regarding the Gundam Expo U.S.A 2022 please visit https://en.gundam.info/content/expo-usa2022/ .

Follow the official Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America account @BandaiCollect on social media on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and information.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc (BNTCA)

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero , Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com .

About BANDAI SPIRITS

BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan , was established in 2018 to continuously accelerate business growth in global markets for products geared toward a mature fan base. We have been expanding our business globally with plastic models, collectors' toys, character lottery, and amusement prizes as our core products, all while pouring "SPIRITS" into our products and services. For each business, we are developing and strengthening category brands such as Gunpla, TAMASHII NATIONS, Ichibankuji, and BANPRESTO. More information about the company and its products can be found at https://www.bandaispirits.co.jp .

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California . More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

