Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

2022 revenue of $74.6 million increased 37.1% YOY and 57.8% excluding discontinued operations –

– Q4 revenue of $19.0 million increased 39.4% YoY and 55.8% excluding discontinued operations –

– Company amends credit facility with Green Ivy to remove amortization schedule and extend maturity date –

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its operating performance. The Company's audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be filed on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com later today. All currency figures referenced in this press are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended Year Ended
US $ in millions December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance
GAAP Revenue $19.0 $13.7 39.4% $74.6 $54.4 37.1%
Revenue (excluding discontinued operations) $19.0 $12.2 55.8% $72.3 $45.8 57.8%
GAAP Gross Profit $8.5 $2.2 286.4% $30.9 $19.8 56.1%
Gross Profit Margin 44.7 % 15.8 % 2,890 bps
41.4 % 36.4 % 500 bps
SG&A Expenses $7.4 $9.2 -19.6% $33.8 $33.7 0.3%
SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 38.9 % 67.2 % -2,830 bps
45.3 % 61.9 % -1,660 bps
EBITDA $0.8 ($6.2) NM ($10.0) ($15.1) NM
EBITDA Margin 4.4 % (45.3 %) 4,970 bps
(13.3 %) (27.8 %) 1,450 bps
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2.5 ($4.4) NM $4.1 ($9.1) NM
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 13.1 % (32.4 %) 4,550 bps
5.5 % (16.6 %) 2,210 bps

Management Commentary

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, "Our fourth quarter results reflected revenue growth in each of our markets, as well as continued improvements in margin performance which was amplified by removal of the negative performance drag we experienced last year in our former Arizona cultivation facility. In building on the improved financial performance, I see numerous opportunities for us to drive meaningfully better operational efficiencies and quality. This room for improvement, coupled with what we anticipate will be meaningful state-regulatory catalysts provides us a strong growth trajectory. My mandates from the Board include augmenting our operational capabilities to better capitalize on our market opportunities and managing our balance sheet and liquidity to support our long-term success."

Mr. Rosen continued, "Over the past several months we've taken considerable measures to improve the strength of our business, including reorganizing our management team with a decentralized approach to our state-based markets and the infusion of new battle-tested talent and resources. I'm particularly pleased with how recently-promoted Amber Shimpa has risen to the occasion in helping drive the change management as our President and CEO of Vireo of Minnesota. As we enter 2023, we are focused on executing against a few key strategic priorities to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our operating and cash flow performance. The amendment to our senior secured debt was an important first step in addressing the most acute aspect of our balance sheet: extending the near-term maturity. And we're close to finalizing terms with a separate affiliate of Chicago Atlantic for an additional $10 million in capital as the second step."

Core Market KPIs 1
Three Months Ended Year Ended
US $ in millions December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance
Total Harvest Pounds (Biomass) 7,023 5,458 28.7% 27,750 15,891
% "A" Flower 2 17 % 19 % -200 bps 17 % 19 % -216 bps
Total Retail Revenue $15.2 $9.8 55.5% $56.1 $36.6 53.2%
Same Store Sales Growth - - 49.1% - - 44.4%
Number of Stores in SSS Calculation 13 - - 12 - -
Total Wholesale Revenue $2.8 $1.4 91.7% $10.1 $6.2 63.8%

1 Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
2 "A Flower" refers to produced biomass which meets the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.

Mr. Rosen concluded, "In an effort to align our communications with our internal priorities, we plan to provide additional disclosures surrounding the performance of our business in our core markets moving forward. We believe additional transparency surrounding our operations with key performance indicators will enable investors to better evaluate our performance, both good and bad. We intend to focus future discussions around relevant drivers of cash flow and operating performance rather than Adjusted EBITDA, although we have provided that legacy metric with today's results for consistency with previous disclosures. Our strong year over year same-store sales growth in retail was supported by regulatory catalysts, in particular, the addition of flower in Minnesota in April 2022, which drove overall market growth. I'd also highlight that we're putting meaningful emphasis on more efficiently producing greater amounts of quality or what we refer to as "A" Flower as a core driver of improvement over the coming several quarters."

Credit Facility and Corporate Governance Updates

The Company also announced today in a separate news release that it has executed a fifth amendment to its Green Ivy credit facility, in addition to several corporate governance updates. The amended credit facility reduces cash outlays through the removal of a required amortization schedule and extends the maturity date on the credit facility loans to April 30, 2024, with opportunities for performance-based extensions through January 31, 2026. The Company will issue up to 15,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares to the lenders in consideration for the credit facility amendments. In addition, the Company is in advanced discussions with another affiliate of Chicago Atlantic to finalize a U.S. $10.0 million secured convertible loan financing.

Other Events

On October 13, 2022, Goodness Growth received a notice (the "Notice") of purported termination of the agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano") pursuant to which Verano had agreed to purchase all of the Company's stock, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The Notice asserted certain breaches of the Arrangement Agreement, including claims the Company's public filings and communications with respect to its business and ongoing operations were misleading and that the Company breached its representations to Verano under the Arrangement Agreement. Verano also claimed, as a result of such breaches, it is entitled to payment of the $14,875,000 termination fee and its transaction expenses of up to $3,000,000. Goodness Growth denies all of Verano's allegations and affirmatively states that it has complied with its obligations under the Arrangement Agreement in all material respects at all times. Goodness Growth believes that Verano had no factual or legal basis to justify or support its purported grounds for termination of the Arrangement Agreement.

On October 21, 2022, Goodness Growth commenced an action in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Verano arising out of what Goodness Growth believes was the wrongful repudiation by Verano of the Arrangement Agreement. The Company is seeking damages, costs and interest, based on Verano's breach of contract and of its duty of good faith and honest performance. Due to uncertainties inherent in litigation, it is not possible for Goodness Growth to predict the timing or final outcome of the legal proceedings against Verano or to determine the amount of damages, if any, that may be awarded.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, total current assets were $46.7 million, including cash on hand of $15.1 million. Total current liabilities were $29.7 million.

Following the issuance of 15,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares to the lenders in connection with the fifth amendment to the Company's credit facility, and the conversion of the Company's former Super Voting Shares to Subordinate Shares, the Company will have a total of 128,126,330 equity shares issued and outstanding on an as-converted basis, 178,921,494 shares outstanding on an as-converted, fully diluted basis, and 131,348,007 fully-diluted shares on the treasury method basis.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with research analysts on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/585633808 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries in four states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company's full year 2022 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Goodness Growth management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, less certain non-cash equity compensation expense, one-time transactions, and other non-recurring non-cash items) in circumstances which it believes provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. During fiscal year 2022, Goodness Growth management discussed and provided reconciliations of quarterly EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As a result, references and reconciliations to these measures have been provided in this press release. However, management does not undertake any responsibility to provide similar disclosures in future periods. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Chief of Staff, VP Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995 		Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "believe," "estimate," "would," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "expected," "will," "believe," "subject to," and "pending," variations of such words and phrases, or any verbs in the future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the timing of adult-use sales in New York, Maryland and, potentially, Minnesota; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota; risk of failure in from the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which will be available on or before March 31, 2023, on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash $ 15,149,333 $ 15,155,279
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $480,979 and $572,080, respectively 4,286,072 4,502,469
Inventory 20,508,023 20,422,061
Prepayments and other current assets 2,544,532 1,560,113
Assets Held for Sale 4,240,781
Total current assets 46,728,741 41,639,922
Property and equipment, net 89,606,932 99,488,559
Operating lease, right-of-use asset 6,110,787 8,510,499
Notes receivable, long-term 3,750,000 3,750,000
Intangible assets, net 8,776,946 10,184,289
Goodwill 183,836 183,836
Deposits 2,312,161 1,718,206
Deferred tax assets 1,687,000 1,495,000
Total assets $ 159,156,403 $ 166,970,311
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued liabilities $ 14,928,780 $ 14,805,473
Long-Term debt, current portion 11,780,000
Right of use liability 1,680,294 1,600,931
Liabilities held for sale 1,319,847
Total current liabilities 29,708,921 16,406,404
Right-of-use liability 79,757,994 80,228,097
Long-Term debt 46,248,604 27,329,907
Total liabilities $ 155,715,519 $ 123,964,408
Stockholders' equity
Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 86,721,030 shares issued and outstanding)
Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 348,642 shares issued and outstanding)
Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 65,411 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
Additional Paid in Capital 181,321,847 178,429,422
Accumulated deficit (177,880,963 ) (135,423,519 )
Total stockholders' equity $ 3,440,884 $ 43,005,903
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 159,156,403 $ 166,970,311


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Revenue $ 19,043,046 $ 13,655,947 $ 74,625,867 $ 54,446,168
Cost of sales
Product costs 9,891,449 9,323,900 39,423,918 32,006,403
Inventory valuation adjustments 636,000 2,177,080 4,293,788 2,641,080
Gross profit 8,515,597 2,154,967 30,908,161 19,798,685
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative 7,430,550 9,213,920 33,823,686 33,655,780
Stock-based compensation expenses 57,603 892,821 2,694,197 5,182,641
Depreciation 165,913 108,706 653,077 624,613
Amortization 159,766 197,888 676,566 817,215
Total operating expenses 7,813,832 10,413,335 37,847,526 40,280,249
Gain (loss) from operations 701,765 (8,258,368 ) (6,939,365 ) (20,481,564 )
Other income (expense):
Impairment of long-lived assets (1,119,583 ) (5,169,951 ) (8,596,201 ) (5,169,951 )
Gain on disposal of assets 157,169 6,465,932 322,181 6,903,039
Interest expenses, net (7,120,667 ) (4,538,313 ) (22,593,552 ) (10,575,370 )
Other income (expenses) 45,518 (278,260 ) 1,242,493 (244,629 )
Other income (expenses), net (8,037,563 ) (3,520,592 ) (29,625,079 ) (9,086,911 )
Loss before income taxes (7,335,798 ) (11,778,960 ) (36,564,444 ) (29,568,475 )
Current income tax expenses (1,955,000 ) (2,310,000 ) (6,085,000 ) (5,460,000 )
Deferred income tax recoveries (3,993,000 ) 1,158,000 192,000 1,338,000
Net loss and comprehensive loss (13,283,798 ) (12,930,960 ) (42,457,444 ) (33,690,475 )
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.27 )
Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 128,126,330 127,107,285 128,126,330 123,814,521


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
December 31,
2022 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss $ (42,457,444 ) $ (33,690,475 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Inventory valuation adjustments 4,293,788 2,641,080
Depreciation 653,077 624,613
Depreciation capitalized into inventory 2,682,818 2,404,711
Non-cash operating lease expense 934,443 1,005,754
Amortization of intangible assets 676,566 817,215
Stock-based payments 2,885,223 5,182,641
Interest Expense 4,935,616 2,687,693
Impairment of long-lived assets 8,596,201 5,169,951
Deferred income tax (192,000 ) (1,338,000 )
Accretion 3,979,503 1,932,316
Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment (173,938 )
Gain on disposal of AZ Dispensary (6,465,932 )
Gain on disposal of OMS (437,107 )
Gain on disposal of royalty asset (168,359 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts Receivable 227,747 (3,488,926 )
Prepaid expenses (984,419 ) 8,996
Inventory (3,992,663 ) (10,347,840 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,576 2,651,270
Change in assets and liabilities held for sale 124,843
Net cash used in operating activities $ (18,073,265 ) $ (30,517,197 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
PP&E Additions $ (5,561,663 ) $ (18,043,946 )
Proceeds from sale of AZ Dispensary net of cash 15,125,010
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 395,458
Proceeds from sale of royalty asset 236,635
Acquisition of Charm City (3,543,830 )
Acquisition of MJ Distributing (1,592,500 )
Proceeds from sale of OMS net of cash 1,150,000
Deposits (686,948 ) (306,082 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (5,616,518 ) $ (7,211,348 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs $ 25,763,080 $ 27,108,239
Convertible debt payment (900,000 )
Proceeds from option exercises 7,201 1,209,605
Proceeds from warrant exercises
Debt principal payments (60,000 )
Lease principal payments (2,086,444 ) (1,579,700 )
Net cash provided by financing activities $ 23,683,837 $ 25,778,144
Net change in cash and restricted cash $ (5,946 ) $ (11,950,401 )
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 15,155,279 $ 27,105,680
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 15,149,333 $ 15,155,279


GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022 2021 $Change % Change
Retail:
MN $ 10,622,384 $ 5,668,492 $ 4,953,892 87 %
NY 2,482,884 2,894,794 (411,910 ) (14 ) %
AZ 665,001 (665,001 ) (100 ) %
NM 1,055,902 926,356 129,546 14 %
MD 2,124,796 1,290,684 834,112 65 %
Total Retail $ 16,285,966 $ 11,445,327 $ 4,840,639 42 %
Wholesale:
AZ $ $ 765,040 $ (765,040 ) (100 ) %
MD 1,312,537 1,117,308 195,229 17 %
NY 1,444,543 328,272 1,116,271 340 %
MN 100 %
Total Wholesale $ 2,757,080 $ 2,210,620 $ 546,460 25 %
Total Revenue $ 19,043,046 $ 13,655,947 $ 5,387,099 39 %
AZ Revenue $ $ (1,430,041 ) $ 1,430,041 (100 ) %
Total Revenue excluding AZ Retail $ 19,043,046 $ 12,225,906 $ 6,817,140 56 %
Year Ended
December 31,
2022 2021 $ Change % Change
Retail:
MN $ 37,461,646 $ 21,795,356 $ 15,666,290 72 %
NY 10,676,424 11,473,918 (797,494 ) (7 ) %
AZ 5,053,669 (5,053,669 ) (100 ) %
NM 6,040,847 3,100,803 2,940,044 95 %
MD 7,944,440 3,268,639 4,675,801 143 %
Total Retail $ 62,123,357 $ 44,692,385 $ 17,430,972 39 %
Wholesale:
AZ $ 2,361,233 $ 3,519,835 $ (1,158,602 ) (33 ) %
MD 5,474,824 3,688,359 1,786,465 48 %
NY 3,994,313 2,478,906 1,515,407 61 %
MN 672,140 672,140 100 %
OH 66,683 (66,683 ) (100 ) %
Total Wholesale $ 12,502,510 $ 9,753,783 $ 2,748,727 28 %
Total Revenue $ 74,625,867 $ 54,446,168 $ 20,179,699 37 %
AZ Retail and OH Revenue $ (2,361,233 ) $ (8,640,187 ) $ 6,278,954 (73 ) %
Total Revenue excluding AZ Retail and OH $ 72,264,634 $ 45,805,981 $ 26,458,653 58 %


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Goodness Growth management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, less certain non-cash equity compensation expense, one-time transactions, and other non-recurring non-cash items) in circumstances which it believes provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business.

During fiscal year 2022, Goodness Growth management discussed and provided quarterly EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA financial disclosures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company does not intend to provide Adjusted EBITDA disclosures in future periods.

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income (loss) $ (13,283,798 ) $ (12,930,960 ) $ (42,457,444 ) $ (33,690,475 )
Interest expense, net 7,120,667 4,538,313 22,593,552 10,575,370
Income taxes 5,948,000 1,152,000 5,893,000 4,122,000
Depreciation & Amortization 325,679 306,594 1,329,643 1,441,828
Depreciation included in cost of goods sold 723,282 726,153 2,682,818 2,404,711
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 833,830 $ (6,207,900 ) $ (9,958,431 ) $ (15,146,566 )
Inventory adjustment 636,000 2,177,080 4,293,788 2,641,080
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 1,119,583 5,169,951 8,596,201 5,169,951
Stock-based compensation 57,603 892,821 2,694,197 5,182,641
Other income (1,190,863 )
Gain on disposal of assets (157,169 ) (6,465,932 ) (322,181 ) (6,903,039 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2,489,847 $ (4,433,980 ) $ 4,112,711 $ (9,055,933 )




Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF
The Conversation (0)

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Amended Credit Facility and Governance Updates

Amended credit facility with Green Ivy removes amortization schedule and extends maturity date –

– Company in advanced discussions to finalize separate $10 million convertible loan financing –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ziad Ghanem Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that Ziad Ghanem has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective immediately, in addition to his existing role as President of the Company. Mr. Ghanem was most recently TerrAscend's President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and was elected to the new role of CEO unanimously by TerrAscend's Board of Directors.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Mr. Ghanem has served as President and COO at TerrAscend since January 2022 . In that role he helped guide the company to record year-over-year revenue growth managing the daily operations at one of the strongest operating footprints in the industry. Throughout his 20-year career, Mr. Ghanem held several senior leadership positions across the pharmaceutical, healthcare services, cannabis and retail industries, including serving as President of Parallel, a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator. Before entering the cannabis industry, Mr. Ghanem gained more than 15 years of experience at Walgreens and Walgreens Boots Alliance in multiple areas including operations, strategy and innovation. Mr. Ghanem holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Houston .

"Ziad is a phenomenal leader who has been instrumental in driving improvements across the organization. Over Ziad's first 15 months with TerrAscend he has become a trusted friend, and my respect for his leadership, judgment and grit has grown immensely," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "He has done an outstanding job as President and COO, and I can't imagine a more qualified person to assume the CEO role. I am grateful to have found someone who shares my passion for TerrAscend's long term success. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship in the future."

"We are building something special at TerrAscend while keeping our team members and customers at the center of each decision we make," added Mr. Ghanem. Over the last 15 months, I have witnessed a team with a level of commitment, passion and determination that is beyond impressive. I am deeply grateful to the Board for their trust in me, and I am particularly thankful to Jason Wild for being my biggest supporter and mentor."

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2023 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c7916.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Repurchases ~$47 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Notes, Saving $2.6 Million in Annualized Interest Payments; Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Canadian Cannabis Industry

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $46.6 million ( US$34.3 million ) principal amount of its convertible senior notes ("Notes") at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $45.6 million ( US$33.6 million ) in cash, saving $2.6 million in annualized interest payments. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately $103 million ( US$76 million ) of Notes outstanding.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results to March 31, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 to Friday, March 31, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community the following business day, Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Announces Acquisition of Deseret Wellness

Transaction Strengthens Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

Upon Close, the Company's Retail Footprint Will Increase to Four Dispensaries in Utah and 150 Nationwide

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SPRING FORWARD WITH CANOPY GROWTH'S PORTFOLIO OF CANNABIS BEVERAGES

Canopy Growth introduces 6 new beverage flavours including Deep Space Propulsion Canada's first ever cannabis beverage with naturally occurring caffeine.

SMITHS FALLS, ON , March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, announced today, the introduction of Canada's first-to-market cannabis infused beverage with naturally occurring caffeine under the Deep Space brand. Canopy is also launching four new flavours under the Tweed brand for springtime enjoyment.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

×