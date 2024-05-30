Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GoldON Hires Former Great Bear Exploration Manager for West Madsen Gold Project

West Madsen's eastern boundary is a 5 km drive from the Madsen gold mine and mill complex owned by West Red Lake Gold Mines

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mrs. Andrea Diakow, P.Geo., to oversee exploration studies and target development at its 100%-owned West Madsen Gold Project.

Andrea was a key contributor to the exploration success at the Dixie Project dating back to Great Bear's original discovery in 2017. She is a professional geologist with over 15 years of experience working in the mineral exploration industry on diverse precious and base metal projects ranging from grassroots to feasibility stage. Her experience includes over 6 years of gold exploration in the Red Lake district. Employing her strong technical background and diverse experience, Andrea managed Great Bear's exploration program, including QA/QC practices, and directed the various advanced exploration studies undertaken at Dixie prior to Great Bear being acquired by Kinross Gold Corp. in February 2022.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal with a property is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldonresources.com, download our investor presentation by clicking here, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
GoldON Resources Ltd.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211020

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

spdr gold shares etfgld
GLD
GoldON Engages Orix Geoscience for Drill Target Development at Its West Madsen Gold Project

The eastern boundary of the West Madsen property is a 5 km drive from the Madsen gold mine and mill complex owned by West Red Lake Gold Mines

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Orix Geoscience for data compilation and interpretation to prepare for the next phase of drilling at its West Madsen gold property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

Flow-Through proceeds will be used for winter exploration drilling at the 100%-owned McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 1,000,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units) with qualified investors for maximum gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") has granted 240,000 charitable stock options to The Singh Foundation at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The charitable options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Singh Foundation is a registered non-profit charitable society that was established to create opportunities for youth by encouraging participation in their communities through sports and local programs. The Singh family has been part of the Surrey, British Columbia community for over 50 years and has seen how important it is for kids to be able to play in a healthy and safe environment. The goal of the Foundation is to provide that opportunity to all kids and families regardless of personal, societal, or economic barriers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

Drill targets are well supported by coincident IP, geochem and geology

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling will commence early in the first quarter of 2023 on its McDonough gold property (the "Property") located 15 kilometres (km) north of the town of Red Lake, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders approved all resolutions put before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting held November 10, 2022, in Victoria, BC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×