Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Precious MetalsInvesting News

GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

Flow-Through proceeds will be used for winter exploration drilling at the 100%-owned McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 1,000,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units) with qualified investors for maximum gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering").

The FT Units will be priced at $0.12 and consist of one flow-through share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant that will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for twelve (12) months from the closing date of the Offering.

The NFT Units will be priced at $0.10 and consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant that will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of up to 6% cash and 6% finders' warrants on a portion of the subscription proceeds. Finders' warrants associated with the FT Units will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for twelve months from the closing date. Finders' warrants associated with the NFT Units will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for twenty-four months from the closing date. All securities issued pursuant to this Offering will have a hold period expiring four months after the closing date.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund its initial drilling program at the 100%-owned McDonough Gold Property and for general working capital purposes.

Completion of this Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes seven properties located in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, Springpole East, Red Lake North, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and West Madsen) and an eighth property located in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

For additional information, please visit our website at goldonresources.com; you can download our latest investor presentation by clicking here and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
GoldON Resources Ltd.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147926

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoldON ResourcesTSXV:GLDPrecious Metals Investing
GLD:CA
GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") has granted 240,000 charitable stock options to The Singh Foundation at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The charitable options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Singh Foundation is a registered non-profit charitable society that was established to create opportunities for youth by encouraging participation in their communities through sports and local programs. The Singh family has been part of the Surrey, British Columbia community for over 50 years and has seen how important it is for kids to be able to play in a healthy and safe environment. The goal of the Foundation is to provide that opportunity to all kids and families regardless of personal, societal, or economic barriers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

Drill targets are well supported by coincident IP, geochem and geology

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling will commence early in the first quarter of 2023 on its McDonough gold property (the "Property") located 15 kilometres (km) north of the town of Red Lake, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders approved all resolutions put before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting held November 10, 2022, in Victoria, BC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Completes Second Field Program at Springpole East in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Completes Second Field Program at Springpole East in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have completed exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. The program was successful in extending the strike length of the BT structure at the Bighorn Target to 525 metres in length, with at least 1,400 metres of potential strike length exposure within prospective Basal Quartzite unit rocks. This program upgrades this target in terms of drilling priority for 2023. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling at the Saroma prospect has encountered multiple intersections of high-grade silver with gold mineralization along a 1 km length of the Saroma vein. The Saroma vein forms part of a larger, 3.5 km long open-ended district-scale mineralized structure which hosts the Saroma, Chitose and Taiho historical workings, collectively called the Saroma prospect. Saroma is one of several prospects the Company is advancing within its 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce up to 34.70 gt Au in grab samples* collected at the Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") this fall as part of the Company's ongoing surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Results are consistent with widespread epithermalorogenic gold systems, and Puma plans to extend stripping and launch an inaugural drill program at the JGZ in 2023.

Figure 1: Grab samples* collected at surface at the Jaguar Gold Zone is available at the following address:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d5cb3c-54f3-40d1-90a3-372d6eeec852

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement financing of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,016,000 (the "Offering"). PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") acted as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Agentis Exempt Market Dealer LP (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The Units were offered pursuant to an offering document dated December 5, 2022 (the "Offering Document") prepared in accordance with Form 45-106F19 - Listed Issuer Financing Document and posted on the Corporation's website and on SEDAR on December 5, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

CanAlaska Announces Aggressive First Quarter 2023 Exploration Plan in Place

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks

Lithium Investing

Caspar Rawles: Cathodes, Anodes and What to Expect in 2023

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

×