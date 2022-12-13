Precious MetalsInvesting News

GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") has granted 240,000 charitable stock options to The Singh Foundation at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The charitable options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Singh Foundation is a registered non-profit charitable society that was established to create opportunities for youth by encouraging participation in their communities through sports and local programs. The Singh family has been part of the Surrey, British Columbia community for over 50 years and has seen how important it is for kids to be able to play in a healthy and safe environment. The goal of the Foundation is to provide that opportunity to all kids and families regardless of personal, societal, or economic barriers.

The Singh Foundation was founded by R. Bob Singh, P.Geo., who has been associated with the mineral exploration industry for over 30 years and has a strong technical background in evaluating and exploring gold and base metal mineral systems. Bob played a pivotal role in the recent success of Great Bear Resources that Kinross Gold acquired for $1.8 billion in February 2022.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes seven properties located in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, Springpole East, Red Lake North, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and West Madsen) and an eighth property located in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

For additional information: please visit our website at goldonresources.com; you can download our latest investor presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
GoldON Resources Ltd.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147774

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoldON ResourcesTSXV:GLDPrecious Metals Investing
GLD:CA
GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

Drill targets are well supported by coincident IP, geochem and geology

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling will commence early in the first quarter of 2023 on its McDonough gold property (the "Property") located 15 kilometres (km) north of the town of Red Lake, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders approved all resolutions put before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting held November 10, 2022, in Victoria, BC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Completes Second Field Program at Springpole East in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Completes Second Field Program at Springpole East in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase I field exploration program at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Samples More High-Grade Gold* at the Jaguar Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce up to 34.70 gt Au in grab samples* collected at the Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") this fall as part of the Company's ongoing surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Results are consistent with widespread epithermalorogenic gold systems, and Puma plans to extend stripping and launch an inaugural drill program at the JGZ in 2023.

Figure 1: Grab samples* collected at surface at the Jaguar Gold Zone is available at the following address:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15d5cb3c-54f3-40d1-90a3-372d6eeec852

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement financing of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,016,000 (the "Offering"). PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") acted as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Agentis Exempt Market Dealer LP (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The Units were offered pursuant to an offering document dated December 5, 2022 (the "Offering Document") prepared in accordance with Form 45-106F19 - Listed Issuer Financing Document and posted on the Corporation's website and on SEDAR on December 5, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 20 million "Flow-Through" Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1 million (the " Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants on 950,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of up to three years from the date of grant.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Edgemont Gold Corp.
Tel: (778) 239-3775
www.edgemontgold.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed $4.4 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed $4.4 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of $0.41 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of $0.38 per common share (each a " Common Share "), for total gross proceeds of approximately $4,416,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very grateful for the continued support of our exciting and impactful exploration activities in the prolific and under explored White Gold District," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS NEAR-SURFACE URANIUM MINERALIZATION IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES ON THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Battery Metals Investing

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2023

×