Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 21 royalties located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

Pursuant to the transaction, the Company acquired the royalty portfolio for consideration C$1.0 million , which was satisfied through the issuance of 496,785 common shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of approximately US$1.50 per share.

Table 1. SOQUEM Royalty Portfolio

Property

Royalty

Commodities

Operator

Aquilon

1.0% NSR

Au

Sirios Resources

Casault

1.0% NSR

Au

Midland Exploration

Chute-des-Passes

0.5% NSR

Ni

Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Des Meloizes

3.0% NSR

Zn, Ag

Generic Gold Corp

Detour

Milestone Payment

Au

Probe Gold

Dileo Nord

1.0% NSR

Cu, Mo, Au, Ag

Troilus Gold Corp

Duquet

0.75 NSR

Zn, Cu, Pb, Au

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Eastmain Ouest

0.7% NSR

Au

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Fancamp

1.5% NSR

Au

IAMGOLD

Generation Selbaie Bloc 5-6

1.0% NSR

Au, Ag

Midland Exploration

Generation Selbaie Bloc 7

0.5% NSR

Zn

Maple Gold Mines / Agnico Eagle

Gîte Fenton

1.0% NSR

Au, Mo

Cartier Resources Inc

Hazeur

1.0% NSR

Au

BTM Corporation

Jouvex

1.0% NSR

Au

Midland Exploration

La Roncière

1.25% NSR

Au

Imperial Mining Group

Lingwick

1.5% NSR

Cu, Zn, Au, Ag

Midland Exploration

Monique

0.38% NSR

Au

Probe Gold

Noyard

1.0% NSR

Au

Vior

Noyell

1.0% NSR

Au, Zn

Magna Terra Minerals

Pitt Gold

1.0% NSR

Au

Duquesne Gold Mines (First Mining)

Quévillon Nord

1.0-2.0% NSR

Ag

Osisko Mining

Verneuil

0.5% NSR

Au

Vior

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-completes-acquisition-of-quebec-royalty-portfolio-302021372.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/21/c4235.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold RoyaltyGROYNYSEAMERICAN:GROYPrecious Metals Investing
Gold Royalty Completes Investment in Aura's Borborema Project and Strategic Convertible Debenture Financing

Gold Royalty Completes Investment in Aura's Borborema Project and Strategic Convertible Debenture Financing

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 5, 2023, it has completed its investment, consisting of a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Borborema gold project (the " Royalty ") and a royalty-convertible gold-linked loan, with Borborema Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aura Minerals Inc. (the " Transaction "). Pursuant to the Transaction, Gold Royalty acquired the Royalty for US$21 .0 million and the royalty-convertible gold-linked loan for US$10 .0 million in cash consideration.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company also completed its previously announced private placement of $40 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. and Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P., a fund managed by Taurus Funds Management Pty Limited.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING WITH QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL AND TAURUS FUNDS MANAGEMENT

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING WITH QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL AND TAURUS FUNDS MANAGEMENT

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Borborema Inc. (" Borborema Inc. "),a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "), to provide $31 million in project financing (the " Borborema Investment ") to develop the Borborema gold project in Rio Grande do Norte State Brazil (" Borborema Project "). Pursuant to the transaction, Gold Royalty will acquire a 2% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty (the " Royalty ") on Borborema from a subsidiary of Aura for cash consideration of $21 million and will provide additional project financing to Aura's subsidiary as lender under a royalty-convertible gold-linked loan in the amount of $10 million (the " Gold-Linked Loan "). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS - CONTINUED GROWTH DRIVEN BY RECENT ACQUISITIONS

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS - CONTINUED GROWTH DRIVEN BY RECENT ACQUISITIONS

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the filing of its operating and financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 . The Company will be hosting an Investor Webcast to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 15 at 11:00 AM ET . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "I am very encouraged by our team's progress in Q3 2023, having achieved a 48% increase in quarterly Total Revenue and Land Agreement Proceeds* in addition to a 50% decrease in quarterly Cash Operating Expenses* year over year. Our business is currently on track to deliver on our 2023 guidance and poised to break into positive free cash flow in 2024. The recently announced acquisitions of the Cozamin royalty and the SOQUEM royalty portfolio supplement what we believe is one of the strongest organic growth pipelines in the sector. Odyssey, Côté and REN have had positive advancements during the quarter with initial production from Côté expected by its operator in early 2024."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Royalty Announces Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio; Welcomes SOQUEM as Shareholder

Gold Royalty Announces Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio; Welcomes SOQUEM as Shareholder

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a portfolio of 22 royalties (the " Portfolio ") located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, for C$1 million in common shares of the Company.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented, "We are excited to further expand our royalty position in Québec, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, to now over 90 royalties by acquiring a highly prospective royalty portfolio from SOQUEM. The Portfolio covers over 65,000 hectares and is primarily focused on gold properties. Several of the properties are being advanced by leading mining companies such as Osisko Mining, IAMGOLD, and Probe Gold. Furthermore, we look forward to welcoming Investissement Québec as a strategic shareholder and look forward to exploring further opportunities for growth in the province."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has amended its agreement with Coeur Explorations Canada, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)) that grants Coeur an option on the Tim Property in southern Yukon Territory, Canada. The amendment paves the way forward for Coeur to undertake drilling at Tim in 2024, which will target identifying silver-zinc-lead mineralization that management believes may be similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip project, 19 km to the south of the Tim Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

Stock Symbol:  AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 19,010,000 units ("Units") of FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FFOX) ("FireFox") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.075 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $1,425,750 . Each Unit was comprised of one common share of FireFox (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of FireFox (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 at any time prior to December 20, 2028 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") today announced that it closed a non-brokered private placement of 22,507,840 units of the Company ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.075 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,688,088 (the "Private Placement"). Concurrent with the Private Placement, FireFox, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary FireFox Gold Oy, entered into an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-in Agreement"), pursuant to which FireFox Gold Oy granted a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") the right to earn an interest in the Kolho properties located in northern Finland (the "Kolho Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Antler Gold Closes Brokered Private Placement Financing of Units

Antler Gold Closes Brokered Private Placement Financing of Units

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") has closed a brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Financing") from the sale of 10 million units of the Company (each, a "Unit") priced at $0.05 per Unit announced on November 14, 2023. Each Unit consists of one common share of Antler (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date").

Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as agent for the Financing (the "Agent"). In connection with the Financing, Antler paid cash commissions of $20,250 and issued 405,000 broker warrants to the Agent. Each broker warrant entitles the Agent to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 and is exercisable for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - The N ewswire - December 19, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 19, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×