Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT ACCESSIBLE AND FINAL PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT TO BE ACCESSIBLE WITHIN TWO BUSINESS DAYS ON SEDAR+

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp., as joint book-runners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 17,442,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of US$1.72 per Unit (the " Offering Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$30 million (the " Offering ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company for a period of thirty-six months at an exercise price of US$2.25. Subject to receipt of the necessary approvals, the Common Shares as well as the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants will be listed on the NYSE American. The Company has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to list the Warrants on the NYSE American following closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time at the Offering Price up to 30 days after closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, for additional gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately US$4.5 million, to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund a portion of the consideration for its acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a copper stream (the " Stream ") in respect of the Vares Silver Project, operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc and located in Bosnia and Herzegovina pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") between the Company and OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion "). Under the terms of the PSA, Gold Royalty will pay US$50 million to acquire the Stream from Orion at the closing of the Acquisition, comprised of US$45 million payable in cash and US$5 million to be satisfied by the issuance of 2,906,977 Gold Royalty shares.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 31, 2024 (the " Closing Date "), subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals of the NYSE American in accordance with its applicable listing requirements. The closing of the Offering is not conditional upon the completion of the Acquisition. In the event that the Acquisition is not completed, the Company may reallocate the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund other acquisitions or repay outstanding indebtedness.

The Offering will be made in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec and Nunavut, by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated July 15, 2022. The Company has also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-265581), containing a shelf prospectus dated July 6, 2022, which was declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2022. The securities in the Offering are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the Offering has been filed with the SEC. The Offering may also be made on a private placement basis in other international jurisdictions in reliance on applicable private placement exemptions. Before investing, prospective investors should read the Canadian base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement thereto, or the registration statement, including the U.S. base prospectus therein, and the prospectus supplement thereto, as applicable, including, in each case, the documents attached thereto or incorporated by reference therein, for more complete information about the Company and the Offering.

These documents may be accessed for free on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR+ ") at www.sedarplus.ca and on the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.gov . An electronic or paper copy of the base shelf prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement (when filed) as well as any amendment to the documents may be obtained in Canada, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc. by phone at (416) 869-6534 or by email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca or from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. by phone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca and in the United States by contacting National Bank of Canada Financial Inc. by phone at (416) 869-6534 or by email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca or BMO Capital Markets Corp. by phone at 800-414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com , by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

It is expected that delivery of the Units will be made against payment therefor on or about the Closing Date, which will be three business days following the date of the prospectus supplement (this settlement cycle being referred to as "T+3"). Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, trades in the secondary market are generally required to settle in one business day (this settlement cycle being referred to as "T+1"), unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade their Common Shares, Warrants or Common Shares underlying the Warrants issuable upon exercise thereof prior to the Closing Date will be required, by virtue of the fact that the Units will not settle in T+1, to specify an alternate settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement. Purchasers of Units who wish to trade their Common Shares, Warrants or Common Shares underlying the Warrants issuable upon exercise thereof prior to the Closing Date should consult their own advisors. Furthermore, the Company has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to list the Warrants on the NYSE American. Listing will be subject to fulfilling all listing requirements of the NYSE American. As a result, the Warrants will not be immediately tradeable over the facilities of the NYSE American on the Closing Date.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Gold Royalty Corp. Contact

Peter Behncke
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Telephone: (833) 396-3066
Email: info@goldroyalty.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's acquisition of the Stream, the size and timing of the Offering, the completion of the Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the NYSE American. Such statements can be generally identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors, including that the conditions to the Offering and the Acquisition will be satisfied, and all requisite regulatory approvals for the Offering will be obtained, in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, among others, the possibility that the Offering does not close when expected, or at all, because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis, or at all, the possibility that the Acquisition does not close when expected, or at all, because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis, or at all, and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, its registration statement, prospectuses and prospectus supplements relating to the Offering and its other publicly filed documents, available under its profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, prospectuses and prospectus supplement, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold RoyaltyGROYNYSEAMERICAN:GROYGold Investing
GROY
The Conversation (0)
Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") with OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion ") to acquire a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (" Adriatic ") located in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the " Transaction ").

Under the terms of the PSA, Gold Royalty will pay consideration to Orion of US$50 million to acquire the Stream at closing of the Transaction, consisting of US$45 million payable in cash and US$5 million to be satisfied by the issuance of 2,906,977 Gold Royalty shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the filing of its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "We are proud to have delivered on another growth milestone in the first quarter, generating positive operating cash flow for the first time. Our recent acquisitions, royalty generator model, and existing flagship royalties fueled our record revenue this quarter. We also continued to lower our cost profile compared to the prior year. With the gold price near all-time highs and the ramp up of the Côté Gold Mine in the second half of 2024, we expect to see continued royalty revenue growth through the remainder of the year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce it has entered into a three-year mutual cooperation agreement with Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (" Taurus ") that provides each party the ability to coinvest in certain precious metals royalties and streams sourced by the other party. The agreement provides a framework for cooperation and communication amongst the parties in the identification and evaluation of potential co-investment opportunities. The agreement grants each party the right but not the obligation to invest between 25% and 50% in select asset transactions with a value of US$30 million or more. Future dispositions of interests acquired by a co-investment partner through the arrangement will be subject to rights of first offer to the other co-investment partner.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

First Quarter Results to be Released on May 13, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce record quarterly Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest*, driven by the Company's cornerstone royalties, recent royalty acquisitions and its unique royalty generator model. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) announced today that Glenn Mullan has stepped down as a director of the Company.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

  • (4) Four purchase or option agreements totaling 330 cell units covering 68 square kilometres

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company")  is pleased announce that it has entered into four (4) four separate agreements (two purchase agreements and two option agreements) whereby Delta is acquiring the exclusive rights to earn a 100% interest in 330 claim units covering approximately 68 square kilometres, contiguous to its Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario see Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/210755_0c12e368647c4b9e_001.jpg

Figure 1: Geological map of the Shebandowan Greenstone belt showing the position of the Delta-1 Property, the newly optioned Bandore property (in blue) and Delta's new property acquisitions/options in red.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2024 Dividend

Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2024 Dividend

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 in the amount of US$0.0125 per common share that will be payable on July 15, 2024 to Sailfish shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2024.

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company's then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividend payments may be subject to withholding taxes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Announces Submission of Permit at South Pass

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has submitted a permit application to the Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior for exploration drilling at the South Pass Uranium Project (the "Project" or "South Pass") located in Fremont and Sublette County, Wyoming, USA. The Project, which was acquired through direct staking by the Company, is comprised of 151 unpatented mineral lode claims totaling 3,020 acres located along the perimeter of the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming (see Figure 1). Wyoming is home to both the largest uranium reserves and top producing state in US1, with the Great Divide Basin representing the least exploited of Wyoming's basins estimated to contain over 270 million pounds of uranium2.

The Company has engaged RESPEC Consulting Inc. ("RESPEC") as a strategic technical and operational partner for the permitting and has submitted a Plan of Operation ("PoO") for up to 47 drill pads and 30,000 feet of drilling. The drill program is designed to both confirm the and extend the uranium mineralization delineated from the extensive exploration history of the project. Due to standardization of permitting for uranium exploration in Wyoming, the Company anticipates the receipt of all requisite permits in Q3 2024.

"The simultaneous permitting for multiple projects provides us with the flexibility to rapidly advance exploration on multiple fronts concurrently," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Our partnership with RESPEC allows us to leverage their extensive experience in permitting, exploration and development of uranium assets throughout the USA."

South Pass Project, Wyoming

The South Pass Uranium Project is comprised of 3,020 acres of contiguous claims (151 unpatented mineral lode claims) located 45 miles southwest of Lander, Wyoming. Access to the property is facilitated through State Highway 28, located within 5 miles to the southeast, with year-round gravel and ATV roads servicing the claims. Exploration dates back to the 1960's and 1970's with several large companies having drilled numerous wells along a 12-mile-long trend that bisects the long axis of the property. Specifically, close-spaced drilling by Rocky Mountain Energy Corp. (a subsidiary of Union Pacific Railway) in the 1980's reported uranium mineralization at depths of over 400 feet - depths which would be potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. Evaluation of historical records also indicated a historic resource was calculated on at least two parts of the claims currently comprising the South Pass project, however additional verification and validation must be performed by the Company's Qualified Person before being disclosed publicly.

The reader is cautioned that at this time it is too early to assess the feasibility of these recovery methods at South Pass however mineralization at this depth typically lies within the parameters of ISR mining and recovery.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/210703_6296f331847d1b74_001.jpg

Figure 1: South Pass Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/210703_6296f331847d1b74_001full.jpg

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Blady
Chief Executive Officer
info@basinuranium.ca
604-722-9842

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting the expected use of proceeds. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 163 g/t Gold within 12m @ 14.56 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report high-grade gold intercepts from step-back diamond hole at BD Target 1 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first results from its latest diamond drilling activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Finger pointing up.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gabriel Resources Gains 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 7.22 points last week to close at 607.95.

Statistics Canada released consumer price index (CPI) data this past Tuesday (May 21). In the report, the agency indicates that CPI rose 2.7 percent in April on a year-on-year basis, dropping from a 2.9 percent year-on-year uptick in March.

Inflation has now declined for the fourth month in a row, improving odds for a June rate cut as CPI inches closer to the Bank of Canada’s 2 percent target. The Canadian dollar lost a quarter percent on the news to close the day at US$1.37.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Longeveron® to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Related News

Lithium Investing

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Completes Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.0 MILLION

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Offshore Stockpile Opportunities for Evaluation with Re-2Ox Hydrometallurgical Process

Energy Investing

Forsys Reports Interim Drilling Results at Norasa

×