Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (the " Units "). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 20,058,300 Units, including 2,616,300 Units pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$1.72 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of US$34,500,276 .

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 28, 2024 , between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. as joint bookrunners, and including H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and Scotia Capital Inc.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company for a period of thirty-six months after closing at an exercise price of US$2.25 . The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering have been listed on the NYSE American. The Company has applied to list the Warrants on the NYSE American under the symbol "GROY.WS" following closing of the Offering. Listing will be subject to fulfilling all listing requirements of the NYSE American. As a result, the Warrants are not yet tradeable over the facilities of the NYSE American.

As announced on May 28, 2024 , the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund a portion of the consideration for its proposed acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a copper stream in respect of the Vares Silver Project, operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc and located in Bosnia and Herzegovina pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement between the Company and OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP.

The Offering was made in each of the provinces and territories of Canada , other than Quebec and Nunavut , by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated July 15, 2022 . The Company also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-265581), containing a shelf prospectus dated July 6, 2022 , which was declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2022 . A prospectus supplement and accompanying shelf prospectus (forming part of the registration statement) relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC. These documents may be accessed for free on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov . An electronic or paper copy of the shelf prospectus, the prospectus supplement as well as any amendment to the documents may be obtained in Canada , without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc. by phone at (416) 869-6534 or by email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca or from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. by phone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca and in the United States by contacting National Bank of Canada Financial Inc. by phone at (416) 869-6534 or by email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca or BMO Capital Markets Corp. by phone at 800-414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com , by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Offering was also made on a private placement basis in other international jurisdictions in reliance on applicable private placement exemptions.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Related Party Disclosure

Certain directors and officers of the Company purchased an aggregate of 796,514 Units pursuant to the Offering (the " Insider Participation "). Participation by the Insiders in the Offering was considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Offering pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to, nor the consideration paid by, the Insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report relating to the Insider Participation more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering as the Company was not aware of the level of insider participation in the Offering at such time.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed Acquisition, the intended use of net proceeds from the Offering and the listing of the Warrants on the NYSE American. Such statements can be generally identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors, including that the conditions to the proposed Acquisition will be satisfied in a timely manner or that the Company will receive necessary approvals to list the Warrants on the NYSE American. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, among others, including the possibility that the proposed Acquisition not close when expected, or at all, because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis, and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other publicly filed documents under its profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-completes-us34-5-million-bought-deal-financing-302160721.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/31/c1797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to provide updated guidance for 2024 based upon the expected completion of Gold Royalty's acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a copper stream in respect of the Vares Silver Project, located in Bosnia and Herzegovina and operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (the " Vares Stream "), as previously announced on May 28, 2024 .

Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company forecasts between approximately 6,500 and 7,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (" GEOs ") in 2024 which equates to between approximately $13.0 million to $14.0 million in Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest at a gold price of $2,000 per ounce. This represents a midpoint increase in forecasted 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds, and Interest of approximately 27% from the prior outlook announced by the Company on March 28, 2024 and a 160% increase relative to 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") with OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion ") to acquire a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (" Adriatic ") located in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the " Transaction ").

Under the terms of the PSA, Gold Royalty will pay consideration to Orion of US$50 million to acquire the Stream at closing of the Transaction, consisting of US$45 million payable in cash and US$5 million to be satisfied by the issuance of 2,906,977 Gold Royalty shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the filing of its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "We are proud to have delivered on another growth milestone in the first quarter, generating positive operating cash flow for the first time. Our recent acquisitions, royalty generator model, and existing flagship royalties fueled our record revenue this quarter. We also continued to lower our cost profile compared to the prior year. With the gold price near all-time highs and the ramp up of the Côté Gold Mine in the second half of 2024, we expect to see continued royalty revenue growth through the remainder of the year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce it has entered into a three-year mutual cooperation agreement with Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (" Taurus ") that provides each party the ability to coinvest in certain precious metals royalties and streams sourced by the other party. The agreement provides a framework for cooperation and communication amongst the parties in the identification and evaluation of potential co-investment opportunities. The agreement grants each party the right but not the obligation to invest between 25% and 50% in select asset transactions with a value of US$30 million or more. Future dispositions of interests acquired by a co-investment partner through the arrangement will be subject to rights of first offer to the other co-investment partner.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

First Quarter Results to be Released on May 13, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce record quarterly Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest*, driven by the Company's cornerstone royalties, recent royalty acquisitions and its unique royalty generator model. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×