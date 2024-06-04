Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc  and located in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the " Transaction ").

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "Closing this Transaction further solidifies our outlook for strong free cash flow growth in 2024 and beyond. We believe Vares is an exceptional asset that supplements our robust portfolio of royalties on long-life and low-cost projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions. We look forward as our operating partners deliver at the assets underlying our interests and our revenue growth potential is crystalized."

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company acquired the Stream from OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd. (" OMF "), an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP, in consideration for US$50 million , satisfied at closing by paying US$45 million in cash and issuing 2,906,977 common shares of the Company to OMF at closing.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company completed its previously announced amendment to its credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal and the National Bank of Canada , which expanded its existing secured revolving credit facility by US$5 million . The facility now consists of a US$30 million secured revolving credit facility with an accordion feature providing for an additional US$5 million of availability subject to certain conditions.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, the Company's expectations regarding future cash flows and the disclosed expected activities, milestones and projections of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's interests . Such statements can be generally identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors, including that the operators of the properties underlying the Company's interests will achieve their disclosed expected timelines and milestones. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, among others, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieved planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, the influence of macroeconomic developments, commodities price volatility and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other publicly filed documents under its profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov . . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-completes-vares-copper-stream-acquisition-302163270.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/04/c3757.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold RoyaltyGROYNYSEAMERICAN:GROYGold Investing
GROY
The Conversation (0)
Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Provides Updated Guidance with a Further 27% Increase in Expected 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to provide updated guidance for 2024 based upon the expected completion of Gold Royalty's acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a copper stream in respect of the Vares Silver Project, located in Bosnia and Herzegovina and operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (the " Vares Stream "), as previously announced on May 28, 2024 .

Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company forecasts between approximately 6,500 and 7,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (" GEOs ") in 2024 which equates to between approximately $13.0 million to $14.0 million in Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest at a gold price of $2,000 per ounce. This represents a midpoint increase in forecasted 2024 Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds, and Interest of approximately 27% from the prior outlook announced by the Company on March 28, 2024 and a 160% increase relative to 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Completes US$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (the " Units "). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 20,058,300 Units, including 2,616,300 Units pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$1.72 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of US$34,500,276 .

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 28, 2024 , between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. as joint bookrunners, and including H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and Scotia Capital Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") with OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion ") to acquire a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (" Adriatic ") located in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the " Transaction ").

Under the terms of the PSA, Gold Royalty will pay consideration to Orion of US$50 million to acquire the Stream at closing of the Transaction, consisting of US$45 million payable in cash and US$5 million to be satisfied by the issuance of 2,906,977 Gold Royalty shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT ACCESSIBLE AND FINAL PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT TO BE ACCESSIBLE WITHIN TWO BUSINESS DAYS ON SEDAR+

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp., as joint book-runners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 17,442,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of US$1.72 per Unit (the " Offering Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$30 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the filing of its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "We are proud to have delivered on another growth milestone in the first quarter, generating positive operating cash flow for the first time. Our recent acquisitions, royalty generator model, and existing flagship royalties fueled our record revenue this quarter. We also continued to lower our cost profile compared to the prior year. With the gold price near all-time highs and the ramp up of the Côté Gold Mine in the second half of 2024, we expect to see continued royalty revenue growth through the remainder of the year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scorpio Gold Announces 2024 Manhattan Exploration Program, Commencement of Phase 1 Drill Campaign

Scorpio Gold Announces 2024 Manhattan Exploration Program, Commencement of Phase 1 Drill Campaign

Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTC Pink: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2024 exploration program (the "2024 Exploration Program" or the "Program") at its Manhattan District, has commenced the first phase of the Program's planned drilling campaign ("Phase 1"). Phase 1 consists of an initial 5 drill holes, followed by an anticipated 4,260 meters in 20 holes through the rest of 2024. Manhattan is a low-sulfidation epithermal gold deposit located in Nye County, Nevada containing a higher-grade coarse gold deposit already identified through over 100,000 m of historic drilling. Phase 1 is intended to extend known mineralization along strike into untested areas utilizing surface diamond drilling. This drill program will provide data for a preliminary metallurgical testing program and confirm known intervals at the Manhattan and Goldwedge targets with the goal of producing a NI 43-101 compliant resource report later this year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Awarded High-Grade Lyell Tenement for a Further 5 Years

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Lyell tenement located within the Reefton Project.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited

Proposed Settlement with the Dominican Republic Government

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has accepted the Dominican Republic Government’s proposal to negotiate a Settlement Agreement with subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited, by 31 July 2024 to finalise all outstanding matters from the Las Lagunas gold tailings retreatment project which was completed in December 2019.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Gold

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (the Company) (ASX: MPK) requests an immediate halt to the trading of the Company’s quoted securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Pepper Continues To Grow – 25.24m @ 16.66g/t

Deepest intercept to date confirms consistent thick mineralisation over 120m along-strike and 150m down-plunge at fast-growing high-grade discovery

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Ormat Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Day

UniDoc to Supply AI-Assisted eHealth Cubes to Aid Group

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

Uranium Investing

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

Resource Investing

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

×