Dasa Uranium Project Fully Permitted and On Schedule for Development and Financing Global Atomic Corporation announced today its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . HIGHLIGHTS Dasa Uranium Project In Q4 2021, the Company began a 15,000-meter drill program at the Dasa Project with three objectives: Conduct infill drilling to upgrade some of the extensive Inferred Resources to ...

