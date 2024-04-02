Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced

Flash Joule Heating (FJH) prototype construction completed and testing has commenced for the recovery of critical metals such as REE, lithium and cobalt from a range of waste material
Global focus on supply chains and the sustainable sourcing of critical materials provides an opportunity for the development of advanced technology such as FJH
FJH technology was developed by William Marsh Rice University (Rice), a prominent industrial technology research institution based in Houston, Texas with MTM securing the option for a global licencing agreement via the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd
Ongoing test results will provide technical and performance data for MTM to progress towards a pilot scale FJH plant opening channels to test waste material from potential commercial partners
Progression of the FJH technology complements MTM’s advancement of a portfolio of rare earth and critical mineral exploration assets across Australia and Canada
FJH is an advanced processing and recycling technology being developed to extract critical metals including REE, titanium, nickel, cobalt and lithium from waste material including lithium-ion batteries, eWaste, coal fly ash (CFA) produced by coal-fired power stations or bauxite residue (red mud) derived from alumina refining.
The FJH protype unit was designed and fabricated by KnightHawk Engineering (KnightHawk) in Houston, Texas and verified in consultation with the developer of the technology, William Marsh Rice University (Rice) a prominent industrial technology research institution also based in Houston. MTM secured an option to licence the FJH technology via its recent acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
To date approximately $1.5 million has been invested on the design and development of a prototype unit by FJP to progress the scale up and commercialisation of the FJH technology.
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focusing on rare earth elements (REE) and niobium projects to meet the growing demand for these critical minerals.
Initially incorporated to consolidate several gold exploration projects in the Goldfields region in Western Australia, the company’s recent discovery of REE at the East Laverton project has prompted a pivot to the critical metals from gold.
The company has taken a further strategic investment into the REE sector, exercising its option to acquire the Pomme REE-Niobium Project located in Quebec, Canada.
The Pomme project is an advanced carbonatite-hosted rare earth and niobium project with historical drilling that has confirmed the presence of significant REE and niobium mineralisation. Furthermore, the project is in close proximity to the Montviel REE-niobium deposit which is the largest undeveloped carbonatite-hosted REE deposit in North America, with a total resource of 266 million tonnes at a grade of 1.46 percent total rare earth elements and 0.14 percent niobium. This highly prospective asset in a mining-friendly jurisdiction allows MTM Critical Metals to further enhance its portfolio of critical mineral assets.
While often overlooked, niobium is a high-value critical mineral with prices exceeding US$40,000 per metric tonne and a market size that is expected to grow from US$2.38 million in 2022 to US$2.98 million by 2028, at a compounded annual growth rate of 3.78 percent.
Other assets in MTM Critical Metals’ portfolio also focus on critical minerals to support the energy transition.
A team with experience in the energy sector, geology, international finance, and throughout the mining industry leads MTM Critical Metals towards its goal of fully exploring its portfolio.
Company Highlights
MTM Critical Metals Limited is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focusing on critical mineral assets in Canada and Western Australia.
Rare earth elements (REEs) and niobium are on the Australian and Canadian governments’ critical minerals list for their value for the aerospace industry, electric vehicles, renewable energy and as a valuable export.
The company has exercised its exclusive and binding option agreement to acquire the Pomme project, an advanced carbonatite-hosted rare earth and niobium asset in Quebec.
The company recently completed its maiden diamond drilling program at the Pomme REE-Niobium Project with 13 holes drilled for a total of 5,718 metres. REE mineralisation was visually identified in all drill holes, indicating a very large mineralised system.
The flagship Pomme project is near the Montviel Deposit, one of the largest undeveloped carbonatite-hosted REE and niobium deposits in North America.
The company’s Western Australian assets focus on critical minerals to support decarbonization goals.
The East Laverton asset is prospective for clay-hosted REE mineralisation and the company has also recently identified a nickel laterite deposit.
The company’s underexplored Ravensthorpe project is prospective for critical minerals including REE, nickel, lithium and graphite.
An experienced management team leads the company towards meeting the growing demand for critical minerals.
Key Projects
Pomme REE-Niobium Project
MTM Critical Metals' highly prospective Pomme Project comprises 43 mineral claims and covers 2,400 hectares in Quebec. The asset has proven mineralisation which was identified in historical exploratory drilling.
Project Highlights:
Historical Drilling Reveals Known Mineralisation: Completed historical drilling campaigns have confirmed the presence of REEs and niobium, including:
7.5 metres at 1.28 percent total rare earth elements, 499 parts per million (ppm) niobium oxide and 1.43 percent phosphorus pentoxide from 319.5 metres
16.5 metres at 1.44 percent total rare earth elements, 92 ppm niobium oxide and 0.46 percent phosphorus pentoxide from 403.5 metres
7.5 metres at 1.77 percent total rare earth elements, 183 ppm niobium oxide and 0.59 percent phosphorus pentoxide from 483 metres
Close Proximity to Known Deposit: The project is located only 7 kilometres from the Montviel REE-niobium deposit, the largest undeveloped carbonatite-hosted deposit in North America. Montviel has a total resource of 266 million tonnes at a grade of 1.46 percent total rare earth elements and 0.14 percent niobium.
Access to Robust Infrastructure: The asset is near established mining operations and communities, providing access to a local skilled workforce. Additionally, the project is accessible by road and is in close proximity to the hydroelectricity grid.
2023 Diamond Drill Program: The diamond drilling program has been successfully completed, with 13 holes drilled for a total of 5,718 metres. The company reported intersecting visual indications of higher-grade rare earth elements and niobium mineralisation.
Drill status map of the Pomme project, showing current and historical drill hole locations overlain on airborne magnetic survey image (TMI 1VD).
East Laverton REE Project
The Western Australian East Laverton asset covers 3,000 square kilometres of highly prospective exploration licenses. The company has completed early stage exploration programs and aircore drilling that indicates widespread REE mineralisation in clay-hosted deposits. The company is extending the geochemical soil sampling program at the Pt Kidman prospect, part of the East Laverton project. The program aims to identify additional surface REE anomalies over the MTM tenement area.
Location map of the East Laverton Project showing district-scale REE geochemical anomalies, the location of MTM drill holes and the areas where further soil sampling has been completed.
Project Highlights:
Prospective Clay-hosted Deposits: Has the potential for a widely developed REE mineralisation system composed of clay-hosted deposits. These types of deposits contain concentrated shallow clay zones and are quickly shaping up in Western Australia.
Nearby Mining Communities: The project is 350 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and approximately 100 kilometres east of Laverton. These nearby communities and other projects in the area have created a strong local transportation infrastructure.
Laterite Nickel Discovery: Assay results from a completed air core drilling program confirmed nickel laterite mineralisation at the Seahorse prospect, part of the East Laverton Project with the highest grade of 2.2 percent nickel over a 1 meter interval and numerous samples >1 percent nickel.
Mt Monger Gold Project
The Mt Monger asset is within the Goldfields Region of Western Australia and covers 100 square kilometres. The project is 70 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and 45 kilometres east-northeast of Kambalda.
Project Highlights:
Highly Prospective for Gold Mineralisation: The company’s Mt Monger project was initially acquired and explored with a focus on gold; with numerous known prospect areas and gold anomalies.
Close Proximity to Prolific Projects: The asset is adjacent to the Silver Lake Resources Ltd (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold operation and their current operating 1.2Mtpa Randalls gold processing facility and nearby Gold Fields Limited’s (JSE:GFI) St. Ives gold camp.
Ravensthorpe Critical Minerals Project
Ravensthorpe Project tenement status map showing proximity to current mining and project developments.
The Ravensthorpe asset covers 1,500 square kilometres of underexplored claims in Western Australia. The project is approximately 400 kilometres from Kalgoorlie. The asset has blue-sky potential for REE, lithium, nickel and other critical minerals.
Project Highlight:
Near Active Producing and Exploration Projects: The Ravensthorpe project is nearby active critical minerals and gold projects, which include:
Graphite development at Munglinup (Mineral Commodities) and Springdale (International Graphite)
Management Team
John Hannaford - Non-executive Chairman
John Hannaford is an experienced corporate executive with extensive experience in the ASX resources sector as corporate advisor, executive, chairman, company promoter and investor. A qualified chartered accountant and fellow of the Securities Institute of Australia, he is a founder and director of Rockford Partners, a boutique financial services company located in Perth, Western Australia.
David Izzard - Non-executive Director
David Izzard is a highly experienced executive and non-executive director with extensive skills in all aspects of financial and commercial management at a senior executive level in both listed and unlisted companies. He has a strong knowledge and experience of mining operations, instrumental in the formulation of a number of junior exploration companies, joint ventures and distribution agreements, and steering companies through successful capital raising, IPOs and trade sales. Izzard is a qualified accountant and has an MBA and a Master of Mineral Economics. Current directorships include Forrestania Resources and Voltiac Strategic Resources.
Lachlan Reynolds - Managing Director
Lachlan Reynolds has a strong geological background with more than 30 years of involvement in mineral exploration, project development and mining. Reynolds has worked with major mining groups including WMC in gold, nickel, copper and uranium projects covering a number of different regions worldwide. Over the last 15 years, Reynolds has served as an executive and senior manager for a number of ASX-listed companies, including as MD.
Anthony Hadley - Non-executive Director
Anthony Hadley is a metallurgist, a rare earth element (REE) technical expert and a senior manager with more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry in operations, technical development of complex metallurgical flowsheets, project design and management, engineering and process plant commissioning. Hadley has worked extensively in the REE sector in Australia and Canada.
Simon Adams - CFO and Company Secretary
Simon Adams is an experienced CFO with a background in a range of industries including the upstream energy sector, aquaculture (pearl production and distribution), hybrid power systems (design and manufacture) and mining (gold exploration and mining). Skilled in business analysis, negotiation, team building and risk management. Strong finance, accounting and administrative skills. Adams gained a wide range of experience as a senior member of the executive team in organisations that have had operations globally including the USA, Indonesia and Australia.
Antony Zebisch - Exploration Manager
Anthony Zebisch has been a qualified geologist for 25 years. He has had a broad and varied range of experience both in Australia and around the world managing exploration programs. He has worked across a variety of commodities, including nickel, iron, gold, REEs, lithium, copper, and manganese. Zebisch holds an unrestricted quarry managers certificate and a range of other qualifications, including a B.Sc., graduate diploma (mining), an MBA, and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Final assays received for the recently completed grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project.
Final 10 holes drilled bringing total to 361 holes and 11,301m completed on 10m x 10m pattern.
Latest assays include high-grade or broad intersections including:
Quotes received from contractors for mining, drilling and blasting.
Pit optimisations and mine design to proceed based on up-to-date costings and an updated resource model.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “The completion of the grade control drilling program was an important undertaking by the Company. It has substantially advanced our understanding of the Munda gold deposit and in particular the role and distribution of high-grade zones in mining.
“The drilling program has provided guidance for mine planning, exactly what it was designed to do. Our next task is to further refine the resource model and re-optimise the model using recently obtained costings from reputable mining contractors and the rising gold price. This will generate a revised starter pit design for mining in late 2024 or early 2025.
“We continue to progress the development of our main asset, with the focus on getting Munda into production.” said Mr English.
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?
De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.
You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.
What does this all mean? Well, stick with us as we delve into the details of de-dollarization.
How did the dollar become the world's reserve currency?
The US dollar has a storied history, originating in the early days of the US. The US Mint was founded by the Coinage Act of 1792, establishing the dollar as the primary currency unit.
The dollar's value was initially set relative to gold and silver, and it has since undergone several changes, including adopting the gold standard in 1900. The gold standard was a monetary system in which currencies were tied to an established quantity of gold, facilitating price stability and reducing transaction costs in commerce across borders.
The US adopted the system with the Coinage Act of 1873, which continued until the Great Depression in the 1930s. The Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944 was a pivotal moment in the US dollar's history, as delegates from 44 countries agreed to peg their currencies to the dollar, which was, in turn, linked to gold. This solidified the US dollar's position as the primary trading currency.
The US dollar's rise to prominence as the world's reserve currency can be attributed to other factors as well. The Federal Reserve Bank was established by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which helped maintain price stability in the US dollar.
Additionally, during World War I, the US became the primary lender for many countries looking to buy dollar-denominated US bonds. By the end of World War II, the US had amassed most of the world's gold reserves, and the Bretton Woods Agreement had solidified the dollar's position as the international monetary standard.
Despite the eventual end of the Bretton Woods system in the early 1970s, the US dollar has retained its status as the world's reserve currency. Factors contributing to its dominance include:
the stability of its value
the size of the US economy
the US' geopolitical influence
the unparalleled market for US debt
Today, the US dollar remains the currency of choice for international trade and reserves, with major commodities like oil primarily bought and sold in US dollars. However, with the recent de-dollarization trend and the emergence of digital currencies, its long-term future as the global reserve currency is uncertain.
What does de-dollarization mean?
De-dollarization involves reducing the US dollar's dominance in global markets by substituting it as the primary currency for financial transactions, such as trading oil or other commodities, foreign exchange reserves and bilateral trade.
The US dollar's leading role in the global economy grants the US significant influence over other nations, and the country often uses sanctions as a foreign policy tool. As a result, some countries want to reduce their dependence on the dollar and challenge its dominance to insulate their central banks from geopolitical risks:
As mentioned, one of the groups leading this movement is the BRICS. The five emerging economies in the bloc have been working together on various issues, such as trade, finance and development. The BRICS countries have also been looking for ways to create a new reserve currency that could compete with the dollar.
One example of de-dollarization is the emergence of the petroyuan in response to the longstanding petrodollar system. China, now the world's top oil importer, has introduced a yuan-denominated oil futures benchmark to stimulate demand for its goods, services and securities, signaling a potential decline for the petrodollar.
Another indication of de-dollarization is the rise in central bank gold buying. Countries like China, Russia and India have been purchasing gold as a means to reduce their dollar holdings. Central banks have purchased more gold in recent years than they have since records began being kept in 1950. This trend highlights a shift in trust from the US dollar to gold as a safer haven, driven in part by the US and its allies' increasing use of financial sanctions.
"The rallying cry that's pulling all of this together is the weaponization of the dollar, and I would also argue the fact that we signed an executive order to go green ... we have in essence told the Saudi kingdom and OPEC, who gives us the dollar hegemony by pricing oil in dollars, that we're going to go green pretty soon, and if you're on the wrong side of us we're going to sanction your funds," he said.
Watch the full interview with Schectman above.
It's worth noting that de-dollarization efforts, while offering advantages such as risk diversification, stronger national currencies and reduced vulnerability to US sanctions, also present challenges like transition difficulties, short-term instability and limited global acceptance of alternative currencies.
So while de-dollarization presents both opportunities and challenges for the global economy, businesses, investors and policymakers must understand these implications and adapt to the evolving nature of international trade and finance.
Will the dollar lose its reserve currency status?
Frank Giustra, a well-known Canadian businessman who is co-chair of the International Crisis Group, believes some form of de-dollarization appears inevitable, as in the wake of sanctions against Russia, countries are increasingly considering non-dollar trade agreements and central banks are reducing their dollar reserves.
If the US dollar was to lose its reserve currency status, what could take its place? There are 180 currencies recognized as legal tender in different countries and territories worldwide, and there are other reserve currencies like the euro, Japan's yen, Britain's pound and China's yuan. There are also growing digital currency options.
However, for now the US dollar's dominance remains clear — the International Monetary Fund states that it makes up 60 percent of foreign exchange reserves worldwide. And even those who are of the opinion that a shift away from the US dollar is inevitable don't see it happening without major turmoil at a global scale.
"I don't think an orderly move from a dollar-based system to another currency or a (system based on a basket of currencies) can be an orderly one," explained Alfonso Peccatiello, founder of the Macro Compass.
"Generally in history such transitions between global reserve currencies have been with big geopolitical tensions — or in other words, with wars. So nobody wants that, but it is historically speaking the prerequisite to move from one currency-based system — the dollar — to another currency-based system."
Watch the full interview with Peccatiello above.
Giustra has expressed a similar opinion, saying that moves away from the US dollar could provoke inflation in the US, potentially leading to social and economic instability. For that reason, he believes the de-dollarization trend should be viewed by the administration as a matter of national security. He thinks the US should consider being open to dialogue regarding forming a new monetary system, which could potentially be backed by gold or other commodities.
Investor takeaway
De-dollarization is an ongoing trend that marks a shift away from the previously unrivaled US dollar in global trade and finance. Political tensions, the rise of non-US economic blocs and a desire for decreased reliance on the dollar are the driving forces behind this trend. De-dollarization is also playing a key role in prompting countries to pursue regional integration and bilateral relations while protecting against geopolitical risks.
Investors can prepare for a future in which the US dollar's dominance is less certain by diversifying their portfolios across various currencies and assets, such as gold or cryptocurrencies.
Additionally, learning about alternative payment systems or platforms that bypass the US dollar can open up new markets and services. Remaining open minded about different perspectives and scenarios emerging from de-dollarization will allow greater flexibility and adaptability in a changing financial landscape. By staying informed and flexible, investors can navigate the evolving financial landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
FAQs for de-dollarization
What is de facto dollarization?
There are some countries that don't officially use the US dollar, but still experience unofficial de facto dollarization, a phenomenon in which residents of a country use a foreign currency, often the US dollar, for day-to-day transactions and for saving in hard currency. According to the International Monetary Fund, most developing countries have a limited form of dollarization. Countries with high levels of de facto dollarization are Argentina, Bolivia, Cambodia, Lebanon, Peru, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.
De facto dollarization is a concern in many developing economies, because it can limit the effectiveness of monetary policy, expose the financial sector to currency risk and increase the country's vulnerability to external shocks.
Nations with both official and unofficial dollarization are seeing the risks associated with it, and some are looking for alternatives, or at least ways to cushion that risk.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.
Highlights:
The all scrip 100% acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd has been completed with allotment of securities following shareholder approval at a meeting on 14th March 2024.
Control and management of tenements in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin areas of Western Australia has been secured which will enable Native Title and freehold land access to be progressed to enable in-field exploration planning to progress.
Progress with Rice University to secure the Flash Joule Heating license agreement continues and has been assumed through the ownership of FJ Processing Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flash Metals Pty Ltd.
Tranche 2 of the Placement has been completed raising $3.4 million (before costs) resulting in the issue of approximately 42.6 million shares at $0.08 per share with one free attaching option (MTMO) for every two shares issued.
Tranche 2 of the Convertible Note converted to equity with the allotment of approximately 10.7 million shares and 5.3 million options.
Completion of the Flash Metals acquisition sees control of three exploration licenses in the West Arunta area (E80/5858, E80/5754 and E80/5875) (Figure 1) and two tenements in the Mukinbudin area (E70/6048 & E70/6359) (Figure 2) transferred to MTM (together the WA REE Tenements).
MTM will assume the rights to the Flash Joule Heating licensing option which has been exercised by Flash Metals (refer ASX announcement dated 13 March 2024) and negotiations are under way to complete a licensing agreement with Rice University.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said “We are very pleased to have completed the Flash Metals acquisition which provides the Company with significant exploration and development opportunities through the acquisition of the REE focused exploration licenses in Western Australia.
“The new tenements in West Arunta provide us with an opportunity to discover new niobium-rare earth deposits in historically untested ground, right next door to some emerging mineralised carbonatite projects identified by both WA1 Resources and Encounter Resources. With the acquisition of Flash Metals now completed, we can progress the discussions with Native Title parties to enable us to access the tenements for in-field exploration .
“The Flash Joule Heating technology is complimentary to MTM’s exploration activities but also has the potential to be transformational at a bigger scale for the extraction of both precious and industrial metals.. We are very excited to be entering into a commercialisation partnership with Rice University and have closed the Flash Metals transaction at a time when the Flash Joule Heating prototype development has been well advanced by a Houston based engineering company under the stewardship of the Vendors of Flash Metals and KnightHawk Engineering.
The overwhelming support that we have received from existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Placement and the Convertible Note issue has been strong. The proceeds raised place MTM in a strong financial position to progress the mineral exploration and Flash Joule Heating technology development.”
Figure 1: The West Arunta Niobium-REE Project comprises three granted exploration licences in eastern central Western Australia, located within the Gibson Desert about 130km west of the Northern Territory/ Western Australia border in the East Kimberley Mineral Field.
Figure 2: Location of the Mukinbudin Project, approximately 250 km NE of Perth.
Flash Metals Acquisition Consideration
With all conditions precedent having been satisfied, the all scrip consideration to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Flash Metals has been issued as follows:
a) 100 million fully paid ordinary shares in MTM (Shares) (Consideration Shares) issued to the shareholders of Flash Metals (the Vendors) (Note – 73,497,088 Shares are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
b) 50 million quoted options with an exercise price of $0.25 and expiring 26 November 2024 (ASX:MTMO) issued to the Vendors (Quoted Consideration Options) (Note – 36748542 Options are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
c) 37.5 million performance rights (Consideration Performance Rights) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares following the receipt of drilling results of >10m at >1,000ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 1);
ii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC compliant inferred resource of >10MT at >1,000ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 2); and
iii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC inferred resource of >20MT at >1,000 ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on WA REE Tenements (Milestone 3); and
d) 15 million unquoted options to acquire Shares with an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 30 December 2026 (Unquoted Consideration Options) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 1;
ii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 2; and
iii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 3.
Nine (9) of the Vendors who have collectively been issued with 73,467,088 Consideration Shares and 36,733,544 Quoted Consideration Options have entered into six month voluntary escrow agreements with the Company.
Flash Metals owns all of the shares in FJ Processing Pty Ltd which holds the Flash Joule Heating technology licensing option and which has funded the initial development of the prototype of the Flash Joule Heating test module.
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Strong support received from new and existing shareholders.
Funds raised to be directed towards materially increasing the Resource at the Golden Corridor, a 25km long gold deposit trend at Warriedar’s infrastructure-rich Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
The Golden Corridor contains an existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits and 18 historic pits, all on permitted Mining Leases (ML’s).
Further assays from 2024 extensional RC drilling at the Ricciardo deposit, in the middle of the Golden Corridor, are expected to be received mid-April. These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received at Ricciardo (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2) will be integrated into the deposit model and drill plan for 2024.
The next phase of drilling within the Golden Corridor is scheduled to commence in May at the Ricciardo deposit, targeting extensions to high grade shoots below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank all shareholders and new investors that participated in the placement bookbuild. The funds raised allow us to continue drilling at the Golden Corridor, the area within our tenure that we believe has the best opportunity for immediate and substantial Resource growth.
We should receive assay results from the remaining 9 holes of the Ricciardo program in a couple of weeks. These results, along with those already released, will be used to fine tune the upcoming drill program scheduled to commence in May. We will continue to chase the high-grade shoots at Ricciardo.
The 2024 drilling will be very focussed, targeting quality gold ounces, below and along strike from existing shallow open pits along the Golden Corridor. A simple, yet proven strategy.”
Use of funds
The funds raised will be used to continue drilling along the Golden Corridor, a 25km long trend of highly prospective ground with an existing MRE of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits, including 18 historic pits, all on permitted ML’s; within the Golden Range Project.
Assays results from the remaining 9 holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit (in the middle of the Golden Corridor) are expected mid-April.
These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received from Ricciardo this year (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2), will assist with finalising the plan for the next drill program (2024 Drill Program 2) scheduled to commence in approximately 6 weeks’ time.
Drilling will be focussed on the Ricciardo deposit in Q2 2024, targeting extensions to high-grade shoots, below shallow open pits.
Warriedar plans to drill an additional 12,000m across the Golden Corridor during CY2024, including a diamond drilling program to extend RC holes that end in mineralisation. Each drill program will build on knowledge from the last, with the goal of materially increasing the Resource by defining quality high-grade gold ounces.
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range Project, the Golden Corridor (within the Project) and the Ricciardo deposit; with respect to the surrounding mines and mills in the southern Murchison Province of WA.
Figure 2: Ricciardo long section outlining relative location of current mined pits to defined mineralised zones
Placement details
An equity raising of A$6.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche Placement. Approximately 157.9 million New Shares will be issued under the Placement.
The Placement will occur in two tranches as follows:
An unconditional placement of 119.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$4.5 million, will be issued using the Company’s available Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A capacity (Tranche 1); and
A conditional placement of 38.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$1.5 million, will be issued subject to Warriedar shareholder approval to be sought at an upcoming General Meeting expected to be held in late-April 2024 (General Meeting) (Tranche 2).
A$0.4 million of New Shares issued under Tranche 1 will be settled on a deferred basis on 14 April 2024 (Tranche 1 Deferred Settlement).
Warriedar’s directors have also applied to participate in the Placement for A$60,000 as part of Tranche 2 which will be subject to Warriedar shareholder approval the General Meeting (Director Participation).
New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares on issue.
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Heritage Agreement signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation. Heritage survey planned for the second quarter of 2024.
Additional Channel Iron Deposit (CID) areas identified within the Broad Flat Well tenement.
Cane Bore
The Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan was submitted and is now under review by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
Flora and fauna surveys were completed in 2023.
More than 30km of potential remnant Channel Iron Deposits (CID) identified.
Burley also advises that the Conservation Management Plan (CMP) developed for the Cane Bore (CID) Iron Project is now under review by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA). Once the CMP is reviewed and approved, the DBCA will make its recommendations to the Conservation and Parks Commission, who will ratify the CMP and refer to the Minister of the Environment to provide Consent for exploration. The Ministerial Consent will be provided to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industrial Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) for approval of the Exploration License application. Drilling permits, as Programmes of Work (PoW), may be pursued from DEMIRS once the exploration license is granted. The PoW will be subject to the recommendations of the DBCA and conditions of the CMP.
Burley Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Stewart McCallion commented:
“The signing of the Heritage Protection Agreement with the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation is an important step towards exploring the Broad Flat Well tenement. Burley has applied for drilling permits at Broad Flat Well, and now we will be working with the Yindjibarndi on implementing heritage surveys.
“The review of the Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan by the DBCA is also a significant milestone and we are confident with veracity and completeness of the document. Once the Conversation Management Plan is approved, we anticipate a clear path through to the grant of the exploration license by DEMIRS. We will submit our plans for drilling thereafter. In the meantime, we intend to complete additional data collection and any site work possible. There are extensive, mesa- forms throughout the Cane Bore exploration area as seen in the historic sampling. These Channel Iron Deposits are high-lying, and readily accessible; we intend to commence RC drilling when statutory approvals are received.
“The development of the Conservation Management Plan, and execution of agreements with aboriginal corporations underscores Burley’s commitment to mitigating environmental impacts of our work and ensuring protection of aboriginal heritage.”
BROAD FLAT WELL – 100% INTEREST
Locations and Setting
The Broad Flat Well exploration license, E47/4580, is located approximately 115 km from Karratha and is accessible by the sealed Roebourne - Wittenoom Road, as illustrated in Figure 1. Broad Flat Well is also only 260kms from Port Headland.
Figure 1: Broad Flat Well Location Plan showing only 115km by sealed highway from Dampier.
Rock Chip Sampling and Geology
A mapping and rock chip sampling programme was completed in 20231. Thirty-six (36) rock chip samples were collected from the tops of mesa-form hills which are interpreted as remnant mid- Miocene Channel Iron Deposits (CID) related to the Fortescue River palaeo-drainage system. An earlier sampling programme was completed by API Management between 2006 and 2008.
This article includes content from Burley Minerals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
