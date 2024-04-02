Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MTM Critical Metals

Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has started testing on the completed FJH prototype in Houston, Texas, following the close of the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Flash Joule Heating (FJH) prototype construction completed and testing has commenced for the recovery of critical metals such as REE, lithium and cobalt from a range of waste material
  • Global focus on supply chains and the sustainable sourcing of critical materials provides an opportunity for the development of advanced technology such as FJH
  • FJH technology was developed by William Marsh Rice University (Rice), a prominent industrial technology research institution based in Houston, Texas with MTM securing the option for a global licencing agreement via the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd
  • Ongoing test results will provide technical and performance data for MTM to progress towards a pilot scale FJH plant opening channels to test waste material from potential commercial partners
  • Progression of the FJH technology complements MTM’s advancement of a portfolio of rare earth and critical mineral exploration assets across Australia and Canada


FJH is an advanced processing and recycling technology being developed to extract critical metals including REE, titanium, nickel, cobalt and lithium from waste material including lithium-ion batteries, eWaste, coal fly ash (CFA) produced by coal-fired power stations or bauxite residue (red mud) derived from alumina refining.

The FJH protype unit was designed and fabricated by KnightHawk Engineering (KnightHawk) in Houston, Texas and verified in consultation with the developer of the technology, William Marsh Rice University (Rice) a prominent industrial technology research institution also based in Houston. MTM secured an option to licence the FJH technology via its recent acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).

To date approximately $1.5 million has been invested on the design and development of a prototype unit by FJP to progress the scale up and commercialisation of the FJH technology.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MTM:AU
MTM Critical Metals
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals


THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Quebec City - June 4-6, 2024 Featuring Critical & Battery Metals Day, June 5

Opening Keynote Speaker: Sean Roosen, CEO & Chairman, Osisko Development Corp.
Special Sponsor: Government of QuÃ©bec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Platinum/Critical Metals Day Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: Stifel GMP, IBK Capital, O3 Mining
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, TMX Group, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, Amex Exploration, Domco Group of Canada, INFOR Financial,
Out of the Box Capital, Centre des congrÃ¨s de QuÃ©bec, Global Business Reports, Brooks & Nelson
Media & Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, MarketOne, VID Media, Newsfile, TSO Associates,
Canadian Mining Magazine, The Northern Miner, EBL Consultants, The Prospector News,

THE Participating Companies 2024
1x1's Only* Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge^^
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp.*
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Metalla Royalty & Streaming
(TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA)		Ressources 1844 Resources ^^
(TSXV: EFF)
Allied Gold Corporation
(TSX: AAUC)		Dryden Gold Corp.*
Private		Midland Exploration Inc.*
(TSXV: MD)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SYA) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX)Â (OTCQX: AMXEF)		E2Gold Inc.^^
(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF)		Nouveau Monde Graphite
(TSX: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)
Archer Exploration Corp.*
(CSE: RCHR)		Empress Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
Private		Sirios Resources Inc.*
(TSXV: SOI)
Aston Resources Limited
(ASX: ASO)		EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Starcore International Mines*
(TSX: SAM)
Atex Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ATX)		Exploits Discovery Corp.
(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF)		Orford Mining Corporation*
(TSXV: ORM)		Stratabound Minerals Corp.^^
(TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF)
Auteco Minerals Ltd.
(ASX: AUT)		Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Osisko Development Corp.
(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV)		Strategic Resources Inc
(TSXV: SR)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Calisto Cobre Resources Corp.^^
Private		Focus Graphite Inc.^^
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF)		Osisko Mining Inc.
(TSX: OSK)		Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
(TSXV: VRB)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE American: GROY)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Capella Minerals Limited *^^
(TSXV: CMIL)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		Perseverance Metals*
Private		Vior Inc. ^^
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF)
Comet Lithium Corporation^^
(TSXV: CLIC)		Harfang Exploration Inc.^^
(TSXV: HAR)		Piedmont Lithium Ltd.
(NASDAQ: PLL) (ASX: PLL)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
Critical Metals Limited^^
(ASX: MTM)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
Delta Resources Limited^^
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF)		iMetal Resources Inc.^^ *
(TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF)		Puma Exploration Inc.^^
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Denison Mines Corp.
(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN)		Kirkland Lake Discoveries*
(TSXV: KLDC)		Radisson Mining Resources
(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF)		West Red Lake Gold Mines
(TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF)
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation
(TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF)		Maritime Resources Corp.
(TSXV: MAE)		Red Pine Exploration Inc.*
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)		Winsome Resources Limited
(ASX: WR1) (OTCQB: WRSLF)

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that all assay results have now been received for the first phase of grade control drilling at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.

Keep reading...Show less
De-dollarization concept — boxing glove punching dollar sign.

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)

There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?

De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.

You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.

Keep reading...Show less
Terrain Minerals Limited

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Burley Minerals

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

