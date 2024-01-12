Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

NASDAQ Listing Update

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Acquires Flash Metals

Prospective niobium and REE ground adjacent to WA1 with complimentary critical mineral processing technology

MTM (ASX:MTM) to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd, owner of three exploration licences in Western Australia’s West Arunta region, immediately adjacent to ground held by WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1).

DEAL OVERVIEW

MTM has agreed to pay Flash:

  • A non-refundable $10,000 fee (which has previously been paid).
  • *100 million fully paid ordinary shares of MTM and 50 million MTMO quoted options;
  • *37m performance rights and 15m unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 30 December 2026 vesting equally across 3 milestones:
  • Drilling results of >10m at > 1,000ppm total rare earth oxide (“TREO”) and/or
  • >0.5% Nb2O5;
  • JORC inferred resource of > 10MT at > 1,000ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5
  • JORC inferred resource of >20MT at > 1,000 ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:mtmniobium explorationniobium stocksresource stocksresource explorationresource investingrare earth explorationResource Investing
MTM:AU
MTM Critical Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

MTM Critical Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals


Keep reading...Show less

THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Quebec City - June 4-6, 2024 Featuring Critical & Battery Metals Day, June 5

Opening Keynote Speaker: Sean Roosen, CEO & Chairman, Osisko Development Corp.
Special Sponsor: Government of QuÃ©bec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Platinum/Critical Metals Day Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: Stifel GMP, IBK Capital, O3 Mining
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, TMX Group, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, Amex Exploration, Domco Group of Canada, INFOR Financial,
Out of the Box Capital, Centre des congrÃ¨s de QuÃ©bec, Global Business Reports, Brooks & Nelson
Media & Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, MarketOne, VID Media, Newsfile, TSO Associates,
Canadian Mining Magazine, The Northern Miner, EBL Consultants, The Prospector News,

THE Participating Companies 2024
1x1's Only* Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge^^
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp.*
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Metalla Royalty & Streaming
(TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA)		Ressources 1844 Resources ^^
(TSXV: EFF)
Allied Gold Corporation
(TSX: AAUC)		Dryden Gold Corp.*
Private		Midland Exploration Inc.*
(TSXV: MD)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SYA) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX)Â (OTCQX: AMXEF)		E2Gold Inc.^^
(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF)		Nouveau Monde Graphite
(TSX: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)
Archer Exploration Corp.*
(CSE: RCHR)		Empress Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
Private		Sirios Resources Inc.*
(TSXV: SOI)
Aston Resources Limited
(ASX: ASO)		EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Starcore International Mines*
(TSX: SAM)
Atex Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ATX)		Exploits Discovery Corp.
(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF)		Orford Mining Corporation*
(TSXV: ORM)		Stratabound Minerals Corp.^^
(TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF)
Auteco Minerals Ltd.
(ASX: AUT)		Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Osisko Development Corp.
(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV)		Strategic Resources Inc
(TSXV: SR)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Calisto Cobre Resources Corp.^^
Private		Focus Graphite Inc.^^
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF)		Osisko Mining Inc.
(TSX: OSK)		Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
(TSXV: VRB)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE American: GROY)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Capella Minerals Limited *^^
(TSXV: CMIL)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		Perseverance Metals*
Private		Vior Inc. ^^
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF)
Comet Lithium Corporation^^
(TSXV: CLIC)		Harfang Exploration Inc.^^
(TSXV: HAR)		Piedmont Lithium Ltd.
(NASDAQ: PLL) (ASX: PLL)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
Critical Metals Limited^^
(ASX: MTM)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
Delta Resources Limited^^
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF)		iMetal Resources Inc.^^ *
(TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF)		Puma Exploration Inc.^^
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Denison Mines Corp.
(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN)		Kirkland Lake Discoveries*
(TSXV: KLDC)		Radisson Mining Resources
(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF)		West Red Lake Gold Mines
(TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF)
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation
(TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF)		Maritime Resources Corp.
(TSXV: MAE)		Red Pine Exploration Inc.*
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)		Winsome Resources Limited
(ASX: WR1) (OTCQB: WRSLF)

Â

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="1"]

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

$7 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Exploration and Future Project Development

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received exceptionally strong demand from institutional and professional investors pursuant to Section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for a two tranche Placement to raise $5 million (before costs) through the issue of 62.5 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.08 per New Share. For every two (2) New Shares purchased in the Placement, one (1) free attaching option (Quoted Option) will be issued. The Quoted Options will be issued on the same terms and form part of the same class as the existing quoted options (ASX: MTMO) which have an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 26 November 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of MTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 12 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Closes Private Placement

Altiplano Closes Private Placement

 Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $600,000. The Offering consisted of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.12 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering provided that if the closing market price for the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than C$0.20 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any point during the term (the "Acceleration Clause"), then the Company may deliver a notice that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Western Australia-based gold exploration company Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) presents a “compelling investment case with significant upside,” according to a report by Canary Capital, citing its ongoing and upcoming projects, upcoming catalysts, a strong management team, and the fact the company has no debt.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

New Broad Zones of REE-Niobium Mineralisation Identified within Pomme Project Carbonatite Complex

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has intercepted further significant TREO mineralisation in diamond drilling from holes POM-23-09, POM-23-11, POM-23-12 and POM- 23-13 at its Pomme REE-Niobium carbonatite project located in Québec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources

Redstone Resources


Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

MTM Critical Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$7 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Exploration and Future Project Development

Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

Related News

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

×