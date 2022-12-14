Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective December 19th, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will have successfully completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on November 21, 2022 ($0.5M) with an oversubscription resulting in gross proceeds of $1,068,480

The first tranche that closed on December 9th raised total gross proceeds of $773,480 by issuing 9,668,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit. The second tranche will raise total gross proceeds of $295,000 by issuing 3,687,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit when it closes on December 19th. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.12 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes, working capital and exploration activities on FireFox's gold exploration properties in Finland.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 270,000 units under the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61 101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

In association with the first tranche of this financing, subject to TSX-V acceptance, the Company will pay to qualified finders $14,801 in cash finder's fees and will issue 185,010 finder's warrants. The second tranche of this financing, subject to TSX-V acceptance, will result in payment of advisory fees of $6,660 and 83,250 warrants and finder's fees of $11,040 along with 138,000 finder's warrants. Each whole warrant issued to advisors and finders will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 for a term of 2 years from the date of issuance.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: carl@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: 778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the expected total financing amounts, terms, and timeframe; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022 and 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731902/Firefox-Gold-Closes-Successful-First-Tranche-and-Provides-Update-on-Second-Tranche-of-Upsized-1069M-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox GoldTSXV:FFOXPrecious Metals Investing
FFOX:CA
TSXV:FFOX

FireFox Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Follows-Up High-Grade Gold with Drill Program at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Firefox Gold Follows-Up High-Grade Gold with Drill Program at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a small drilling program aimed primarily at offsetting the newly discovered high-grade zone in the East Target at its Mustajärvi Project in Finland. The Company drilled 6 shallow diamond core holes at Mustajärvi totaling 977 metres

FireFox announced on July 13, 2022, that its May drill program at Mustajärvi had returned the best drillhole yet on the project (22MJ006: 13.85m at 14.39 g/t gold), and that the mineralization encountered in this new zone occurs very near surface (less than 20.0m vertical). Subsequent screen fire assays identified significant coarse gold in one of the samples. The results from the more rigorous screen fire assays returned a calculated total gold for one of the samples of approximately 227.4 g/t gold. All other high-grade (>10.0 g/t) samples within the interval were confirmed by multiple 50-gram fire assays with gravimetric finish and by the 1,000-gram screen fire assays. The resulting new weighted average for the interval in drill hole 22MJ006 was 13.85m at 28.74 g/t gold (See Company news release dated September 6, 2022).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Reports More Shallow High-Grade Gold from the East Target at the Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Reports More Shallow High-Grade Gold from the East Target at the Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final results from its 2021 - 2022 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. The last two core holes (22MJ017 and 22MJ018) tested the East Target (see Figure 1), which hosts the best drill hole to date from the project: 13.85 metres averaging 14.39 gt gold in 22MJ006 (see Company news release dated July 13, 2022). Both of these drill holes encountered significant gold mineralization, sometimes coming to surface beneath thin glacial sediments

Hole 22MJ018 returned multiple significant gold intervals starting near-surface and continuing to depths of approximately 80 metres, an extension of nearly 50 metres down-plunge from previous drilling at this location. The intercepts are summarized below, but in aggregate, the grade-thickness of gold mineralization in this hole is more than 110 gram-metres. FireFox has now drilled six holes into three different target areas at Mustajärvi with > 90 gram-metres of gold mineralization. These intercepts occur along more than 1.5km strike of the shear zone.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Of particular note are results from drill hole 22MJ015, which intersected 1 metre averaging 46.93 gt gold from 33.5 metres down-hole. This hole was collared approximately 40 metres northeast of the easternmost drill hole at the Central Zone. Drill hole 22MJ016 also encountered 1.15 metres averaging 4.4 gt gold from 94.4m depth on the western end of the Central Zone

In addition, drilling intersected elevated gold grades within the Gabbro Target in drill holes 22MJ004 and 22MJ013. The Gabbro Target lies farther west at Mustajärvi and has seen very limited drill testing (see Figure 1). These new narrow low grade gold intercepts associated with veining and alteration are considered encouraging for the future potential of this part of the property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has completed the previously announced issuance of shares in exchange for drilling services. FireFox entered into an agreement for services with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company has now issued common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services provided by Kati in Northern Finland (the "Shares for Services

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement has issued 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Announces Agreement with Kati Drilling for Shares for Debt

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company will issue common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services (the "Services") provided by Kati in Northern Finland

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement will issue 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPV), is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced share exchange agreement dated November 24, 2022 (the " Agreement ") with all of the shareholders of 1309762 B.C. Ltd. (the " Vendor "), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares from the shareholders of Vendor in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (" Optimum Shares ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Agreement (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have completed exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. The program was successful in extending the strike length of the BT structure at the Bighorn Target to 525 metres in length, with at least 1,400 metres of potential strike length exposure within prospective Basal Quartzite unit rocks. This program upgrades this target in terms of drilling priority for 2023. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

GoldON Arranges Private Placement Financing

Flow-Through proceeds will be used for winter exploration drilling at the 100%-owned McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 2,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 1,000,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units) with qualified investors for maximum gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling at the Saroma prospect has encountered multiple intersections of high-grade silver with gold mineralization along a 1 km length of the Saroma vein. The Saroma vein forms part of a larger, 3.5 km long open-ended district-scale mineralized structure which hosts the Saroma, Chitose and Taiho historical workings, collectively called the Saroma prospect. Saroma is one of several prospects the Company is advancing within its 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Renforth's Successful Surimeau Drill Program Intersects Nickel in All Drill Holes

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Blue Star Helium Ltd Accelerates Colorado Drilling Development

Related News

Copper Investing

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Base Metals Investing

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

×