FDA Approves Cabtreo Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris in Patients Twelve Years of Age and Older

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

World’s Largest Miners Confirmed For This Year’s Resourcing Tomorrow Event

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

FDA Approves Cabtreo Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris in Patients Twelve Years of Age and Older

First and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) (TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application for CABTREOTM (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%0.15%3.1%, indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients twelve years of age and older. CABTREO is the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne. CABTREO is expected to be available to patients in Q1 2024

"With today's approval of CABTREO, millions of Americans who suffer from acne each year have a new triple-combination topical acne treatment," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health. "Acne treatment often requires using multiple products and dosing regimens, which can pose a number of challenges for patients. CABTREO has the potential to simplify dosing with a once daily topical acne treatment regimen."

CABTREO offers three mechanisms of action, combining an antibiotic, retinoid and antibacterial, to provide a proven, safe and effective treatment.

"While most acne treatments currently available utilize multiple therapies and regimens, we are excited to see that the triple combination in CABTREO has resulted in significant treatment success and reduction in both the inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions typically associated with acne," said Julie C. Harper, MD., Dermatology & Skin Care Center of Birmingham, Birmingham, AL. "With the approval of CABTREO, physicians can now offer patients an acne treatment that has the potential to be a simple, once daily dosing option."

CABTREO Comprehensive Clinical Data

CABTREO was studied in two Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, placebo controlled clinical trials in 363 patients with acne vulgaris. Both studies met all co-primary efficacy endpoints, including absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count, absolute change from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion count, and percentage of patients achieving treatment success (2 grade reduction of the EGSS (evaluators global severity score) from baseline with an EGSS score of clear (0) or almost clear (1)).

Combined efficacy results for both trials for CABTREO achieved approximately 50% treatment success and approximately 75% reduction in both inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions at Week 12.

In Study 1, 49.6% of participants achieved treatment success with CABTREO compared to 24.9% with vehicle. Mean percent reduction for inflammatory lesions was 75.7% (27.7 mean absolute reduction) vs. 59.6% (21.7 mean absolute reduction) with vehicle. Mean percent reduction for non-inflammatory lesions was 72.7% (35.4 mean absolute reduction) vs. 47.6% (23.5 mean absolute reduction) with vehicle.

In Study 2, 50.5% of participants achieved treatment success with CABTREO compared to 20.5% with vehicle. Mean percent reduction for inflammatory lesions was 80.1% (30.1 mean absolute reduction) vs. 56.2% (20.8 mean absolute reduction) with vehicle. Mean percent reduction for non-inflammatory lesions was 73.3% (35.2 mean absolute reduction) vs. 49.0% (22.0 mean absolute reduction) with vehicle.

The most common adverse reactions (occurring in >1% of the CABTREO group and greater than the vehicle group) were application site reactions, pain, erythema, dryness, irritation, exfoliation, and dermatitis.

About Acne Vulgaris

Acne is the most common skin problem in the United States, which occurs when hair follicles become obstructed with sebum and skin cells, resulting in the formation of whiteheads, blackheads, or pimples on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders.1,2 Up to 50 million Americans have acne.2 Depending on its severity, acne can cause emotional distress and scar the skin.2

What is CABTREO?

CABTREO (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%/0.15%/3.1% is a prescription medicine used on the skin only (topical use) to treat acne vulgaris in adults and children 12 years of age and older. Do not use CABTREO in your mouth, eyes, or vagina.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Before using CABTREO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you: plan to have surgery, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed, have other skin problems, including cuts, abrasions, sunburn, or eczema; or use other skin and topical acne products that may increase the irritation of your skin when used with CABTREO.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and if you take or use a medicine that contains erythromycin. CABTREO should not be used with products that contain erythromycin.

Do not use CABTREO if you have had an allergic reaction to clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide, lincomycin, or any of the ingredients in CABTREO or have Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, inflammation of the colon (colitis), or severe diarrhea with antibiotic use.

What should I avoid while using CABTREO?

  • Avoid or limit your time in sunlight, including use of sunlamps or tanning beds during treatment with CABTREO as it can make you more sensitive, and you could get severe sunburn. Use sunscreen and wear clothes including a hat that covers the treated areas of your skin if you have to be in sunlight.
  • Cold weather and wind may irritate skin treated with CABTREO.
  • Avoid applying CABTREO to areas with skin problems including, cuts, abrasions, sunburned skin, or eczema.
  • Avoid skin products that may dry or irritate your skin.
  • Avoid the use of "waxing" as a hair removal method on skin treated with CABTREO.

What are the possible serious and most common side effects of CABTREO?

Tell your doctor right away if you experience side effects, including:

  • Allergic reactions: Stop using CABTREO if you have hives, rash, severe itching, swelling of your face, eyes, lips, tongue or throat, trouble breathing, throat tightness, feeling faint, dizzy, or lightheaded.
  • Inflammation of the colon (colitis): Stop using CABTREO if you have severe stomach (abdominal) cramps, watery diarrhea, or bloody diarrhea during treatment, and within several weeks after treatment with CABTREO.
  • Sensitivity to sunlight. See "What should I avoid while using CABTREO".
  • Skin irritation at the application site is common with CABTREO and may include redness, scaling, dryness, stinging, burning, itching, and swelling.

These are not all the possible side effects of CABTREO. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to Bausch Health US, LLC at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information, Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

About Ortho Dermatologics
Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References

  1. American Academy of Dermatology. (2020). Skin conditions by the numbers. Retrieved from https://www.aad.org/media/stats/conditions/skin-conditions-by-the-numbers. Accessed March 13, 2023.
  2. Mayo Clinic. (2020). Acne. Retrieved from https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseasesconditions/acne/symptoms-causes/syc-20368047. Accessed March 13, 2023.

###

CABTREOTM is a trademark of Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities.
Ortho Dermatologics is a trademark of Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities.
© 2023 Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities.
CAB.0055.USA.23

Bausch Health Investor Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.com

Bausch Health Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795118/fda-approves-cabtreotm-clindamycin-phosphate-adapalene-and-benzoyl-peroxide-topical-gel-for-the-treatment-of-acne-vulgaris-in-patients-twelve-years-of-age-and-older

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Medtronic Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

This is the 7th year in a row that Medtronic has been named to the list, jumping to #17 in 2023.

3BL has named Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Earns Four 5-Star Ratings From the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars

For the second year in a row, Medtronic recently earned four 5-star ratings from the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) as part of its annual 2023 Corporate Inclusion Index (CII). Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars of employment, governance, philanthropy, and procurement this year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Olink, a Leader in Next-Generation Proteomics

Enhances Thermo Fisher's Capabilities in the High-Growth Proteomics Market with the Addition of Highly Differentiated Solutions

Complements Existing Life Sciences and Mass Spectrometry Offerings, Accelerating Protein Biomarker Discovery and Providing Strong Synergy Opportunities

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Analysis Indicates That a Majority of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Patients May Face Delays in Treatment Initiation and Gaps During Treatment for Access to Treatment Indicated to Reduce Risk for OHE Recurrence

Hurdles Led to Almost All Patients Having At Least One Day Delay to Receive Treatment with Xifaxan®

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from a retrospective database analysis of adjudicated claims data that examined the impact of access barriers for commercially-insured adults prescribed Xifaxan® (rifaximin) for reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence in adults. Results suggest potentially critical treatment gaps due to access barriers, which may result in increased rates of OHE-related hospitalizations. Findings from the analysis, "Assessment of Access Barriers to Rifaximin Among Patients with Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Using Adjudicated Claims Data," were presented today at the AMCP Nexus 2023 meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces CMED Price Approval of Minjuvi® in Brazil

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltd., has received pricing approval for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) from the Drugs Market Regulation Chamber ("CMED"). As a result, Knight expects to launch Minjuvi® in Brazil in the second quarter of 2024.

In July 2023, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) granted Market Authorization under their rare disease designation according to Resolution RDC 205/2017 for Minjuvi® in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health to Announce Third-Quarter 2023 Results on Nov. 2

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call

Conference Call Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Mining Lease Granted for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Canada Silver Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favour of the Plan of Arrangement and Related Matters

Gleason & Sons Commits to Providing Electric Royalties with $10 Million Convertible Credit Facility for Acquiring Cash-Flowing Royalties

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: What War Means for the Gold Price, Latest Lithium M&A

Lithium Investing

Mining Lease Granted for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favour of the Plan of Arrangement and Related Matters

Battery Metals Investing

Gleason & Sons Commits to Providing Electric Royalties with $10 Million Convertible Credit Facility for Acquiring Cash-Flowing Royalties

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Initiates an AirTEM Airborne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

×