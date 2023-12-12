Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,176,634 units (the "Units") of the Company were issued in the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $190,598.04, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. No Insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement.

The Company paid finders' fee to Pieter Danielsson, who received a cash commission of $2,310. In addition, he received 38,500 broker warrants, with each broker warrant entitling its holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 and expiring in 24 months.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,601,833 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $216,110, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the "Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.06 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BE: WNF) ("VCT") and E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") are pleased to announce their collaboration formalized through the signing of a Mineral Processing Agreement effective October 25th 2023 for a term of 5 years. This agreement is aimed at evaluating the feasibility of utilizing VCT's dry processing technology to process bulk sample material from EPR's Tetepisca flake graphite property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/185317_voltcarbonfigure1_550.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of exploration activities on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Diamond drilling was completed on the property September 20 with a total of 2,650.5 metres of NQ core drilled in 18 holes during the program. All core has now been logged and 639 samples for carbon-graphite analyses have been dispatched to ALS Global laboratories. The Company also completed earlier stage exploration on selected claims which consisted of geological mapping and sampling, electromagnetic prospecting, and diamond drilling with a man-portable drill. A total of 19.35 metres of BQ core were drilled with the man-portable drill and all core has been sampled and sent for carbon-graphite analyses. The Company will be reporting results upon receipt, validation, and interpretation of the carbon-graphite analyses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources: Tetepisca Property - Exploration Update

E-Power Resources: Tetepisca Property - Exploration Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress of exploration on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Significant flake graphite mineralization has been intersected on two of the three main targets planned for evaluation. The third target is currently being drilled. A total 2,115 metres have been completed to date and the company anticipates completing the planned drill program within the next 10 to 15 days after which samples will be prepared and dispatched for Carbon and other analyses. In addition, the Company is completing fieldwork to evaluate potential locations for the extraction of a bulk sample for metallurgical test work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
glowing graphite molecules

ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Graphite isn’t just used for pencils — it's also a key electric vehicle (EV) battery component due to its high conductivity and quick-charging capacity. As EV sales rise, experts believe this battery metal will also take flight.

With the graphite forecast looking hopeful, investors are searching for ways to get exposure to the sector. Australian investors can look to the ASX, which is home to a slew of companies focused on the graphite market.

When learning about an industry, it's often a good idea to start with key players, and here the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the biggest graphite stocks on the ASX by market cap. Data was collected using TradingView's stock screener on November 22, 2023. Read on to learn more about Australia's largest graphite companies.

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite Wins 2023 Mining Awards ‘Discovery of the Year’ for Springdale Graphite Project

Springdale is now Australia's second largest known graphite deposit.

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) was among several companies recognized at the recently held 2023 Australian Mining Prospect Awards.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project DFS Expands Output 8-Fold to 120GWh

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that during the finalisation of the Silumina Anodes TM project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), Altech has managed to expand the project's output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh, with no change to plant and equipment. This significant expansion will effectively cater to the long-term demand for silicon-type anodes within the industry.

Initially, as per the original DFS scope, Altech had proposed the production of 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of Silumina Anodes TM product, comprising 1,000 tpa of high-purity alumina-coated metallurgical silicon incorporated into 9,000 tpa of similarly coated graphite (10% mix). The plant will now focus on solely producing alumina-coated metallurgical silicon product at a rate of 8,000 tpa. This product will be integrated into the graphite by the customers within their battery plants rather than at Altech's facility.

As a result of this increased production of the 'active' component, the output has expanded by a significant eightfold, rising from 15 GWh to 120 GWh.

According to feedback from potential customers, utilising their existing qualified graphite source is a priority.

Furthermore, although there is a marginal advantage in using alumina-coated graphite, the primary appeal for potential customers lies in integrating Altech-coated silicon into their battery products. Despite initial considerations regarding the benefits of coating graphite with alumina, such as the reduction of first-cycle loss, Altech's research has demonstrated that the cost-to-reward ratio for graphite is relatively minimal.

This recent adjustment to "all silicon" is expected to yield substantial improvements in the bottom-line economics. The most notable advantage lies in the ability to crack the silicon code, preventing expansion defragmentation, as well as curbing the significant first-cycle loss associated with silicon.
Battery manufacturers have the choice to either produce batteries with higher energy density or maintain their current energy density while reducing the graphite content. By decreasing the use of graphite, the cost of producing batteries can be reduced. However, the recent news about China, which accounts for approximately 90% of the global production of lithium-ion battery graphite, imposing limitations on the worldwide export of graphite, has begun to create challenges for battery manufacturers in Europe and the USA.

Altech is currently in talks with Ferroglobe, the European silicon partner of Altech, to boost the supply of metallurgical silicon for the enhanced Silumina Anodes TM project. Moreover, the Company has executed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with prominent automotive conglomerates in Europe and the United States, who have shown keen interest in acquiring commercial samples for their testing and qualification procedures. Considering the limited production capacity of Altech's R&D laboratory in Perth, the larger samples will be procured from the Silumina Anodes TM Pilot Plant in Saxony. The Pilot Plant is nearing completion and is expected to be operational in the early part of the upcoming year.

Managing Director Iggy Tan emphasised that the substantial increase in Silumina Anodes TM output by eightfold, achieved without significant changes in the plant or capital costs, represents a notable advancement in Altech's business strategy. Mr Tan highlighted the increasing demand in the lithium-ion battery industry for higher-density batteries, emphasising the necessity to reduce reliance on graphite, particularly in light of the export restrictions imposed by China. Mr Tan expressed confidence that the incorporation of Altech's alumina-coated silicon would assist battery customers in addressing these concerns. Mr Tan further conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the enhanced business model, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future endeavours.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V1264337



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
black coal pile over dark background

How to Invest in Graphite in Australia

Graphite has been growing in popularity in recent years as its applications as a battery mineral are realised and as the popularity of electric vehicles grows around the world.

A form of carbon, graphite is highly conductive and is invaluable in electronics. Natural graphite comes in three different forms, each with their own valuable applications in modern technology, making it a sought-after commodity that supply lines for many industries around the world rely upon.

Graphite isn't produced in Australia (yet), but the country sits on 5 million tonnes of ore reserves, and 7.97 million tonnes of economic demonstrated resources (EDR), as per government data published in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
synthetic graphite molecule

What is Synthetic Graphite?

Synthetic graphite is a unique material often used in metal fabrication and devices like batteries and solar panels.

The material is composed of high-purity carbon and is known for its ability to withstand high temperatures and corrosion. Those points make it a great option for highly specialized industries that need predictable results from their carbon materials.

Understanding the difference between synthetic and natural graphite is important for investors, as industries typically need a specific type of graphite for their applications. Here’s a look at the synthetic graphite market and what it has to offer.

Keep reading...Show less
