E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on September 24, 2024 (the "Private Placement"). The oversubscribed private placement was originally announced for $420,000, but a total of $526,264 was raised in all three tranches.

An aggregate of 3,150,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $157,500, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes. One insider of the Company participated in the third and final tranche.

No finder's fees are paid in connection with the third and final tranche.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230569

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power ResourcesEPR:CCCSE:EPRBattery Metals Investing
EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("Meeting") held on September 6, 2024. A total of 21,672,022 common shares were voted, representing approximately 53.37 % of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

The following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first phase of the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Highlights include the discovery of graphite bearing metamorphic rocks along three conductor trends which include a high of 31 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from an outcrop grab sample and a sample of proximal float rock which returned a value of 24.8% Cg from a 4th conductor target area.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented:"We are completing metallurgical and mineralogical chacterization studies on our Tetepisca Property to determine product quality and applicability to end users. At the same time, we are conducting a propecting program focussed on the northern end of our property. The prospecting is to evaluate our large land position in an effort to demonstrate large tonnage potential in multiple target areas. The results of the prospecting completed to date, including high grade grab samples, are very enouraging. We look forward to the metallurgical test work results as well as continued success in the field program through the 2024 exploration campaign."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the flow-through non-brokered private placement (the "FT Offering") previously announced on July 24, 2024.

An aggregate of 1,250,000 units (the "FT Units") of the Company were issued in the FT Offering at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years. All securities issued as part of the closing of the FT Offering, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrant Shares, are subject to a hold period in Canada until November 25, 2024, being four months and one day from the closing of the FT Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of C$100,000 (the "FT Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") issued at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "FT Share") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), and one Warrant, each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years from the closing date of the FT Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its initial field program at the North Wind High-Purity Iron Ore project in west central Labrador, Canada.

Key Field Program Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce results from downhole electro-magnetic "DHEM" geophysical surveys conducted at the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EDDY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EDDY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Edison Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Arranges Sale of Interest in Argentinian Lithium Properties for US$3.5 Million

Edison Lithium Arranges Sale of Interest in Argentinian Lithium Properties for US$3.5 Million

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 12, 2024, it has accepted a non-binding purchase offer letter from Mava Gasoil LLC ("Mava"), a corporation based in Houston Texas, for the sale of 100% of the interest in the Company's Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"), in consideration for USD$3,500,000. One of the LEXI claims owned by ReVe and the royalties on that mining property, and the PINAC mining properties owned by ReVe are excluded from the sale and will be retained by Edison.

ReVe controls the rights to prospective lithium brine claims in the province of Catamarca, Argentina. The claims are principally located in the two geologic basins known as the Antofalla Salar and the Pipanaco Salar. ReVe's assets on closing of the disposition to Mava will include 30 mining concessions covering approximately 104,538 hectares area in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The Company will retain and focus its Argentinian efforts on 8 mining concessions covering approximately 35,000 hectares area in Catamarca Province, Argentina, which are not subject to the sale and amount to approximately 25% of the claims currently held by ReVe.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Cancellation of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Announces Cancellation of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that preliminary results from the four drill holes completed on the Daisy Property are very encouraging with a thickening in the claystone horizons and increasing in the grade towards the south. The southern-most hole, DC24-1 intersected three distinct claystone horizons totaling 48.7 m of lithium enrichment starting 76.2 m down hole

All holes were 5.5-inch RC holes drilled vertically.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

resource investing

Wadi Al Junah VMS-Style Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project in Saudi Arabia

copper investing

Impact Receives $512,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Uranium Investing

2024 Infill Drilling on Satellite Uranium Growth Deposits Complete

×