Dredging Begins at Lumsden Point, Hub to Focus on Battery Metals Exports

A group of mining companies has contributed AU$65 million to the project, which will facilitate the export of battery metals and the import of renewable energy infrastructure.

Ship carrying containers showing Australian flag.
AlexLMX / Shutterstock

Dredging work as begun at the Lumsden Point project in Port Hedland, a major Australian import and export site. About 1 million cubic meters of material are set to be removed in the next eight weeks.

In a Monday (September 30) press release, Pilbara Ports said that the work has been made possible through AU$611.6 million in funding from the government, as well as companies in the mining industry.

The Australian government is contributing AU$450 million, with the money going toward new multi-user facilities and berths, and the Western Australian government is putting in AU$96.6 million.

Commodities giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF), Roy Hill and a joint venture between Hancock Prospecting and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) have committed AU$65 million.

Once up and running, Lumsden Point will be used to export battery materials like lithium and copper concentrates, and to import renewable energy infrastructure such as wind turbines and blades.

David Michael, Western Australia's minister for ports, said in Monday's release that the project is expected to boost Australia's gross domestic product by AU$2.1 billion per annum upon completion.

“It is expected to save 3.6 million tonnes of emissions by 2055 by supporting direct shipping to the Pilbara and providing a pathway for renewable energy infrastructure," he explained.

Lumsden Point will provide support for federal government initiatives like the Critical Minerals Strategy 2022, and the Boosting Australia’s Diesel Storage Program. In addition, it will underpin initiatives from the Western Australian government, including the state's Climate Policy and its Renewable Hydrogen Strategy.

The project is expected to drive employment and economic growth in the region.

Jan De Nul (Australia) was given the contract for dredging and land reclamation activities at Lumsden Point on June 7.

Extensive preparatory works for the project have already been completed, and environmental monitoring is being carried out to minimise the risk of impact to surrounding habitats.

Lumsden Point also has an approved environmental management plan, which states that dredged material “will be disposed of at a designated reclamation area within Lumsden.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

