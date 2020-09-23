What are the top battery metals stocks? INN looks at the battery metals companies with the biggest year-to-date gains in 2020.









Battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and graphite are essential to the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric cars, with demand expected to increase in the coming decades.

Plans by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to eliminate cobalt from its batteries or use silicon for its anodes instead of graphite have recently hit the market, but analysts still foresee the use of these raw materials by the electric vehicle industry for years to come as the energy revolution continues to unfold.

For investors interested in jumping into the battery metals space, we’ve gathered the top battery metals stocks on the TSX and TSXV with year-to-date gains, including lithium, graphite and cobalt, with a special mention to nickel. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million are included and all data was obtained from TradingView on September 23, 2020.

Top battery metals stocks: Lithium

1. American Lithium (TSXV:LI)

Year-to-date gain: 657.14 percent; current share price: C$1.05

Nevada-focused American Lithium is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects. The company currently holds the Tonopah Lithium Claims project in Nevada. Aside from its lithium interest in Nevada, American Lithium is also exploring the Extinction Ridge vanadium project.

2. Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV:PE)

Year-to-date gain: 225 percent; current share price: C$0.13

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium developer focused on its Clayton Valley project in the Clayton Valley of Central Nevada. In 2017, Pure Energy completed a preliminary economic assessment for the Clayton Valley project, which includes an updated resource calculation and a preliminary economic evaluation.

3. Quantum Minerals (TSXV:QMC)

Year-to-date gain: 142.86 percent; current share price: C$0.17

Junior exploration company Quantum Minerals is focused on properties in Manitoba, and its flagship asset is the Irgon lithium property in the province. Irgon is a historic rare metals deposit where developmental work was undertaken by Lithium Corporation of Canada. Quantum Minerals is currently completing its own exploration at the property.

Top battery metals stocks: Cobalt

1. Namibia Critical Metals (TSXV:NMI)

Year-to-date gain: 26.47 percent; current share price: C$0.21

Namibia Critical Metals holds a diversified portfolio of critical metals projects all within the country of Namibia. The company is focused on the development of several projects in the country, including the Lofdal heavy rare earths and the Kunene cobalt-copper projects.

Top battery metals stocks: Graphite

1. Canada Carbon (TSXV:CCB )

Year-to-date gain: 200 percent; current share price: C$0.24

Canada Carbon is an exploration company with three Quebec-based graphite properties under its belt: Miller and Asbury, which are two past-producing graphite mines, and the Dun Raven project. The initial capital cost for the Miller project is set at US$44.38 million, with the company expecting to sell about 1,500 metric tons of high-purity thermally treated graphite annually.

2. Leading Edge Materials (TSXV:LEM )

Year-to-date gain: 130 percent; current share price: C$0.22

Leading Edge Materials is focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw materials projects located in the European Union. Its portfolio of projects includes the 100 percent owned Woxna graphite mine, the Norra Karr heavy rare earths project and the Bergby lithium project in Sweden and the 51 percent owned Bihor Sud nickel-cobalt exploration alliance in Romania.

3. Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC)

Year-to-date gain: 131.81 percent; current share price: C$0.25

Northern Graphite’s main asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project in Southern Canada. Its estimated capital cost is C$110 million, with the company hoping to be in production in 2022. The mine is expected to produce an average of 25,000 metric tons of graphite concentrate per year for 23 years.

Top battery metals stocks: Nickel

Year-to-date gain: 95.56 percent; current share price: C$1.76

Canada Nickel Company is advancing its 100 percent owned Crawford nickel-cobalt sulfide discovery. It has large-scale potential and is located in the Timmins mining camp, adjacent to major infrastructure.

Year-to-date gain: 362.50 percent; current share price: C$0.74

Top nickel stock FPX Nickel is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar nickel-iron alloy project, located in Central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

3. Giga Metals (TSXV:GIGA)

Year-to-date gain: 136.36 percent; current share price: C$0.78

Giga Metals’ aim is to become a premier supplier of battery metals, and it says its British Columbia-based Turnagain project is among the largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt sulfide deposits in the world in terms of total contained nickel.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: FPX Nickel and Canadian Nickel Company are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.