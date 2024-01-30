Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection

DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, reports the results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process test work. The positive results have informed the selection and ordering of the lithium adsorbent to be used in the Company´s pilot plant, which has finished construction at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó and is in the process of being commissioned and tested.

DLE Process Work Highlights:

  • Extensive Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) work undertaken in 2023 to optimise the process
  • Progress in the process work has now led to the selection of adsorbent from Xián Lanshen New Material Technology (Lanshen) as the preferred adsorbent for the Company´s pilot plant
  • Recently completed multi-cycle tests on Laguna Verde brine produced very positive results for key DLE metrics: adsorbent capacity, lithium recovery rates, and eluate composition
  • These results are achieved without pH adjustment in pre-treatment or heating of the brine or eluant, with distilled water used for desorption

Process Test

Result

Comment

Pre-treatment

Filtering only

No pH adjustment required

Adsorption recovery rate

>95%

Desorption recovery rate

>95%

Lithium Loading Capacity

3.5g Li per kg

Target is 4.6g Li per kg

Eluate Composition

Li Concentration Factor

>3X

Na

<100mg/l

Very low

TDS

<4,000mg/l

Very low

  • The results indicate that brine from Laguna Verde has low contaminants and is conducive to DLE
  • The Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile, has played an important role in testing adsorbents
  • Lanshen is a leader in DLE and has signed an agreement with Koch Technology Solutions (Koch), a subsidiary of Koch Industries (USA), to exclusively distribute Lanshen adsorbent for Koch´s DLE process in the North American and European markets

· The Company´s pilot plant has now been filled with Lanshen adsorbent and is in the latter stages of commissioning

Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"The DLE sector is rapidly evolving, we are seeing developments from several companies all around the world to advance the production of lithium. Our trip to China towards the end of last year was enlightening, we were able to see on the ground the remarkable opportunity DLE provides for the lithium sector and the adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy storage solutions.

Informed by the results we have announced today, our DLE pilot plant has now been loaded with Lanshen's adsorbent, and plant commissioning is in process. This is a significant milestone for the Company as we aim to achieve process and product verification in 2024."

Process Work Progress Update

CleanTech Lithium´s process team is comprised of lithium process experts in Chile with additional expertise provided by DLE sector consultants Peter Ehren and Forward Water Technologies. DLE process trials have been completed with a multitude of adsorbent* suppliers, from emerging technologies to established petrochemical companies, both at supplier facilities and at the Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile. Globally, China has a significant presence in the DLE sector with five or more commercial scale adsorbent suppliers, all of which were visited by CleanTech Lithium in October 2023.

At the Company´s laboratory, a series of tests were carried out starting with beaker tests, then single column tests and finally multi-cycle tests using a multi-valve carousal unit. The in-house testing has given CTL the ability to directly compare different adsorbents and to verify adsorbent performance data from trials conducted at supplier facilities. A laboratory scale trial on a Lanshen carousal unit in Santiago, Chile, is shown in Figure 1.


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023

In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

License Approval Received from Nunavut Planning Commission for Coppermine Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a positive conformity determination (“the Approval”) for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project. This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs’ demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial and federal stakeholders.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
