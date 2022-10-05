Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on November 7, 2022 .

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event :

Curaleaf Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call



Date :

Monday, November 7, 2022



Time :

5:00 p.m. ET



Live Call :

1-844-512-2926 (U.S.), +1-416-639-5883 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6300 (International)



Passcode :

7356944



Webcast :

https://ir.curaleaf.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 14, 2022 , and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 ( Canada ) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 9958653

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR

Investor Toolkit: https://ir.curaleaf.com/investor-toolkit

Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon , Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-and-operational-results-301641904.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF

Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Tryke Companies

Bolsters Company's Presence in Three Key Growth Markets of Arizona , Nevada and Utah

Expands Curaleaf's Operations to 29 Cultivation Sites and 144 Dispensaries Nationwide

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces October 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in October.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, October 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-october-2022-event-participation-301638626.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c6205.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona . The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2022

The cannabis stock market offers investors the opportunity to get exposure to a revolutionary drug sector.

Although there's been major upheaval in the world of cannabis investments, with the current landscape at times showing stories of difficulty and losses, experts remain bullish on the long-term progress of the global market.

As laws and perspectives surrounding cannabis continue to change across jurisdictions, investors interested in this fast-moving industry will want to keep an eye on the progress of the cannabis stock universe.

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

Decision supports the Company's strategic objectives including streamlining Canadian operations, achieving profitability, and advancing a premium brand-driven portfolio for consumers

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that the Company has entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. The announcement reinforces the Company's focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×