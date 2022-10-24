Market NewsInvesting News

Now Available in Massachusetts, Find Will Expand to Eight Additional States Across the Country

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of Find, a cannabis flower brand designed to provide consumers with high quality cannabis flower at an accessible price point. The Company's latest product offering is now on shelves at dispensaries in Massachusetts and will expand to Arizona Illinois Maine Missouri New Jersey New York and Pennsylvania in the coming months.

Find. Flower

Find offers a variety of affordable, high quality everyday flower products for cannabis consumers. At launch, customers will have access to the brand's strain-specific pre-rolls and whole flower. Available in bulk quantities, those who prefer to roll their own can also choose from a selection of small flower and pre-ground offerings. Find is currently available in the following formats:

  • Find Flower: whole and hearty strain-specific buds; available as 1oz, 1/2oz, 1/4oz and 1/8oz.
  • Find Popcorn: small strain-specific buds; available as 1oz and 1/2oz.
  • Find Shake : pre-ground and ready to roll; available as 1/4oz.
  • Find Pre-Rolls: convenient strain-specific flower available as 1g singles and 10-packs.

"We're excited to welcome Find into our brand portfolio as the medical and adult-use flower markets continue to mature," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "With Find, we're expanding our reach by providing affordable, high quality flower for patients and customers at all stages of their cannabis journey."

Find is now available at dispensaries across Massachusetts and will expand to Arizona , Illinois , Maine , Missouri , New Jersey , New York and Pennsylvania in the coming months. For more information on product availability, please visit www.findyourflower.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 142 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of a new brand, Find. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Goodness Growth Holdings Commences Litigation Against Verano for unlawful termination of Arrangement Agreement

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), announces that it has commenced an action in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"), seeking damages after Verano wrongfully terminated the share exchange agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the parties pursuant to which Verano agreed to acquire all of outstanding capital stock of Goodness Growth.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

Goodness Growth's notice of civil claim was filed with the British Columbia Supreme Court and was served on Verano today. Goodness Growth is seeking damages for breach of contract, as well as other damages, costs and interest, based on Verano's breach of contract and of its duty of good faith and honest performance.

Goodness Growth's action follows Verano's purported termination of the Arrangement Agreement on October 14, 2022 , for which Goodness Growth believes Verano had no factual or legal basis.

Due to uncertainties inherent in litigation, it is not possible for Goodness Growth to predict the timing or final outcome of the legal proceedings against Verano or to determine the amount of damages, if any, that may be awarded.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 450 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. The Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "continue," "expect," "outlook," "will," "believe," "subject to," "plans," and "pending," or variations of such words and phrases. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future litigation matters and award claims. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing, cost and outcome of the pending litigation with Verano; the recovery of all damages available to Goodness under the Arrangement ‎Agreement; Goodness' ability to hold ‎Verano responsible for its breaches of the Arrangement Agreement and failure to consummate the ‎transactions contemplated thereunder; the impact of the termination of the Arrangement Agreement on Goodness‎; timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or the enforcement of such laws; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulty to forecast; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; liquidity and additional financing; labor union relations; the timing of adult-use sales in New York ; and the Company's ability to meet the demand for smokable cannabis flower in Minnesota .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Ace Valley Celebrates Sex Positivity with Debut of Lust and Thrust Cannabis Infused Gummies

Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji aim to make good sex greater

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, today announced an extension of its Ace Valley brand portfolio with the launch of Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji. These two new, distinctly-flavoured, gummies are the first of their kind in the Canadian market, celebrating the intersection of cannabis and sex positivity by empowering consumers to enhance their personal experiences.

Avicanna Files Complete Patent Specifications Relating to a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation for Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

Avicanna Files Complete Patent Specifications Relating to a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation for Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has formalized its provisional patent application, entitled "Methods for Reducing or Eliminating Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy", for the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation (the "Formulation Candidate") after completion of in-vivo animal studies.

The formal application is filed with WIPO by claiming the priority date of US provisional application filed in September 2022 using the Patent Co-operation Treaty (PCT) system.

Curaleaf International to Present Positive Clinical and Pre-Clincial Research

Clinical study demonstrates significant improvement in pain

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Barbara Pacchetti will present research on one clinical study and three preclinical studies at a leading conference on medical cannabis on 21-22 October 2022. These papers have been peer-reviewed and selected for presentation and publication in the official Conference Proceedings Journal Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids (Karger Publishers, Basel, Switzerland).

Green Thumb to Launch "RISE Express" Dispensaries in Florida

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced plans to expand its medical retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K, the global convenience store retailer. Starting in 2023, Green Thumb plans to launch its test and learn phase of the rollout with approximately ten "RISE Express" branded dispensaries adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations.

Through the exclusive agreement, Green Thumb can lease space from Circle K in Florida, where the retailer currently operates approximately 600 locations. The "RISE Express" stores will offer patients a selection of branded cannabis products including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes.

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Frederick, Maryland Dispensary

Company's retail footprint grows to four locations in Maryland

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Frederick dispensary, located at 5420 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704. The new dispensary opening follows the final license transfer of a Herbology retail location previously acquired in the Grassroots acquisition. Curaleaf Frederick opens its doors to patients at 9 a.m. on October 19.

