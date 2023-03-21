SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Cummins Opens Atlanta Satellite Office and Tech Hub

Global power and technology leader, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) unveiled its new office location, the Cummins Atlanta Hub (CAH), located in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hub will continue supporting the future success and growth of Cummins, initially serving as the home for the supply chain planning group and members of the information technology team, with more groups to follow in the future. The new project is a direct reflection of Cummins' commitment to powering a more prosperous world through improving communities in which it operates to have a direct impact on the lives of its employees and its neighbors.

"For Cummins to be successful, we need to attract, build and retain the best talent to solve the challenges our customers and communities face today and tomorrow and create inclusive environments where our people and innovation thrive," said Cummins President and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Rumsey. "The opening of an office in Atlanta is a clear reflection of Cummins' continued investments and efforts in our current and future employees and communities."

The new Southeast region office location is within close proximity to the Georgia Institute of Technology and multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), welcoming a diverse and qualified pool of talent within the IT, digital, supply chain and engineering fields. The addition of the Cummins satellite site provides new talent the opportunity to experience the Cummins culture of collaboration and connection, while fostering a diverse workforce that supports work-life integration, wellness, and retention through enhanced ways of working.

The Hub holds significant location incentives, including an additional link to existing Atlanta-based Cummins facilities and allowing employees and productions to have a major transportation corridor to connect with customers and dealers within the region.

"We couldn't be more excited to open the Cummins Atlanta Hub and provide an empowering and versatile work environment," said Chief Human Resources Officer Marvin Boakye. "This facility is an investment into the talented people within the Southeast region and an opportunity to better serve our customers and our communities."

Cummins has a deeply rooted history of fighting for social justice, serving its communities and living the company's core values of diversity and inclusion. In October 2020, Cummins launched Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) so Cummins could take a leading role in the work to dismantle systemic discrimination against the Black community in the U.S. As a first step in this journey, CARE brings together all Cummins' capabilities - its people, its balance sheet and the company's philanthropy - to drive racial equity and combat the impact of racism on its people, communities, and economy. Atlanta has been designated a focus city of CARE, our racial equity commitment, since the program's inception, and the Hub's presence within the region will continue to establish and develop local CARE community partnerships.

As an integral part of the future success of the company, the Cummins Atlanta Hub will serve as an innovative and inclusive workplace for teams to collaborate, promote stronger bonds across their teams and in the community, while strengthening the Cummins presence in the Atlanta metropolitan area and surrounding Southeast region.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com .

