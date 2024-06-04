Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Cufe logo

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

CuFe Ltd (“CuFe” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation dated June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS:
1. EMERGING OPPORTUNITY IN STRATEGIC METALS Cu, Li and Nb

Tennant Creek copper with existing resource and potential restart option of existing open pit. Exploration portfolio including mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill ready Lithium targets at North Dam project (located within 25km of Mt Marion lithium mine) and greenfield exploration ground in the exciting West Arunta province in proximity to WA1’ s recent Niobium discovery

2. EXPOSURE TO NEAR TERM IRON ORE PRICE UPSIDE

Operating High Grade JWD Iron Ore Mine - leverage to elevated iron ore price cycles, with ability to suspend production at cheaply as market dictates. Yarram Project under evaluation with potential for low opex as located less than 110 km from Darwin port

3. GOLD ROYALTY ON PROJECT IMMINENTLY COMMENCING PRODUCTION

Low Risk 2% NSR Gold Royalty over Northern Star Crossroads project with mining expected to commence in 2024

4. CAPABILITY

Experienced in-house team with demonstrated capability in opportunity identification, discovery, evaluation, development and operations. Ability to leverage of long term relationships, key partnerships with contractors and customers.


Corporate Snapshot

Australian, ASX-listed (CUF), CuFe is an iron ore producer, with a significant portfolio of development and exploration assets in key future facing commodities including Copper, Lithium and Niobium, lead by an experienced board and management team


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CuFe Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CUF:AU
Firetail Resources logo

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firetail Resources Limited (‘FTL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FTL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL logo

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

EMU NL presents this Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. None of ASIC, ASX or their respective officers or employees takes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL logo

“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek

EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work completed at the Company’s Fiery Creek Copper Prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources logo

Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Assay results from the recently completed RC program at the Kamperman Prospect have successfully extended the mineralised strike length to approximately 450 metres, with results to support a maiden Mineral Resource for Kamperman as part of a broader update to the Feysville Gold Project MRE.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 18-hole/2,172 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Kincora Copper logo

New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

