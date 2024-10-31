Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce a financing.

Red Metal has executed a Definitive Agreement on claims in Quebec, see news release dated October 30, 2024, and Company views these claims as a foundation. Red Metal intends to expand and grow the mineral claims that are within the Timiskaming Graben Formation near the town of Ville Marie. Meanwhile, the Company will look to continue its work on its flagship post discovery copper project in Chile.

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) has identified major benefits for utilising pre-concentration technology at its Reward high grade gold mine.

Ore sorting pre-concentration test work was initiated with leading ore sorting provider TOMRA with outstanding results.

94kg of sample from the low-grade stockpile at Reward Gold Mine (Reward) was sorted. The following results were reported;

- Head grade to Sorter weighted average grade (WAG) = 3.70 g/t gold,

- Ore grade WAG after sorting = 16.22g/t gold (337.20% increase on grade),

- Ore/waste split after sorting = 19.31kgs Ore vs 74.54kgs Waste (79% mass reduction),

- Gold lost to waste fraction = 0.03grams (>90% efficiency)

Refurbishment of the plant is well underway, and Vertex anticipates that the plant will be re-installed at Hill End later this year. The Company anticipates production will commence in January 2025.

Vertex acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource.

ORE SORTER TEST WORK AND IMPLEMENTATION INTO THE HILL END GRAVITY PLANT

Pre-concentration technology initiated at the Hill End Gravity Plant to separate highgrade ore from waste before it enters the processing plant.

By processing only high-grade ore, energy consumption can be reduced, water consumption will be halved leading to lower operating costs and reduction of the carbon footprint.

The small sorting unit will be simply incorporated in the existing plant being refurbished by Gekko.

Previous scoping test results from TOMRA suggested that the Greywacke country rock can be efficiently and effectively separated from the high-grade quartz carrying the gold leading to significant head grade uplift and reduced material to be processed.

Test Results

94kg of sample from the low-grade stockpile at Reward Gold Mine (Reward) was sorted.

The following results are reported;

- Head grade to Sorter weighted average grade (WAG) = 3.70 g/t gold,

- Ore grade WAG after sorting = 16.22g/t gold (337.20% increase on grade),

- Ore/waste split after sorting = 19.31kgs Ore vs 74.54kgs Waste (79% mass reduction),

- Gold lost to waste fraction = 0.03grams (>90% efficiency)

ACQUISITION OF A LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIG

Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource.

The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:

- Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource;

- Fosters Exploration Target; and

- South Star prospect area

Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to Figure 1*

Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target.

The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:

- The ability to work on surface and underground;

- Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling;

- Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas; and

- LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs.

Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages;

- Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor

- More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.

- Works well with Job sharing

- Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability

- The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CHF6G92O



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report Assays from Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report Assays from Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

98 metres of copper sulfides reinforce large-scale sediment-hosted copper potential

Highlights:

Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence and executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims and mineral claim applications directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiscaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Provides Update on Timmins and Wawa Area, Gold Projects

