Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 third quarter earnings conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® , Lord Jones ® , Happy Dance ® and PEACE+ ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, all of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Aurora Announces Unprecedented Fall Product Release Across Adult-Use and Medical Markets

Aurora medical patients now have expanded access to company's full portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced a new and unprecedented fall lineup of cannabis products. New flower products include three unique and proprietary strains from Aurora's esteemed breeding program: Electric Honeydew Ultra Grape Kush and Organic BC White Grape OG .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cresco Labs Opens Second Pensacola Florida Dispensary

Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Ian

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida's Panhandle region with the opening of a second dispensary in Pensacola. The Company's 54 th nationwide and 20 th Florida store is located at 2122 W. Nine Mile Road.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Land O' Lakes, Florida

New dispensary to open on October 15 ; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Land O' Lakes . Located at 17704 Aprile Drive, Suite 10, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

aerial shot of toronto blue jays

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: MLB and Charlotte's Web Sign CBD Deal

A CBD manufacturer has hit a home run by securing a landmark agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Also during the past trading week, a cannabis retailer shared its vision for taking on the coveted US marketplace.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Verano Repudiates Transaction to Acquire Goodness Growth Holdings

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF) (" Goodness " or the " Company ") announces today that on October 13 th 2022, Verano Holdings Corp. (" Verano ") delivered notice (the " Termination Notice ") to Goodness purporting to terminate the arrangement agreement between Verano and Goodness dated January 31, 2022, as amended (the " Arrangement Agreement "). Under the Arrangement Agreement, Verano agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares of Goodness (the " Transaction "). Goodness believes that Verano has no legal basis to terminate the Arrangement Agreement, and that Verano has committed various material breaches of the Arrangement Agreement. Verano's repudiation of the Arrangement Agreement has been acknowledged by Goodness, and the Transaction will not proceed. Goodness intends to immediately commence legal proceedings against Verano to seek significant damages for, among other things, Verano's material breaches of the Arrangement Agreement, Verano's failure to discharge its obligations thereunder and Verano's breach of the duties of good faith and honest contractual performance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf Relocates Deerfield, IL Dispensary and Opens Doors to Adult-Use Customers

The Company's new location features a convenient curbside pickup option for medical patients only

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has relocated its Deerfield dispensary to 677 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, and expanded the location's operations to serve adult-use customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

