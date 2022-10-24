Market NewsInvesting News

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that it has reached final settlement agreements with each of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") that resolve those regulators' investigations regarding the previously disclosed restatements by the Company of its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2019 and the second quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to have resolved these matters," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cronos. "Important steps have been taken to strengthen our internal controls, and we are committed to continuing this work."

SEC Settlement
On October 24, 2022, the SEC issued an Order Instituting Cease-and-Desist Proceedings Pursuant to Section 8(a) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21(c) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), Making Findings, and Imposing a Cease-and-Desist Order (the "SEC Settlement Order") resolving the SEC's investigation of the restatements by the Company described above.

The Company has agreed to settle with the SEC, without admitting or denying the allegations described in the SEC Settlement Order. The SEC Settlement Order fully and finally disposes of the investigation of the Company by the SEC into the restatements without the payment of any civil penalty or other amount.

The SEC Settlement Order requires the Company to cease and desist from committing or causing any violations and any future violations of certain provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Additionally, the Company agreed to certain undertakings which include, among other things, retaining a qualified independent consultant (the "Consultant") to engage in a review of, and make recommendations with respect to, certain of the Company's internal accounting controls and internal control over financing reporting.

OSC Settlement
On October 24, 2022, the Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal approved a settlement agreement (the "OSC Settlement Agreement") between the Company and the staff of the OSC, resolving the OSC's investigation of the restatements by the Company described above.

Pursuant to the terms of the OSC Settlement Agreement, which fully and finally disposes of the investigation of the Company by the OSC, Cronos agreed to pay a total of C$1.34 million to fully settle the matter and acknowledged that it had not complied with certain requirements under the Securities Act (Ontario) in connection with the filing of interim financial reports in the manner set out therein. Additionally, the Company agreed to retain the Consultant on substantially the same terms as were required by the SEC pursuant to the SEC Settlement Order.

Additional Information
As a result of the SEC Settlement, the Company will be unable to rely on the private offering exemptions provided by Regulations A and D under the Securities Act for a period of five years; lose its status as a well-known seasoned issuer for a period of three years; and be unable to rely on the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for a period of three years.

For more information regarding the SEC Settlement Order and the OSC Settlement Agreement, please see the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar and on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® , Lord Jones ® , Happy Dance ® and PEACE+ ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Board Director Sidney Dillard's Resignation

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that board director Sidney Dillard has tendered her resignation. Ms. Dillard has accepted a board position at a large national health insurance provider and is resigning from her Cresco Lab's board position to avoid any potential regulatory conflicts.

"We are disappointed to see Sidney go, but we wish her the best in her new endeavor. I know she will be the same trusted advisor, independent voice, and driver of evolution in her new role," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder. "Sidney's depth of experience and professionalism has set the bar high, and we will ensure that our board continues to have industry leading diversity of experience and knowledge."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio With Launch of Find Cannabis Flower

Now Available in Massachusetts , Find Will Expand to Eight Additional States Across the Country

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of Find, a cannabis flower brand designed to provide consumers with high quality cannabis flower at an accessible price point. The Company's latest product offering is now on shelves at dispensaries in Massachusetts and will expand to Arizona Illinois Maine Missouri New Jersey New York and Pennsylvania in the coming months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Commences Litigation Against Verano for unlawful termination of Arrangement Agreement

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), announces that it has commenced an action in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"), seeking damages after Verano wrongfully terminated the share exchange agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the parties pursuant to which Verano agreed to acquire all of outstanding capital stock of Goodness Growth.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

Goodness Growth's notice of civil claim was filed with the British Columbia Supreme Court and was served on Verano today. Goodness Growth is seeking damages for breach of contract, as well as other damages, costs and interest, based on Verano's breach of contract and of its duty of good faith and honest performance.

Goodness Growth's action follows Verano's purported termination of the Arrangement Agreement on October 14, 2022 , for which Goodness Growth believes Verano had no factual or legal basis.

Due to uncertainties inherent in litigation, it is not possible for Goodness Growth to predict the timing or final outcome of the legal proceedings against Verano or to determine the amount of damages, if any, that may be awarded.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 450 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. The Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "continue," "expect," "outlook," "will," "believe," "subject to," "plans," and "pending," or variations of such words and phrases. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future litigation matters and award claims. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing, cost and outcome of the pending litigation with Verano; the recovery of all damages available to Goodness under the Arrangement ‎Agreement; Goodness' ability to hold ‎Verano responsible for its breaches of the Arrangement Agreement and failure to consummate the ‎transactions contemplated thereunder; the impact of the termination of the Arrangement Agreement on Goodness‎; timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or the enforcement of such laws; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulty to forecast; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; liquidity and additional financing; labor union relations; the timing of adult-use sales in New York ; and the Company's ability to meet the demand for smokable cannabis flower in Minnesota .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-commences-litigation-against-verano-for-unlawful-termination-of-arrangement-agreement-301656378.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ace Valley Celebrates Sex Positivity with Debut of Lust and Thrust Cannabis Infused Gummies

Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji aim to make good sex greater

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, today announced an extension of its Ace Valley brand portfolio with the launch of Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji. These two new, distinctly-flavoured, gummies are the first of their kind in the Canadian market, celebrating the intersection of cannabis and sex positivity by empowering consumers to enhance their personal experiences.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Files Complete Patent Specifications Relating to a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation for Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

Avicanna Files Complete Patent Specifications Relating to a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation for Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has formalized its provisional patent application, entitled "Methods for Reducing or Eliminating Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy", for the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation (the "Formulation Candidate") after completion of in-vivo animal studies.

The formal application is filed with WIPO by claiming the priority date of US provisional application filed in September 2022 using the Patent Co-operation Treaty (PCT) system.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf International to Present Positive Clinical and Pre-Clincial Research

Clinical study demonstrates significant improvement in pain

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Barbara Pacchetti will present research on one clinical study and three preclinical studies at a leading conference on medical cannabis on 21-22 October 2022. These papers have been peer-reviewed and selected for presentation and publication in the official Conference Proceedings Journal Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids (Karger Publishers, Basel, Switzerland).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×