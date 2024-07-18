Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Receives Conditional Approval to Trade on Cboe


Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (“Silver Crown”, “SCRi”, the “Corporation”, or the “Company”) is ‎pleased to announce that the Cboe Canada Inc. stock exchange (“Cboe Canada”) has granted conditional approval of the Company's listing application and that the common shares of the Company will be listed and commence trading on Cboe Canada at the open of the market on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our conditional approval to list on Cboe Canada. Having a target listing date of July 25 for a pure silver equity vehicle is truly special and the culmination of several years of hard work for our team. This milestone marks a significant step forward for Silver Crown and should provide us with increased visibility as well as access to a broader investor base. The listing should also lower our cost of equity capital, enabling us to accelerate growth, expand our market presence, and deliver greater value to our shareholders with less dilution.”

ABOUT CBOE CANADA

Cboe Canada is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future.

ABOUT SILVER CROWN ROYALTIES INC.

Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a pre-IPO stage revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as byproduct credits. SCRi aims to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. SCRi presently has two sources of revenues and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.

For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.Peter BuresChairman and CEO Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the Common Shares on Cboe and the completion of the Subsequent Offering. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi’s ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi’s business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Source

silver explorationSilver Investing
First Majestic Produces 5.3 Million AgEq Oz in Q2 2024 Consisting of 2.1 Million Silver Ounces and 39,339 Gold Ounces; Announces Updated 2024 Production and Cost Guidance and Conference Call Details

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that total production in the second quarter of 2024 from the Company's three producing mines in Mexico, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 5.3 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.1 million silver ounces and 39,339 gold ounces. The Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Silver and gold nuggets in a pile.

Avino Boosts Q2 Silver Production; Gold Output Holds Steady and Copper Slips

Mexico-focused mining company Avino Silver & Gold (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) reported a year-on-year increase in silver production in its second quarter results for 2024.

In a Tuesday (July 16) press release, the company reported total production of 616,571 silver equivalent ounces from its Avino and La Preciosa mines in Mexico, marking a 5 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Its silver production saw a 26 percent hike year-on-year to reach 292,946 ounces of the white metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bull with silver bars.

Silver Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

The silver price saw significant gains through the first half of 2024, hitting levels not seen in over a decade.

After starting the year trading in the US$22 per ounce range, the price of silver saw little change until March, when the white metal began to gain momentum following a US Federal Reserve meeting.

While the Fed left interest rates steady at that time, dovish language provided critical support for silver as investors pushed the price above US$25. Silver continued its upward trend through April and into May, when it climbed above US$32 for the first time since November 2012 and set a year-to-date high of US$32.07 on May 27.

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Releases 2023 ESG Report

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report (the "Report"), which primarily focuses on its Las Chispas Operation located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Las Chispas Operation") and also encompasses the surrounding communities in which it operates. All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona


Keep reading...Show less
Silver bar and metal.

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

2024 has been positive for silver stocks, as silver prices soared during the second quarter of 2024, breaching the US$30 mark in May for the first time since 2012.

Silver's gains are being driven by a variety of factors. According to the Silver Institute, demand for the metal is set to outstrip mining supply for the third year in a row, due in part to rising demand from sectors dependent on the energy transition including photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

India in particular has seen demand soar as the country introduced new regulations for domestic production for new solar projects, leading the country to import more silver through the first four months of the year than all of 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

