Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Published a New Research Note on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO), (or "Company"). The update report is titled, "Output Improving as Supply Chain Eases, Phase II Expansion Offers Valuation Growth."

Report excerpt: "STGO has made major strides since our last update on the company, where we highlighted the commencement of production at flagship project ATO and the ascension of the company to the early production phase of the miner life cycle. In the interim, key developments for STGO have included:

  • Ramp up of production at ATO, where STGO has focused on building inventories to a level capable of supporting stable production rates. STGO is now looking to scale up to the forecasted nameplate capacity of up to 60,000 ounces of gold-equivalent per annum.

  • STGO has released FS results for the Phase II expansion of the ATO Gold Mine, which would expand nameplate capacity to up to 100,000 ounces of gold-equivalent per annum. As part of this development initiative, STGO has significantly expanded ATO's gold resource, secured key items required for the expansion build-out, and secured a large portion of required project finance needs.

  • Continued exploration initiatives across its key mineral assets, which not only includes its ATO production asset but also the exploration asset Uudam Khundii, where STGO is focused on four discovery targets that are prospective for mineralization.

As expected, STGO has undergone major change since our last coverage, with execution of production targets supported by a pipeline of catalysts built around future development and exploration milestones. Our investment thesis on the company is backed by a business model that has a foundation in a growing cash flow stream, with growth upside on development and exploration initiatives that have the potential to provide scaling leverage on a forward basis. In addition, STGO has also demonstrated robust access to capital, having secured debt financing for project development that lowers equity dilution risk. As a result, we believe STGO's positioning for the near-term is highly favourable, and its current valuation fails to capture the growth potential we see the company being exposed to."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company and is projected to produce over 100k ounce of gold from the current operational oxide zone of ATO Gold Mine in 2022 and 2023. The Company also completed a feasibility study into expansion of the ATO Gold Mine to approximately 100,000 ounces of gold per annum from the development of underlying fresh rock ores.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

Disclosure: The analyst, Couloir Capital Ltd. and/or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the Company.

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold has recently commenced gold production at its flagship ATO project. The company has mined, crushed and stacked approximately 715,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of approximately 2 g/t gold to date. As of June 2020, Steppe Gold has produced and sold a total of 15,389 ounces of gold and 4,978 ounces of silver generating US$25.3 million. The company is on pace to meet its production goal of 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020.

Now that the company has commenced gold production, Steppe Gold intends to continue its feasibility study into the development of the much larger fresh rock resource underlying the current mining operation. The proposed development of a cyanide in leach operation for processing fresh rock is expected to have a life of mine of approximately 12 to 15 years.

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to asses a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia.

Steppe Gold’s management team has a track record of success in Mongolia. Keeping projects on track and under budget is Steppe Gold’s General Manager of Processing Grant Smith. Smith has experience in constructing and operating heap leach operations and most recently worked on the Tujuh Bukit gold heap leach project in East Java, Indonesia.

Steppe Gold’s Company Highlights

    • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
      • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
    • Approximately 875,225 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2 g/t gold has been mined to date at the ATO project
    • On pace to hit 2020 production goal of 60,000 ounces of gold
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 project would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and would have an expected life of mine of 12 to 15 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 150,000 ounces on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.

Mining in Mongolia

Mongolia is known as one of the last frontiers for large scale mining projects, offering investors and mining companies alike an interesting opportunity. With the success of Oyu Tolgoi, a tier one producer and one of the largest copper mines in the world, Mongolia has demonstrated the geologic potential for mineral wealth. Mongolia had a GDP of US$11.43 billion in 2017 and has an annual growth rate of approximately six percent. The growth of the economy is supported by commodity exports, such as copper and coal, improved business sentiment and the implementation of a government-led economic adjustment program.

The World Bank believes that Mongolia’s growth outlook is positive and is supported by the mining and manufacturing sectors. Gold exploration accounts for 45 percent of the mining sector and 2.6 percent of the country’s GDP, leading to the implementation of policies and programs to help promote gold mining.

In March 2017, the Mongolian government signed a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) with Canada. The agreement provides Canadian investors operating in Mongolia with a legal framework that is expected to help bring greater predictability and certainty to their investments. Canada is a significant investor in Mongolia and has invested approximately $6.4 billion in the country.

Mongolian Assets

Steppe Gold's Mongolia Assets

Steppe Gold’s ATO Gold-Silver Mine

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully-permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced production at the ATO project in December 2019. As of July 2020, Steppe Gold has produced and sold a total of 15,389 ounces of gold and 4,978 ounces of silver which generated a net cash flow of US$25.3 million. The company has mined, crushed and stacked approximately 715,000 tonnes of ore where leaching continues.

Steppe Gold remains on pace to produce 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020 at cash costs of circa $500 per ounce from the ATO Mine. The company plans to complete the feasibility study for its Stage 2 expansion project at the ATO mine moving forward. The expansion targets an increase in gold production to 150,000 tonnes per annum from underlying fresh rock ores.

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for May

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for May

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update for May 2022.

May gold production showed a continued ramp up from April with another two gold pours in May for a total of approximately 3,800 oz Au (March 2022, 1,532 oz; April 2022, 3,370 oz).

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, following recent positive operational updates.

First Quarter Highlights (all figures in US$000's unless stated otherwise)

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for April

Steppe Gold Announces Operations Update for April

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update for April 2022.

Steppe Gold continues its ramp up of production following the recent restart in March and can report that gold production in 2 pours in April totalled approximately 3,350 oz (March 2022, 1,532 oz).

Steppe Gold Discovers Multiple High Grade Zinc Zones Below ATO Gold Deposits

Steppe Gold Discovers Multiple High Grade Zinc Zones Below ATO Gold Deposits

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce the following exploration drilling update at its 100%-owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo ("ATO") project.

While we continue to ramp up production of gold and silver from the oxide ores at ATO, the Company maintained exploration activity in late 2021, focused on extensional and step-out targets. Results are now available, and this underscores the long held view that the ATO project has strong long term potential and remains open to support further drilling targets.

Steppe Gold Announces Maiden Gold Pour and Sale as Ramp-Up and Inventory Build-Up Continues

Steppe Gold Announces Maiden Gold Pour and Sale as Ramp-Up and Inventory Build-Up Continues

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide an operations update.

Following the March 1announcement regarding the resumption of production, Steppe Gold has completed its first gold pour and the subsequent sale was concluded in late March. The gold pour was 1,532 ounces of gold with gross proceeds of US$2.93m.

Nevada Sunrise Discovers 327.7 Mg/L Lithium in Water Analyses over 220 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Discovers 327.7 Mg/L Lithium in Water Analyses over 220 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that highly-significant values of lithium have been detected in water samples collected from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, drilled in the inaugural 2022 drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The water samples from both boreholes contain dissolved lithium in a calciummagnesium carbonate-type brine that was not easily recognized on site during the drilling program due to the presence of high levels of suspended solids.

Water samples from borehole GEM-22-01 averaged 327.7 milligrams per litre ("mg/L") lithium over 220 feet (67.07 metres) from 600 to 820 feet with a peak value of 519 mg/L lithium . Water samples from borehole GEM22-02 returned an average of 116.28 mg/L lithium over 460 feet (140.24 metres) from 600 to 1,120 feet (201.22 to 341.46 metres) with a peak value of 286.0 mg/L lithium (see Table 1 below).

Keep reading... Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $3 Million Private Placement

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Moneta Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Moneta Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta" or the "Corporation") announced the approval of each of the matters set out in the Corporation's Management Information Circular ("Circular") dated April 15, 2022 at the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held via webcast on June 2nd, 2022.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person virtually and by proxy at the Meeting was 52,456,986, representing 55.23% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott announces that, on June 2, 2022, 6,667,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Freegold Ventures.Limited, (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.2% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 84,830,904 Shares and 31,280,102 Warrants representing approximately 24.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 31.0% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 84,830,904 Shares and 24,613,102 Warrants representing approximately 24.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 29.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

Blue Star Gold Announces $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Announces $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $6,000,000. Pursuant to the offering, the Company will issue common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.65 per Share, flow-through common shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.73 per FT Share, and charitable flow-through common shares (each a "Charitable FT Share") at a price of $0.91 per Charitable FT Share, in any combination, to raise up to $6,000,000 in gross proceeds (together, the "Private Placement").

The Charitable FT Shares qualify as "flow through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) to be sold on a charitable flow-through basis.

White Gold Corp. Announces Webinar to Provide Overview of its Fully Funded $6 Million 2022 Exploration Program & Corporate Update

White Gold Corp. Announces Webinar to Provide Overview of its Fully Funded $6 Million 2022 Exploration Program & Corporate Update

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting a Webinar on Tuesday, June 7 th 2022. Join CEO, David D'Onofrio; Co-founder & Chief Technical Advisor, Shawn Ryan and VP Exploration, Terry Brace, as they provide an overview of the 2022 exploration program on its district scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the prolific White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2022 program is designed to be focused and impactful and further evaluate recent discoveries on the Betty and White Gold properties. Maiden drill testing will also be performed on several other new targets. A significant early-stage regional exploration program is also planned to identify and advance other targets on the company's extensive and underexplored land package. The fully funded $6 million program is commencing imminently, with additional details on the various components of the program to be released in due course.

Webinar Details:

