Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright investor conferences

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Brain Week virtual conference: presentation on June 20 at 3:00pm ET
  • HC Wainwright 4th Annual Virtual Neuropsychiatry virtual conference: presentation on demand available on June 26 at 7:00am ET

A live audio webcast of the HC Wainwright presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com .

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
The Conversation (0)
Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a pioneer in psilocybin wellness retreats, is excited to announce its feature this Sunday on a groundbreaking CNN documentary episode of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

The episode, entitled 'Magic Mushrooms: Can They Change Your Mind?' takes an unprecedented step in mainstream media coverage of psychedelic therapies: CNN Correspondent David Culver undergoes psilocybin therapy on camera, providing viewers with a firsthand perspective on the transformative journey. This is a follow-up on Mr. Culver's CNN story featuring Silo Wellness last November.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Appoints Baxter Phillips III, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Lobe Sciences Appoints Baxter Phillips III, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Phillips also named President of Altemia & Co., a Lobe Sciences Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today announced the appointment of Baxter Phillips III, MBA, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. The position was created to provide additional executive leadership as Lobe Sciences continues its strategic transition to a diversified, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company preparing to launch its first commercial product, Altemia™, a medical food designed for patients with sickle cell anemia. Mr. Phillips will also serve as President, Altemia and Company, LLC, a Lobe Sciences wholly owned subsidiary focused on treatments and support for patients with sickle cell anemia. Phillips will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Philip J. Young. In October of 2022, Mr. Phillips was appointed to Lobe Sciences' Board of Directors, where he will also continue to serve the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways' key patents upheld by the US Patent and Trademark Office

  • PTAB rejects two requests for rehearing of the USPTO's decision denying institution of post-grant review (PGR) of U.S. patent numbers 10,947,257 (‘257 Patent) and 10,954,259 (‘259 Patent).

  • In June 2022, the PTAB denied institution of the PGRs finding the challenger failed to establish that any of the claims of ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent are unpatentable.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced today that the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) reaffirmed decisions to uphold ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent, key patents covering COMP360 crystalline psilocybin polymorph A, the polymorph being used in the Company's phase 3 clinical trials. The decision can be found on the USPTO website at: https:developer.uspto.govptab-web#searchdocuments?proceedingNumber=PGR2022-00018.

Kabir Nath, COMPASS Pathways Chief Executive Officer, stated, "COMPASS is pleased with the PTAB's decision to uphold two important US patents covering the Company's crystalline psilocybin polymorph A. Patents are a key element of our overall commercial protection of COMP360, which is central to our work in developing innovative treatments for therapeutic areas of significant unmet medical need, including our lead program in treatment-resistant depression."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mike Arnold, founder and CEO of Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness CEO Sees Market Traction for Psychedelic Healing

If recent social media and news trends are any indication, psychedelics-based healing may increasingly be getting into mainstream consciousness, according to Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO,OTCQB:SILFF) CEO and Founder Mike Arnold.

“If you just look at the conversations out in public or on social media, and compare that to news articles about this particular space, about psychedelic healing, you'll see an exponential increase since 2018. And you have more and more people being exposed, which means more and more people are feeling something they haven't felt for a really long time, or maybe ever,” Arnold said.

Silo Wellness offers luxury psychedelic retreats in Jamaica. These retreats are supervised by healthcare practitioners — including a doctorate of nursing and a pharmacologist — who are involved in the process from the beginning of a participant’s journey, Arnold explained.

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways' Co-Founder Ekaterina Malievskaia to Step Down as Chief Innovation Officer

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, today announced that Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia will step down from her executive role effective June 16, 2023. She will remain a member of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors, while her executive responsibilities will be carried forward by the existing executive team.

Together with George Goldsmith and Lars Wilde, Katya co-founded COMPASS Pathways in 2017, determined to bring much needed innovation to the field of mental health care. She helped oversee the growth of COMPASS and provided critical executive leadership to the company both before and after its initial public offering in 2020. During her tenure, she oversaw the development and execution of the groundbreaking phase 2b trial of COMP360 psilocybin for patients with treatment-resistant depression, started and helped build critical functions such as R&D, Digital Health, AI and Machine Learning, and Clinical Care Innovation. She also developed the company's psychological support model and built its network of trained therapists.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

-

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 3:30 pm ET on June 8, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Base Metals Investing

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

Base Metals Investing

Environmental Court Authorizes Los Andes Copper to Restart Drilling

Gold Investing

Assays And Fieldwork Confirm High-Grade Vein At Everleigh

Lithium Investing

Mt Cattlin Ore Reserve update confirms mine life extension

×