ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BAY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BAY

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/02/c1335.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Extension of Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has been granted an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") to complete the previously announced (see news release dated May 17, 2023) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, by no later than August 15, 2023. In addition, the Aston Bay plans to consolidate the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation Common Share for every four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation") in connection with the closing of the Offering

The Offering consists, on a post-Consolidation basis, of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share (the "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.32 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for exploration on the Company's gold and base metals projects in Virginia, and other potential projects in the USA and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce 8% Copper Intersected at the Storm Copper Project, Nunavut

  • Additional thick and high-grade near-surface copper intervals intersected at the 4100N Zone with numerous intervals over 5% Cu and a peak value of 8% Cu
  • Drill hole SR23-13 has intersected:
  • 29m @ 1.2% Cu from 62.5m, including,
    • 3m @ 5% Cu from 86.9m, including,
      • 1.5m @ 8.2% Cu from 86.9m
  • Drill hole SR23-14 has intersected:
  • 25.9m @ 1.3% Cu from 61m, including,
    • 9.1m @ 2.1% Cu from 76.2m, including,
      • 3m @ 3.7% Cu from 82.3m
  • Drill hole SR23-07 has intersected:
  • 10.7m @ 1.3% Cu from 76.2m, including,
    • 4.6m @ 2.9% Cu from 76.2m, including,
      • 1.5m @ 6.5% Cu from 76.2m
  • Drill hole SR23-09 has intersected:
  • 10.6m @ 1% Cu from 67.1m, including,
    • 4.6m @ 2% Cu from 71.6m
  • Copper mineralization remains open laterally in all directions
  • These results continue to expand the volume of the near-surface mineralization and provide further support for the exploration potential of the large gravity anomaly located below the 4100N Zone

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY) (OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports significant new drill results from the spring reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The program was conducted this April and May by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who are the project operator since entering an option agreement with Aston Bay in March 2021

"We continue to receive impressive results from the RC program conducted at Storm by our partners America West Metals," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay. "The high grades, up to 8% copper in these results and higher elsewhere at Storm, speaks to the quality of the mineralized system, while its apparent continuity and consistency demonstrates a significant increase in the known near-surface high-grade mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and Partner American West Metals Identify Large Significant Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Nunavut

  • High-resolution ground gravity survey identifies significant new anomalies that support the potential for a large-scale sediment-hosted copper system as predicted by geological modeling
  • Strong gravity anomalies identified below and adjacent to the known near-surface copper mineralization
  • The anomalies have an upper boundary at 200 metres (m) depth, extend for several kilometres, and are interpreted to represent dense bodies that are consistent with copper sulfide deposits
  • The outer periphery of one large gravity anomaly was intersected by a 2022 drill hole that terminated in 68m of copper-bearing sulfide mineralization (remaining open at depth) from 277m downhole
  • Gravity anomalies are coincident with historical electromagnetic (EM) and induced polarization (IP) anomalies indicating both dense and electrically chargeable bodies which are interpreted to be consistent with sulfide mineralization

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY) (OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports on significant gravity anomalies in results from the high-resolution ground gravity geophysical program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The program was conducted this April and May by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who are the project operator since entering an option agreement with Aston Bay in March 2021

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1: Gravity data interpretation map showing the 3D gravity targets, known copper sulfide deposits and major faults (overlaying topography).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Receives Additional $3,114,700 From Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces, further to its news release issued July 27, 2023, the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 1,082,621 common shares (" Charity Flow-Through Shares ") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of $3,114,700.62 (the " Charity Flow-Through Offering ").

Finder's fees in relation to the Charity Flow-Through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% f the gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fabled Copper Agrees Debt Settlement

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it proposes to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a consultant, pursuant to which the Company will agree to settle an aggregate amount of C$30,000 in outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement") in exchange for the issuance of 375,000 units at a price of C$0.08 per unit (each a "Unit

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ASCENDANT RESOURCES EARNS 80% INTEREST IN THE LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL AND FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

•  PROJECT OWNERSHIP INCREASED TO 80%
•  FEASIBILITY STUDY FILED ON SEDAR+

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Platinex Launches Exploration Programs for the South Timmins Mining Joint Venture

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce exploration progress and plans for its South Timmins Mining Joint Venture ("South Timmins Mining" or "Joint Venture") properties. The South Timmins Mining properties include the Shining Tree, Heenan, and Mallard gold projects, all of which lie along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone ("RTDZ") in the Abitibi Subprovince, one of the most gold enriched geologic regions in the world. IAMGOLDSumitomo's Côté Gold project, Aris Mining's Juby deposit, and numerous other small-scale historic gold producers fall within or are proximal to the RTDZ (see project location map, Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

