Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Ontario Building up Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is thrilled to announce the approval of funding under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) for its Sangster and St. Denis properties. The funding, provided by the government of Ontario, will support the development of a lithogeochemical map, further advancing lithium exploration in the region

Key Details of the OJEP Funding:

  • Total Approved Funding: Canada Silver Cobalt Works has been granted a maximum of $104,386 in funding from the government of Ontario. This funding will substantially contribute to the project's total eligible costs of $208,772.

  • Project Timeline: The project is scheduled to take place between April 1, 2023, and February 16, 2024.

"Early exploration in our province is needed to find future mines to fuel the technologies of tomorrow," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "Supporting junior mining companies like Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. on their search for critical minerals improves our global competitiveness and demonstrates that Ontario's mining sector is open for business."

Matthew Halliday, President, and COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I would like to thank the government of Ontario for the approval of funding under the OJEP program. This will allow us to augment our exploration program to progress a new grassroots lithium exploration project in Ontario. Canada Silver Cobalt Works is well-aligned to see new critical metals projects in Canada and is grateful for the support of Ontario to help build the upstream and downstream capabilities of the Province as we strive to secure critical minerals for mining, processing, and advanced manufacturing."

This OJEP funding represents a significant step forward in Canada Silver Cobalt Works' mission to advance and secure critical minerals in Ontario while fostering responsible resource development.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works remains committed to responsible resource development and continues to engage with local communities, Indigenous groups, and stakeholders to ensure transparent and collaborative communication throughout our exploration activities.

Investors, media, and stakeholders are invited to stay updated on the latest developments by visiting the Company's website at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved by and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.  A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksCCW:CATSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Pegmatite Confirmations and Advanced Geochemical Insights Propel Exploration Success

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

- Canada Silver Cobalt to transfer the Graal property located in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals with the intention of Coniagas becoming a supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") market

- Annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 31, 2023 to approve the transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, mapping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

Canada Silver Cobalt Creates CRUCIBLE, a Compelling Company Forum for Shareholders and Investors

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through direct messaging to our shareholders and investors, https://www.crucible.live defines the corporate strategy and goals

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to reprice an aggregate of 12,261,327 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement that closed on September 1, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and two expiry dates one being August 14, 2023 and one being September 1, 2023. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.08 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to August 14, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

  • Alpha recommends that Alpha shareholders tender their shares in advance of the October 20 th deadline.
  • Alpha's Board and Management have indicated to the Company that they intend to tender to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.
  • PI Financial Corp. has confirmed that the Revised Tecpetrol Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") or the (" Company ") is issuing a reminder to shareholders to tender their shares in advance of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time.

To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, as of October 17, 2023, each of the directors and officers of Alpha have indicated an intention to tender their shares to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which, among other things, RSFC has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the first grab sample results from the newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite located approximately 8 km west of the Rose deposit (Figure 1

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum project ("Rose or the "Project") is situated within the Rose and Rose South property blocks (Figure 1), which constitute 395 km2, or only 38% of the 1,050 km2 in the Corporation's highly prospective exploration portfolio in Québec.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

  • The Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share is the only offer to purchase all of the outstanding Common Shares that is currently open for acceptance by shareholders. No other binding offers have been received by Alpha.
  • The Alpha Special Committee and the Board of Directors have unanimously recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the revised and enhanced Offer from Tecpetrol and tender their shares.
  • PI Financial has confirmed that the increased Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") today issued a reminder to shareholders of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") to tender their shares in advance of the Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately.

On September 28, 2023 , the Board of Directors of Alpha, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee and after receiving a positive independent fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., publicly announced its unanimous recommendation that shareholders tender their shares to the enhanced Tecpetrol Offer of C$1.48 in cash per share. Since then, a significant number of shares have been tendered to the Offer. As previously disclosed, the Offer represents Tecpetrol's best and final offer to Alpha shareholders. No further extensions are contemplated .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has ordered the equipment with the longest lead time to manufacture, namely transformers (315 kV to 25kV) for the main power station of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project (the "Project"). The order was concluded with one of the leaders in the design and construction of industrial transformers, the Italian company Tamini Trasformatori Srl

In order to meet the electrical energy needs of the Project, the Corporation will install two electrical transformers with a ventilation stage during the construction period. The two transformers will operate simultaneously to supply the site and the operating processing plant. A single transformer will be able to support all loads in the event of failure of one of the two transformers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Sarama Resources Engages Leading Arbitration Law Firm

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Engages Leading Arbitration Law Firm

Nickel Investing

Nickelex Signs Definitive Agreement to Option in on Four Projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Gold Investing

South-West Connect Conference Presentation

Lithium Investing

Investor Conference Call

Lithium Investing

LPI Enters into Binding Scheme Implementation Deed with Codelco for All-Cash A$0.57 Per LPI Share Acquisition

×