Cameco Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) released its 2023 Sustainability Report today. The report communicates the sustainability initiatives and key metrics that demonstrate Cameco's progress to date and the continual advancement of our sustainability reporting.

"Our vision is to energize a clean-air world. As the world seeks to decarbonize, we also want to do our part and be an active partner in the fight against climate change. I am proud of the steps we have taken to reduce our carbon footprint, focus on environmental protection, and make our workplace more supportive and reflective of the communities where we live and work," Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel said.

"Cameco remains committed to quality reporting on sustainability matters to our investors, customers, employees, regulators, local Indigenous Peoples and communities around our operations."

In this report, Cameco has incorporated relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) performance indicators and continued its progress toward integrating the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report can be downloaded or read online at www.cameco.com/about/sustainability

The 2023 Sustainability Report includes several notable highlights for Cameco:

  • For the first time, we have included our estimated total Scope 3 emissions value and quantification method. We've begun engaging with key value chain partners and suppliers to learn about their energy and greenhouse gas emissions management activities and reduction opportunities.
  • We completed the installation of a new closed-loop cooling water system at our Port Hope Conversion Facility, eliminating the need to use surface water for once-through cooling purposes, reducing energy use and water withdrawals.
  • We developed tailored decarbonization pathways for all operationally controlled sites, including ideas collected from more than 160 decarbonization project suggestions received from across the company.
  • In 2023, we completed physical risk assessments at all our fuel services operations, expanding on the work completed at the northern Saskatchewan operations in 2022.
  • We provided work placements for 18 Indigenous individuals, 13 of whom were women.
  • In 2023, about 50% of Cameco's employees in northern Saskatchewan were Indigenous and 74% of all spend on services for our northern sites was procured from northern-owned local businesses.

"The advantages of nuclear energy to provide carbon-free, constant and reliable power are being recognized globally in the fight against climate change and to achieve energy security. With growing electricity demand, we believe countries around the world are looking to Cameco to provide fuel to help de-carbonize their economies," Gitzel said. "Our joint acquisition of Westinghouse, a global provider of specialized nuclear technologies, products and services, is expected to augment our core business and expand our reach across the nuclear fuel cycle.

"Our achievements on sustainability priorities are critical to our ability to capitalize on the growing momentum in the nuclear industry."

Cameco's board of directors and executive team oversee the company's sustainability strategy, execution, and reporting. In addition to SASB and TCFD, the report contains other key performance indicators that we believe have an important bearing on Cameco's long-term sustainability, some of which are unique to our company and some of which are based on the GRI Standards framework that we used as the basis of our sustainability reporting prior to 2020. For the third year, we have obtained a third-party limited assurance report on selected performance indicators.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes statements considered to be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under Canadian and U.S. securities laws (which we refer to as forward-looking information), including: our commitment to continual advancement of our sustainability reporting, our vision and views on the transition to a low-carbon economy and our desire to be an active partner in the fight against climate change, the demand for clean electricity, and the role of nuclear energy; our expectations regarding Cameco's role and the role of nuclear power more generally in combatting climate change; our commitment to quality reporting on sustainability matters; our engagement with key value chain partners and suppliers regarding energy and greenhouse gas emissions management activities and reduction opportunities; the elimination of need to use surface water for certain purposes; the effect of our acquisition of Westinghouse on our business and other matters. This forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding: carbon emission reduction and the continued focus on transition to a low-carbon economy, the demand for clean energy and the contribution that could be made by nuclear energy to reduce climate change; our commitment and ability to advance our climate, environmental and social-related goals. This information is subject to a number of risks, including: the risk that carbon reduction goals may not be achieved within the expected timeframe, if at all; the risk that the demand for clean electricity will not meet the level we expect, or that nuclear energy will not make the contribution to carbon reduction that we expect; the risk that our estimates and forecasts and the data underlying them may be inaccurate; the risk that we will face unexpected challenges or delays in advancing our climate, environmental and social-related goals and that they may not achieve the intended outcomes or results in whole or in part; and the risk that our acquisition of Westinghouse will not yield the intended benefits for us or any at all. Additional assumptions and risks are detailed in the Caution About Forward-Looking Information in our ESG Report and pages 4-6 of our Management's Discussion and Analysis. The forward-looking information in this news release represents our current views, and actual results may differ significantly. Forward-looking information is designed to help you understand our current views, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by securities laws.

Investor inquiries:
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

ISR Uranium Specialist Appointed to Board

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that experienced Denver based ISR uranium technical and executive leader, Mr Matt Hartmann has been appointed to the Board.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Resources Announces Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Toronto .

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available at www.laramide.com .

A total of 109,422,199 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. as follows:

(i)  election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

(ii)  appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Each of the five director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2024 Meeting was elected as a director of Laramide Resources to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. This includes new director John Mays who replaces Scott Patterson who did not stand for re-election.

Nominee

Shares Voted For (#)

Shares Against (#)

John Booth

73,037,320

24,971,361

Marc Henderson

90,698,862

7,309,819

Jacqueline Allison

89,780,459

8,228,222

Raffi Babikian

89,575,862

8,432,819

John Mays

89,780,862

8,227,819

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Patterson for his valuable service to the Company," said John Booth , Chair, Board of Directors, Laramide Resources. "We are excited to welcome Mr. Mays who brings exceptional technical knowledge of in-situ recovery of uranium and will help guide Laramide as the demand for uranium to fuel nuclear power and a clean energy future continues to increase."

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/26/c1557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GLOBAL ATOMIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (Frankfurt: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) today announced shareholder voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held June 26, 2024 .

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

A total of 105,156,925 common shares representing 50.2% of the common shares outstanding as of the Record Date; May 13, 2024 were voted.

Directors were elected to the Board as per the voting results in the table below:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Withheld

%

Tracey J. Arlaud

90,785,293

99.24

697,413

0.76

Asier Zarraonandia Ayo

90,768,952

99.22

713,754

0.78

Dean R. Chambers

89,922,573

98.30

1,560,133

1.70

Richard R. Faucher

89,914,903

98.29

1,567,803

1.71

Fergus P. Kerr

90,794,638

99.25

688,068

0.75

Derek C. Rance

74,619,604

81.57

16,863,102

18.43

Stephen G. Roman

90,662,351

99.10

820,355

0.90

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company and adoption of By-Law No. 4 of the Corporation which sets advance notice requirements for the nomination of Directors by shareholders.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/26/c7939.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Strong Intercepts Confirm Significant Production Potential at Gould’s Dam

Latest results support Boss’ strategy to significantly increase Honeymoon’s annual production capacity and mine life

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce high-grade drill results on theGould’s Dam satellite deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less

