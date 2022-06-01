Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided an update on the sale of substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult IP Innovations for total consideration of $600 million (the "Patent Sale Transaction").  In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, BlackBerry announced that it had entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult for the Patent Sale Transaction and that completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of financing and other closing conditions.  BlackBerry also previously announced that closing of the Patent Sale Transaction was expected by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Catapult continues to work on securing its required financing and BlackBerry looks forward to the completion of the Patent Sale Transaction.  However, BlackBerry is no longer under exclusivity with Catapult and, given the length of time that the transaction has taken, BlackBerry is exploring alternative options in parallel.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S.  Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction between BlackBerry and Catapult, the amount of consideration BlackBerry will receive in connection therewith, the anticipated timing and results of the proposed transaction and regulatory approvals, the potential impact of the proposed transaction on BlackBerry's customers, the expectations and beliefs of BlackBerry, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BlackBerry's current plans, objectives, estimates, assumptions, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond BlackBerry's control. Many factors could cause actual achievements with respect to the transaction and the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainty associated with Catapult's and BlackBerry's ability to complete the proposed transaction on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all; risks and uncertainties related to the required financing and the satisfaction of the regulatory and other conditions to consummate the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the patent sale agreement relating to the proposed transaction; effects relating to the announcement of the proposed transaction or any further announcements or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; failure to realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, including risks associated with the payment of consideration post-closing and the availability of funds therefor; risks related to future opportunities and plans for BlackBerry's business and results of BlackBerry following completion of the proposed transaction; the risk of litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; risks related to diverting the attention of BlackBerry management from ongoing business operations; risks related to the proposed transaction disrupting BlackBerry's operations and making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or for BlackBerry to maintain relationships with consumers, resellers, channel partners or other third parties; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities and other changes in laws and regulatory initiatives; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; and other risks and uncertainties affecting BlackBerry, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in BlackBerry's SEC filings and reports, including those discussed in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which BlackBerry is not currently aware may also affect its forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates. BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-provides-patent-sale-update-301558637.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

Meta Platforms, Inc. to Change Ticker Symbol to 'META' on June 9

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9 2022. This will replace the company's current ticker symbol 'FB', which has been used since its initial public offering in 2012. The new ticker symbol aligns with the company's rebranding from Facebook to Meta, announced on October 28, 2021 .

(PRNewsfoto/Meta)

No action by the company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company's Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-platforms-inc-to-change-ticker-symbol-to-meta-on-june-9-301558287.html

SOURCE Meta

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM

Enterprises can now manage company-issued and BYO Chrome devices with BlackBerry UEM to boost productivity and security

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM providing the full suite of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry and NXP Join Forces to Help Companies Prepare For and Prevent Y2Q Post-Quantum Cyber Attacks

Collaboration aims to drive adoption for Quantum-Safe Cryptography before it's too late

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will provide support for quantum-resistant secure boot signatures for NXP® Semiconductors' (NASDAQ: NXPI) crypto-agile S32G vehicle networking processors in a demonstration to illustrate how to mitigate the risk of potential quantum computing attacks on in-vehicle software.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry to hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 22, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) virtually, on June 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET .  The live audio webcast can be accessed at https:web.lumiagm.com471368818 .

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Non-registered or beneficial shareholders who wish to vote at the meeting must appoint themselves as proxyholder by delivering a form of proxy and registering online at http://www.computershare.com/BlackBerry with Computershare Investor Services before 2:00 pm ET , June 20, 2022 .

For more information, including a user guide with additional details on how to join the AGM, whether you are a registered shareholder, a non-registered or beneficial shareholder, or a guest, visit BlackBerry.com/Investors .

A replay of the AGM will be available at BlackBerry.com/Investors .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-hold-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-june-22-2022-301554701.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands

A new Shot on iPhone pride campaign will launch in June

In celebration of Pride month this June, Apple® is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. This year's Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a color gradient with the word "pride" woven directly into the band. Apple is also launching a new shot on iPhone® pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Expands Today at Apple Creative Studios, Providing New Opportunities to Young Creatives

Select Apple Store locations across the globe will host all-new Creative Studios sessions open to the local community

Apple® has unveiled plans to bring its Today at Apple® Creative Studios initiative to even more young creatives from underrepresented communities around the world. The expanded program offers career-building mentorship, training, and resources across a wide range of artistic disciplines, which now include all-new curricula in app design, podcasting, spatial audio production, and filmmaking. This year, Creative Studios will launch in seven new cities, including Nashville, Miami, Berlin, Milan, Taipei, Tokyo, and Sydney. It will also return for its second year in Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York City; London; Paris; Bangkok; and Beijing.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×