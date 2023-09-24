Beroni Group Limited Enters Into Convertible Loan With Investor

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Northern Dynasty Minerals

NDM:CC

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Beroni Group Limited Enters Into Convertible Loan With Investor

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG) advises that it has entered into an unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreement with an investor for a principal loan amount of US$205,679. The loan is convertible at US$1.00 per share upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchange prior to the repayment date. The loan is repayable on 18 September 2024 unless converted earlier.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Source:
Beroni Group Limited



Contact:
T: +61-2-9159-1827
E: enquiry@beronigroup.com
W: www.beronigroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

B2GoldBTO:CABTGGold Investing
BTO:CA,BTG
The Conversation (0)
us federal reserve flag

Top Stories This Week: Gold Stays Steady as Fed Signals Higher for Longer

The US Federal Reserve was in focus this week as it met from Tuesday (September 19) to Wednesday (September 20). The central bank was widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, and that's exactly what it did.

In its statement, the Fed reaffirms its goals of achieving maximum employment and bringing inflation down to 2 percent. It also emphasizes that it will continue to assess various factors as it determines its next steps.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent" — US Federal Reserve
Keep reading...Show less
"fed" written in gold font, american flag, gold coins

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent at its latest meeting.

The central bank was widely expected to stay the course at this month's gathering, but market watchers believe there's still one more 25 basis point hike left in this cycle — an update to the dot plot, which shows where each Fed official thinks the federal funds rate is headed, shows that the median projection is 5.6 percent by the end of 2023.

Looking forward to 2024, two cuts of a quarter point each are anticipated. That's less than the four decreases insiders were forecasting three months ago, which Andrew Patterson, senior economist at Vanguard, believes is a "telling" change.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth To Ramp Up Gold, Lithium And Nickel Exploration At Comet Vale, WA

Labyrinth To Ramp Up Gold, Lithium And Nickel Exploration At Comet Vale, WA

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that it is stepping up a “back-to-basics” exploration program at its Comet Vale gold project in WA (‘the Project’).

Keep reading...Show less
will rhind, gold bars

Will Rhind: Gold in Good Position Ahead of Fed; Still Positive on Platinum

The US Federal Reserve's latest meeting will wrap up on Wednesday (September 20), and gold investors are watching closely to see whether the central bank hikes interest rates again or leaves them unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, said he thinks an increase is unlikely.

"I only see the probability of a rate hike happening if clearly there's some data to suggest that inflation's on the up again, or something that provides some catalyst for them to raise interest rates," he said during an interview. "I do think that by and large we're at the top of the cycle, and we are kind of on the way down, albeit not immediately."

Keep reading...Show less
gold ore

Gold Grain Morphology: A Valuable Method of Gold Exploration (Updated 2023)

The high value of gold means that a deposit of very small concentration can be economically mined — a fact that is great news for gold miners, but complicated for gold explorers.

Gold is often found in ores composed of rock with very small particles. When it comes to extraction, ore with grades of gold as little as 0.5 parts per million (ppm) can be economically mined. Because ore grades of 30 ppm are usually needed before gold is visible to the naked eye, gold in most mines is invisible.

Not only can viewing individual grains of gold provide a challenge, but the nature of prospecting means that finding these grains of gold through conventional sampling can prove nearly impossible.

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Samples up to 2.051 g/t Au at King Solomon's Dome, Follow-up Drilling Planned

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce preliminary results from the 2023 prospecting program on it's 100% owned King Solomon Dome property ("KSD"). The property is located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt, 35 minutes by road south of Dawson City, within the famous Klondike placer gold district. Creeks draining KSD have produced significant amounts of placer gold and Kestrel is evaluating the property's potential to host economic bedrock sources for this gold

The target at KSD is an orogenic-style north-south trending quartz vein system located over an approximate 1.0 kilometre east-west by 2.2 kilometre north-south area. The 2023 program focused on the Dominion Creek drainage basin which drains the southern portion of the property. Prospecting of new road cuts and active placer pits in this area identified numerous areas of sheared, quartz veined, pyritic and carbonate altered bedrock or rubblecrop, sampling of which returned values ranging from

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altech Batteries Ltd AGM Letter to Shareholders

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Related News

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd AGM Letter to Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Base Metals Investing

Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Nickel Investing

Ramp Metals Appoints Dr. Mark Bennett as Strategic Advisor

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

×