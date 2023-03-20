Gold Price Nears US$2,000 as US Banks Collapse

Aura Expands Kids Online Safety Capabilities with Safe Gaming Technology and Investment in Kidas

Aura integrates Kidas 'ProtectMe' technology to protect children from online predators, scams, and cyberbullying when playing online video games

Aura the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced an investment in and strategic partnership with Kidas a technology solutions company developing anti-cyberbullying and predator protection software for online gaming platforms. Aura's investment in Kidas' intelligent platform was made under the Aura Innovation Fund which supports the growth of early-stage startups making the internet safer for those especially vulnerable to online threats, including children. In addition to the investment, Aura now provides subscribers access to Kidas' ProtectMe software through Aura's all-in-one, AI-powered online safety app, expanding the platform's existing capabilities that proactively protect families and kids online.

(PRNewsfoto/Aura)

"As a parent, I understand how overwhelming it is to protect your children from online predators and cyberbullying, given how much time children spend online in today's digital age," said Aura founder & CEO Hari Ravichandran . "Intelligent, AI-based technologies take some of the burden off of parents who are trying to keep their families safe in a hyper-connected world. Together with Kidas, Aura can provide parents peace of mind, while helping them balance their kids' online independence and real-world safety."

Kidas' focus on children — a group disproportionately at risk for digital threats like identity theft and cyberbullying — directly aligns with the goals of the Aura Innovation Fund , while evolving the industry's collective ability to serve all digital citizens. In addition to the investment and integration, Aura Chief Technology Officer Ryan Toohil will join the Kidas Advisory Board to further a collective effort towards a safer internet for all.

According to the Anti-Defamation League , three out of five young people ages 13-17 — representing nearly 14 million young gamers — experienced harassment in online multiplayer games. Kidas' machine learning-based software uses artificial intelligence to analyze voice and text conversations in 220 popular children's games and automatically detects toxic situations, including sexual harassment, cyberbullying, grooming and racism. Parents receive same-day immediate threat alerts and weekly updates detailing their child's game time compared to average Kidas users, most played games and more.

"While increased social interactions within online gaming has proven to be a great tool in developing cognitive and social skills for children around the world, it has also exposed youth to a plethora of serious threats," added Kidas CEO and Founder Ron Kerbs . "Scammers, predators and financial defrauders are targeting kids now more than ever, and by partnering with Aura, we can better protect families from these potential dangers. Aura's investment will help us expand to new games and platforms, further improve our algorithms, grow our team and reach more parents, ultimately creating a safer and more enjoyable digital world for everyone."

Kidas' technology is available to all Aura family plan subscribers beginning today as part of Aura's all-in-one online safety platform that protects families from financial fraud, identity theft and other online threats. Learn more and try Aura's intelligent safety platform by visiting www.aura.com .

About Aura
Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About the Aura Innovation Fund
The Aura Innovation Fund was established to support the company's mission of creating a safer internet by investing in early stage startups and leaders that represent the future of the industry and workforce. The Aura Innovation Fund invests in leaders that represent the diversity of the world around us and in solutions that solve problems for groups especially vulnerable to or at risk of digital threats. Recipients receive seed capital, professional mentorship and development support from Aura. For more information and to get in touch with the Aura Innovation Fund team, email auracares@aura.com .

About Kidas
Kidas is a technology solutions company focused on developing anti-cyberbullying and predator protection software for online gaming platforms. With a hyper-focus on protecting younger players, Kidas enables parents with the tools they need to manage the inherent risks that persist through online anonymity and shield their children from online predators and other toxic behaviors while they game. Through software that analyzes in-game voice, text activity and screen time on PC games and apps, Kidas silently integrates into hundreds of game titles and monitors for predatory actions or privacy concerns that may arise. Custom weekly reports are generated and emailed to parents letting them know if their child encountered such threats. For more information, visit www.getkidas.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aura-expands-kids-online-safety-capabilities-with-safe-gaming-technology-and-investment-in-kidas-301775721.html

SOURCE Aura

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Build a Fun Breakfast Experience with NEW Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Minecraft

Tony the Tiger® made his gaming debut last year, and now he's leveling up his love of gaming once again with a new cereal inspired by the popular video game

Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions for its endless creative potential, engaging survival gameplay, and iconic mobs — and now there's a new way for players to further immerse themselves in its blocky universe. Following the success of Kellogg's first Minecraft cereal Minecraft players and cereal fans alike are scoring another flavorful take on the adventure-filled virtual world with NEW Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Minecraft.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Flexion and Digital Turbine Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Alternative App Distribution and Superior Monetization

The New Partnership Combines the Unique Services and Reach of Both Mobile Leaders, Enabling New Revenue Opportunities to Their App Developer, Carrier and OEM Partners

Flexion (NASDAQ Stockholm: FLEXM), the games marketing company and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS ), the global leaders in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced a strategic commercial relationship to grow game developers' audiences on some of the world's largest telecom platforms - boosting app discovery and revenue.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

It's Giving 'ICY GRL'! Saweetie Teams Up with Candy Crush Saga to Reveal First-Ever $250,000 Cash Prize Pot and Limited-Edition Championship Rings for 2023 All Stars Final Winners

  • On March 23 , the Candy Crush ® All Stars tournament is back, giving Crushers the chance to be crowned this year's ultimate champion
  • For the first time ever, Candy Crush Saga is giving 10 All Star finalists the chance to reach the Live Final in London to take home a share of some jaw-dropping prizes
  • It gets sweeter - 'ICY GRL' rapper Saweetie teamed up with Candy Crush Saga® to reveal the Icebox bling rings plus a jaw-dropping $250,000 prize pot up for grabs for the finalists

Ever dreamt of living the life of an internationally renowned athlete - earning stacks of cash, an All Stars win under your belt, and a blinged out championship ring to prove it? Well now is your chance.

For the first time ever, Candy Crush Saga is rewarding its All Stars tournament winners with three championship rings worth $75,000 in total, designed by Atlanta -based jeweler, Icebox. The fierce competition kicks off this Thursday, March 23 when players can compete in-game for an invitation to the live final in London , and a chance to take home a share of the $250,000 prize pot and the championship rings.

To kick off the 2023 All Stars tournament, Candy Crush Saga has partnered with GRAMMY-nominated Hip Hop artist and long-time player of the game, Saweetie, to star in a new film that reveals the diamond-encrusted championship rings up for grabs.

Mo, Rafi and Z, the three brothers behind Icebox who have made iconic jewels for Hip Hop legends, as well as championship rings for the biggest names in sport, are the creators of the trio of bling rings. The three handcrafted rings for the First, Second and Third place winners will be iced out to the max with rare gems inspired by the game's iconic candies. Dripping in Amethysts, Yellow and Orange Sapphires, Rubies, Blue Topaz and Brown Tourmaline, set into the 14K Gold Candy Drip for a color-popping sensation.

The championship rings are so exclusive, not even 'ICY GRL' herself Saweetie could swipe one. Starring in a new film, the jewelry-obsessed rapper tries to raid the Icebox briefcase; mission not accomplished. The 'ICY GRL' hitmaker, real name Diamonté, is known for her love of rocks, often decked out in her iconic 'ICY' diamond chain and encrusted grills, but the Candy Crush All Stars ring is one rock she couldn't get her hands on. The only way anyone - even GRAMMY Award Nominated rappers - can get hold of these rings is to Crush their way to a spot in the Final.

Rapper Saweetie commented: "As the original 'ICY GRL', you know I love my ice! Icebox's pieces are so special and amazing. It was a pleasure developing the idea for the short film created in partnership with director Scott Kelley and Candy Crush Saga. I even flexed my best athletic skills inspired by my favorite female spy movie, but I still couldn't get those beautiful rings on my fingers! The Candy Crush championship rings need to be a part of my icy collection, so I'll definitely be tapping into the All Stars tournament! I know das right!"

Zahir "Z" Jooma, Icebox Founder and Jewelry Designer, says: " When Candy Crush Saga came to us and asked us to create their first ever All Stars championship rings, it was an opportunity we couldn't turn down. We've designed for platinum-selling artists, and next level athletes, and now we're handcrafting a one-of-a-kind piece of ice for the best Crushers out there."

Fernanda Romano , Chief Marketing Officer at King, makers of the Candy Crush franchise, says : "The amount of dedication and passion our players put into the tournament is incredible, so it only seems right to reward them like the true champions they are. Candy Crush All Stars is one of the biggest tournaments on the planet, and we want to make sure the rewards for our winners reflect that. So, this year, to mark King's 20th anniversary, we're giving away our biggest prize ever. Taking inspiration from the world's largest sporting events, three finalists can win an epic candified championship ring that has Saweetie's seal of approval alongside the biggest prize pot ever announced for a casual mobile game."

The free-to-enter Candy Crush All Stars tournament goes live on March 23 , open to anyone over 18 years old from select markets who are Level 25 and higher. All players have until April 3 to compete in round one of the tournament. The finalists of this round will then go on to compete in the quarter finals and semifinals before the ten finalists are invited to fly to London on May 25 for the final showdown. Candy Crush Saga will fly out all ten finalists, and plus ones, to London for an all-expenses paid trip to enjoy a wealth of fun-filled games and activities before crowning the ultimate All Stars champion.

Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com .

Notes to editor

  • Players must be 18+ and must be available for UK travel 23-28 May 2023 to enter the Final.
  • Players must be from participating countries only: United States , United Kingdom , Brazil , Canada , Germany , France , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Norway , Denmark , Austria , Ireland , Finland , Poland , Romania , Czech Republic , Greece and Portugal .
  • For the London Live Final, Candy Crush Saga will fly out ten finalists to London from 25th May – 30th May, including a five-night stay in a luxury hotel. As well as competing in activity and games to be crowned the champion, the finalists will have the chance to meet the team behind one of the world's most played mobile games and feed into the creative process behind Candy Crush Saga. This trip is subject to change per national government COVID travel restrictions.
  For competition T&Cs, visit https://candycrush-saga.web.app/pages/all_stars_terms

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful , King is a leading interactive entertainment company and the creator of the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Sag a. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 233 million monthly active users as of Q4 2022. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm , Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco , New York, Los Angeles and Malta . More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

© 2023 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

About Icebox Diamonds & Watches

Icebox is a family-owned jewelry brand founded in 1976 by the Jooma family. Operated today by three brothers, Mo, Rafi and Zahir "Z" Jooma, Icebox specializes in natural diamond and solid gold fine jewelry including custom designs and watches.

Icebox creates one of a kind custom jewelry for world renowned stars in music, sports and entertainment, regularly sharing celebrity shopping experiences via episodes on their YouTube channel and across other social media platforms. The Icebox Flagship Showroom is located in Atlanta, GA , with Icebox Boutiques inside Saks Fifth Avenue's Atlanta, Miami & New York locations.

For more information, visit Icebox.com and follow @icebox on Instagram and TikTok.

‘ICY GRL' rapper Saweetie teamed up with Candy Crush Saga® to reveal the Icebox bling rings plus a jaw-dropping $250,000 prize pot up for grabs for the 2023 All Stars finalists. Photo Credit: Michael Simon

For the first time ever, Candy Crush Saga® is rewarding its All Stars tournament winners with three championship rings worth $75,000 in total, designed by Atlanta-based jeweler, Icebox.

On March 23, the Candy Crush® All Stars tournament is back, giving Crushers the chance to be crowned this year's ultimate champion with bling rings inspired by the game's iconic candies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-giving-icy-grl-saweetie-teams-up-with-candy-crush-saga-to-reveal-first-ever-250-000-cash-prize-pot-and-limited-edition-championship-rings-for-2023-all-stars-final-winners-301775707.html

SOURCE King

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dream Games Opens First International Office In London To Support Global Expansion

Dream Games appoints the company's first Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Hocking , and Chief People Officer, Anju Sethi , to be based in the new London office.

Dream Games, a world-leading mobile gaming company based in Istanbul behind the hit mobile game Royal Match, today announces it is expanding its operations to the United Kingdom where it is opening an office in central London . The company is also growing its leadership team, hiring ex-King marketing executive Richard Hocking as Chief Marketing Officer and ex-Google and King executive Anju Sethi as Chief People Officer to accelerate its remarkable growth.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CliCli Showcases User Generated Content Editor and Platform at GDC 2023

CliCli is excited to announce that its innovative accessible game creation tool and global distribution platform, is now available for alpha testing. CliCli seeks to offer more choices to the industry by simplifying game development and offering ample opportunities for financial success to developers.

CliCli's all-in-one service streamlines the game development process by offering editing tools, distribution, customer support, payment processing, user acquisition, community management, and long-term monetization. Creators don't need any coding experience to get started - anyone can use CliCli's graphical user interface to design game logic, control events, conditions, and actions, and access a free-to-use resource library of thousands of editable assets including characters, buildings, and music. CliCli's flexible monetization modes include options like Free-to-Play, Pay-to-Play , subscriptions, and battle passes, giving creators flexibility in how they achieve financial success.

At GDC 2023, CliCli will debut globally and share its approach to building a sustainable UGC ecosystem. Developers attending the event can visit booth S1332 to try out the innovative game platform, join CliCli's creator sharing sessions, and win special rewards by completing editor challenges. Several games created by the CliCli editor will also be exclusively revealed at the exhibition, including Game of Rollink .

"We built CliCli to help creators and independent developers overcome the common obstacles encountered when pursuing their passion, including tools learning, audience targeting, game marketing, and earning a living from it. We aim to support every creator in our community and we're so excited to see how creators use our game creation tool to achieve their dreams. " stated Kun Li , Head of Operation of CliCli.

CliCli continuously supports talented creators through game jams , monthly recurring events, and partnership programs. Hundreds of UGC creators are already using CliCli to build demos, playtest game ideas, and share the fun with their friends.

With CliCli, the possibilities for creators are vast. Join the community today and start developing your dream game!

About CliCli

Based in Singapore , CliCli comprises a team of 200+ passionate industry professionals aiming to build new game experiences with creators around the world.

CliCli is invested in by NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), while all design decisions are that of the CliCli tea m.

Official Website Facebook
Developer Discord Twitter
Player Discord Reddit
Game of Rollink Itch.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clicli-showcases-user-generated-content-editor-and-platform-at-gdc-2023-301775132.html

SOURCE Clicli Interactive Pte. Ltd

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c9045.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

