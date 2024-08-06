Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Labyrinth Resources

Assays up to 63g/t Gold and 3.2% Copper Highlight Immense Exploration Upside

Proceeds of successful capital raising will help fund follow up work to refine drilling targets

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report highly promising gold and copper assays from soil sampling and rock chips at its Comet Vale Project in WA (see Figure 1).

More than 500 soil samples and 11 rock chip samples were collected. These results, combined with historic data, have defined several compelling drilling targets outside the mine area at Comet Vale.

In July 2024, Labyrinth entered into an option to acquire 100% of the property from Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (‘SQGM’). The additional 49% interest has been the key to commencing dedicated exploration activity. Labyrinth intends to use some of the proceeds of its recent successful capital raising to undertake further exploration work with the aim of refining the targets ahead of a drilling campaign.

Figure 1. Regional location of Comet Vale Project.

Labyrinth Chief Executive Jennifer Neild said: “We have strategically positioned ourselves in the prolific Goldfields region of Western Australia, with proven gold assets that have the potential for further high-grade mineralisation.”

“These assays are indicative of this potential. We are seeing cohesive trends in both primary and associated indicator elements. The overlap of these anomalies have added weight to positions of interpreted faults and have established several high priority target areas.”

“We now have extensive data that Comet Vale may host a large mineralised system with areas of high-grade gold and potentially copper.”

Details of sampling results:

The two campaigns of soil sampling were the first full geochemical analysis completed at Comet Vale. On the eastern side of the highway, a small number of rock chips were taken to support mapping observations. Many of the higher grades exist around Long Tunnel Prospect, where shallow tungsten and gold workings exist. It is unknown the extent of activites, refer to Table 2 for a summary.

  • High Au, Cu, Co, Ag and Ni rock chips (Table 1) included:
    • 63.1g/t Au, 3.27 % Cu and 59g/t Ag (SE of Long Tunnel);
    • 13.9g/t Au, 0.35% Cu and 0.36 % Ni (South of Long Tunnel);
    • 2.62g/t Au in a 3m wide, N-S quartz reef, within porphyry and ultramafic schist (Figure 6);
    • 2.10g/t Au, 17.57% Fe and 1.14% S (gossan SW of Long Tunnel); and
    • 0.25% Cu, 0.38% Ni, 0.04% Co and 1.4g/t Ag (New gossan, chalcopyrite and bornite sighted).
  • “Golden Triangle” - High Au, Cu and W are concentrated at the cross-section of the Rambo Trend and Long Tunnel/Lake View Shear/Quartz Reef (see Figure 2 and Table 2 for description of Long Tunnel).
  • Geochemistry suggests late NE trending faults are a control on mineralisation. Potentially focusing 2nd generation Au bearing veins along these later structures causing wide, intercepts of mineralisation (see Figure 2 and Figure 3).
  • Several samples of elevated lithium (>100ppm) proximal to Lake View/Long Tunnel trend (see Figure 7). More anomalies may exist, but sampling of Lithium was limited to this sampling program and not historic data.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx: lrlgold investingGold Investing
LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, green up arrow and US Federal Reserve flag.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Reacts to Fear, Uranium Sector Dissects Cameco Results

The gold price was on the rise this week, briefly passing US$2,500 per ounce before ending lower.

The US Federal Reserve's latest meeting provided a boost midway through the week. As was widely expected, the central bank left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent, but it's indicated a cut may come as early as September.

In a press conference after the gathering, Chair Jerome Powell said a reduction "could be on the table" if inflation continues to fall. The Fed would like to see an inflation rate of 2 percent, and its preferred gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, was up 2.5 percent year-on-year in June. Month-on-month it rose 0.1 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Mining Plays a Vital Role in Advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, says Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Given its importance to the economies of many developing countries and the proximity of its activities to people and natural habitats, the mining sector is uniquely placed to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow at the Company's fourth annual sustainability update today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of a newspaper.

Agnico Eagle Reports Record Free Cashflow, Allocates Additional Funds to Exploration

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) announced its Q2 financial and operating results on Wednesday (July 31), reporting record numbers on the back of gold's strong price move during the period.

The company achieved net income of US$472 million, or US$0.95 per share, up 46 percent from the previous year. Its adjusted net income came to US$535.3 million, or US$1.07 per share — a new record.

Free cashflow also saw significant growth, marking the third consecutive quarter of record performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Man with ascending graph with "Q2" above it.

Endeavour on Track to Meet Gold Guidance, Expects "Strongly Weighted" H2 Performance

Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV,TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) announced its Q2 operating and financial results on Wednesday (July 31), saying it's on track to meet its annual production guidance for the 12th consecutive year.

The company's Q2 gold production came to 251,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,287 per ounce, bringing its output for H1 to 470,000 ounces at an AISC of US$1,237 per ounce.

Its guidance for 2024 is set at 1.13 million to 1.27 million ounces of gold, with performance "strongly weighted" toward H2. AISC is projected to come in near the top of the guided range of US$955 to US$1,035 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

Piche Resources Limited (ASX:PR2) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.

PICHE RESOURCES LIMITED – URANIUM/GOLD ASX LISTING

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Labyrinth Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Labyrinth Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

High-Grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen

St George to Acquire Advanced High-Grade Araxa Niobium Project in World’s Leading Niobium Producing Address

Geophysics and Drilling Discovers New Mineralised Structure West of Horden Lake, further Potential along Strike.

Related News

resource investing

High-Grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen

rare earth investing

St George to Acquire Advanced High-Grade Araxa Niobium Project in World’s Leading Niobium Producing Address

Nickel Investing

Geophysics and Drilling Discovers New Mineralised Structure West of Horden Lake, further Potential along Strike.

Lithium Investing

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Resource Investing

Airborne VTEM commences at Ti-Tree Project

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Finalises Frankfurt and US OTC Listing

×