Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Element79 Gold

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
CleanTech Lithium

Application of Operating Contracts in Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), a leading sustainable lithium explorer and developer in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiaries in Chile, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA and Laguna Negro Francisco SpA, have submitted applications for the Special Lithium Operation Contracts ("CEOLs") for the Company's two advanced projects; Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin (the "Projects").

Highlights:

  • Following discussions with Government representatives and other stakeholders in Chile, CleanTech Lithium´s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA and Laguna Negro Francisco SpA, have submitted applications for operating contracts ("CEOLs") for the Company's two advanced projects Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin - These are the first CEOL applications to have been made in Chile since the announcement of the National Lithium Strategy in April 2023.
  • In the applications, CTL stated that it is open to inviting the state national mining company, ENAMI, to partner with the Company as a minority stake partner in both the Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects through standard joint venture ("JV") arrangements consistent with other such JV arrangements ENAMI has in place in the mining sector in Chile.
  • Securing the operating contracts will:
    • be an important milestone towards commercial production of lithium from the Projects.
    • help CTL secure investment for construction of the Projects thus contributing to the future supply of sustainable lithium from Chile to the global battery market for the clean energy transition.
    • open the door for more substantive discussions with potential strategic and offtake partners for the Company's planned lithium production.
  • The Company will work with the authorities in Chile over the coming months to seek approval of these applications which are submitted under the terms of the National Lithium Strategy and in compliance with current Chilean law.

A book and spiral bound notebook on a table Description automatically generated

Fig 1. Submission documents for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin operating contracts

The Company's JORC resources across the two projects total >2.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") following multiple drilling campaigns and extensive resource evaluation over the past two years. Securing operating contracts from the State will enable the Company to move towards commercial and sustainable lithium production using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"). By inviting the State, through one of its State entities ENAMI, to become a minority partner in both projects, CleanTech Lithium signals its support of the Government of Chile's strategy of promoting public-private partnerships and its ambition to become the leading producer of lithium to the global battery manufacturing market.

The Company's JORC resources across the two projects total >2.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") following multiple drilling campaigns and extensive resource evaluation over the past two years. Securing operating contracts from the State will enable the Company to move towards commercial and sustainable lithium production using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"). By inviting the State, through one of its State entities ENAMI, to become a minority partner in both projects, CleanTech Lithium signals its support of the Government of Chile's strategy of promoting public-private partnerships and its ambition to become the leading producer of lithium to the global battery manufacturing market.

Chile holds the largest reserves of lithium in the world but currently only two companies operate commercial lithium production in-country. The operating contract applications were submitted to the Ministry of Mining, outlining the Company´s plan to utilise DLE for the sustainable extraction of lithium from sub-surface aquifers, consistent with the National Lithium Strategy announced in late April 2023. DLE offers a solution to minimising aquifer depletion while featuring a shorter time to production and much higher recoveries of lithium when compared to traditional extraction methods using evaporation ponds.

CTL's Board has followed legal advice and, after undertaking regular dialogue with relevant Government officials, local communities and other stakeholders over recent months, officially submitted the detailed (500+ page) CEOL applications on 6 September 2023. These applications have been formally presented to the relevant Chilean authorities and the Company now expects both applications to go through a formal review process over the next 3-6 months.

Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium said: "We are the first company in Chile to apply for the operating contracts since the National Lithium Strategy was announced in April 2023. We believe this marks a major step towards advancing lithium supply from Chile to the global battery manufacturing and EV market.

"Following presentations on the National Lithium Strategy by Ministers, the Government has been clear on the need for establishing public-private partnerships to grow the lithium industry. Due to our progress to date, we believe it is the right time for CleanTech Lithium to apply for the operating contracts for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin. Securing the operating contracts will demonstrate further confidence in our Projects, and, ultimately, enable us to secure the required investment to scale towards production."

"We are open to discussion with the Government and relevant stakeholders about how we can achieve our shared ambition in supporting Chile's vision to be the world's leader in lithium production, a statement made recently by President Boric. We are open to inviting ENAMI to join CTL as a minority partner as part of the new public-private partnership strategy and believe this would be beneficial for all parties. Such partnership would complement and enhance our ongoing engagement and activities with local communities, which is integral to creating a lasting positive impact."


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

aim stocksaim:ctlcleantech lithiumlithium stocksLithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Charging The Change

Investor Presentation - September 2023

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

BT Lithium Prospect – Strong Li and Sn Results Continue

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for new drill holes(BTDD022-025) completed at the BT prospect. Drilling results are generally in line with the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium, tin and tantalum mineralisation hosted in pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined with a strike length of over 1km, is up to 300m in width, and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Resource and Exploration Drilling Results

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further assay results from the resource and exploration drilling programme underway at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN)

Oceana Lithium: Fully Funded Exploration in Brazil, Canada and Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN)

Oceana Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Direct Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC(CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, provides an update on the commissioning of the DLE Pilot Plant.
Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charging The Change

New Option Agreement Signed For Vanadium Processing Plant Land

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

BT Lithium Prospect – Strong Li and Sn Results Continue

Related News

Vanadium Investing

New Option Agreement Signed For Vanadium Processing Plant Land

Resource Investing

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

uranium investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

+46,000 Metres Of Pegmatites Mapped To Date At Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project-Gascoyne Lithium Projects

Resource Investing

Innovative Process Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Resource Investing

Nomgon CBM Operations Update

Copper Investing

A Look at Historical Copper Prices (Updated 2023)

×