Apple Gangnam will welcome first customers this Friday, March 31 in South Korea

Apple celebrates the dynamic Gangnam District with a special Today at Apple session featuring K-pop group NewJeans

Apple® today previewed Apple Gangnam, located in Seoul's bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. Apple Gangnam will offer an exciting space for customers to discover Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

"At Apple, we're always innovating to provide the best experience for our customers, and we are so excited to open Apple Gangnam and share the best of Apple with even more people in Seoul," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with customers and helping them find new ways to unleash their creativity with our amazing products and services."

Apple Gangnam has nearly 150 highly skilled retail team members who collectively speak more than a dozen languages. They're all ready to help customers explore and get their hands on the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone® 14 lineup with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities. Teams will also help customers take advantage of key retail services, including the Apple Trade In program, monthly financing options, and Apple Pay®, which recently launched in South Korea.

Apple Gangnam will be an exciting educational hub for participants with a diverse Today at Apple offering in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience. Attendees can discover features on the latest Apple products and learn how to get started on their new device, or join Apple Creatives for sessions focused on GarageBand® and Spatial Audio. For designers, photographers, musicians, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Gangnam has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as:

  • Skills: Getting Started with Mac.
  • Music Skills: Getting Started with GarageBand.
  • Art Skills: Sketching Ideas in Notes.
  • Photo Lab: Directing the Portrait.

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/kr/today/gangnam .

Beginning April 1, music fans will be able to experience the magic of Spatial Audio in a limited-time Pop-Up Studio, featuring rising K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR. On Friday and Saturday evenings — on the hour, every hour from 5-7 p.m. — attendees will be treated to a special listening session featuring their hit track "OMG (Apple Music Edition)." During the 15-minute session, participants will experience the industry-leading sound quality of Spatial Audio. The version of the song will be available only on Apple Music®.

Located in the historically rich and fast-moving neighborhood of Gangnam in Seoul, Apple Gangnam features a uniquely designed double-height façade with a completely new gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that blurs the transition from top to bottom and shifts in appearance during different times of day or seasons.

Apple Gangnam is designed with materials sourced from the region, including the tables, wood feature wall, logo, façade glass, stone walls, and flooring. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Gangnam and Apple's operations in South Korea run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

In celebration of Apple Gangnam's opening, customers are encouraged to listen to a curated Apple Music playlist that encapsulates the neighborhood's energy of creative inspiration and explore a bespoke collection of movies and TV series on Apple TV® inspired by new beginnings.

Apple opened its first store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, in 2018. This past year, Apple Myeongdong debuted Apple's first-ever K-pop Today at Apple Remix session featuring K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN, and Apple Jamsil at Lotte World Mall opened in December. Apple also launched the Apple Developer Academy and Apple Manufacturing R&D Accelerator in Pohang last year, providing tools for the next generation of app developers to be part of the thriving app economy and offering free educational and training programs for small- and medium-sized businesses across the country. And just last week, the long-awaited Apple Pay launched in South Korea, where customers can experience this service in all five Apple Store® locations.

Apple Gangnam will welcome its first visitors on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. local time. Apple Gangnam's grand opening is by reservation only. Registration starts on March 29 at 8 a.m.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Today at Apple, iPhone, Apple Pay, GarageBand, Mac, Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Store are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com

asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple introduces Apple Pay Later to allow consumers to pay for purchases over time

Apple Pay users can split purchases into four payments with zero interest and no fees

Apple® today introduced Apple Pay® Later in the U.S. Designed with users' financial health in mind, Apple Pay Later 1 allows users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees. 2 Users can easily track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in one convenient location in Apple Wallet®. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans of $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone® and iPad® with merchants that accept Apple Pay. 3 Starting today, Apple will begin inviting select users to access a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later, with plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months.

Apple Music Classical is here

The ultimate classical music streaming experience is available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost; download it now on the App Store

Apple® today launched Apple Music® Classical, a brand-new standalone music streaming app designed to deliver the listening experience classical music lovers deserve. With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world's largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search; enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive Spatial Audio; browse expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of thousands of works; and so much more. Apple Music Classical is available on the App Store beginning today and is included at no extra cost with nearly all Apple Music subscriptions. The combination of Apple Music Classical and Apple Music provides a complete music experience for everyone, from longtime classical fans to first-time listeners, and everyone in between.

Resilient: From Curious in Cameroon to Three-Time Qualcomm Patent Holder [+Video]

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

BlackBerry and Adobe Partner to Deliver Secure Forms with Electronic Signatures on Mobile

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced that they have partnered to deliver a secure forms solution for mobile.  The software solution, which combines BlackBerry® UEM and Adobe Experience Manager Forms, is designed for popular mobile device platforms, and meets the rigorous security standards required by regulated industries.  Furthermore, the partnership agreement allows BlackBerry to resell Adobe Experience Manager Forms software.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Prior to the partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe, users have been challenged in completing and approving documents away from their desktops, limiting their mission-critical mobility, and productivity.  In this new solution, BlackBerry UEM manages public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates to secure the connection to Adobe Experience Manager, allowing users to complete and electronically sign documents from anywhere, on their employer-issued or BYO mobile devices, and without a VPN.

"BlackBerry and Adobe both have a long-standing and trusted reputation for enabling the digital transformation of organizations around the world," said Neelam Sandhu , SVP Sustainability & Chief Elite Customer Success Officer. "BlackBerry is delighted to partner with Adobe to solve this imperative security and productivity need for regulated industries.  BlackBerry UEM together with Adobe Experience Manager will enable government, financial services, healthcare, legal, and other organizations, to modernize and optimize their operations while maintaining the highest levels of security, protecting national security."

"Electronic workflows should not be limited to desktop environments," said John Landwehr , Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Public Sector at Adobe.  "Business processes cannot be delayed by lack of mobile support, for securely completing and signing electronic documents.  The partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe enhances operational processing and workforce efficiency for hiring and onboarding, procurement of goods and services, medical readiness, maintenance, and logistics, and so many more use cases, that require signed approvals at any time, on any device."

This new solution is available now for customers using BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry Adobe Experience Manager Forms.

BlackBerry UEM is used by security and productivity conscious organizations around the world and has the highest number of government security certifications in the industry, across unclassified and classified requirements.  Announced earlier this year, BlackBerry UEM is the only UEM solution to be recognized, by customers, in the top right quadrant of Gartner's 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM Tools report.  For more information on BlackBerry UEM visit BlackBerry.com/UEM .

Adobe Experience Manager Forms is an end-to-end digital forms and documents solution that enables organizations to modernize their data capture and document workflows into a seamless, agile digital experience.  It allows users to create responsive forms at scale, capture data and e-signatures securely, and integrate into back-end systems to automate manual workflows.  For more information on Adobe Experience Manager, visit Adobe.com/AEM .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .

Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-adobe-partner-to-deliver-secure-forms-with-electronic-signatures-on-mobile-301778614.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Tech+IP Announces New BlackBerry Patent Deal to Sell Substantially All of Its Non-Core Patents and Applications

One of the largest PE-backed patent deals announced, despite economic headwinds

Tech+IP, the leading boutique advisory firm focused on advanced technology and intellectual property based in the Washington DC area and Europe ( www.techip.cc ), has been advising BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX: BB) since the inception of this significant non-core patent transaction, the latest iteration of which was announced by BlackBerry earlier today. https:www.prnewswire.comnews-releasesblackberry-announces-new-patent-sale-transaction-with-leading-patent-monetization-company-for-up-to-900-million-301777185.html

BlackBerry Announces New Patent Sale Transaction with Leading Patent Monetization Company for Up to $900 Million

Executes Agreement with Key Patent Innovations; Terminates Agreement with Catapult

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a newly-formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited ("KPI"), a leading intellectual property monetization company, for a combination of cash at closing and potential future royalties in the aggregate amount of up to $900 million .

