Life Science NewsInvesting News

Founding and Lead Sponsor in Collaboration with the Vice Provost of Advances in Learning at Harvard University

The Amgen Foundation today announced an increased commitment to LabXchange, an online science education platform that provides users with access to high-quality science education resources at no cost. The Amgen Foundation is expanding its impact on science education with Harvard's Vice Provost of Advances in Learning by more than doubling their investment in LabXchange. As the founding and lead sponsor of LabXchange, the Amgen Foundation has committed $30 million to enhance science learning opportunities for students and educators worldwide in addition to the $13 million previously donated.

LabXchange was launched in January 2020 to help educators and students discover, engage with and share highly curated and personalized online lab experiments, interactive lessons and videos. With over 16,000 resources, these learning experiences complement in-person education to build science literacy and inspire the next generation of scientists.

"By overcoming barriers of cost and geographical location, LabXchange is helping to level the playing field, so learners of all ages everywhere have access to world-class science education," said Judy Brown , senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Amgen and chairman for the Amgen Foundation.

"We believe that everyone needs science, and that science needs everyone. To date we've reached 20 million users in 230 countries and territories around the world," said Gaurav Vazirani , managing director at LabXchange. "To fully realize our vision, we aim to grow our global science classroom from 20 million people to 50 million by 2025."

The additional funding contribution will allow LabXchange to expand and deepen collaborations with STEM organizations worldwide, and pursue opportunities to serve more learners, particularly in communities that are underserved. Over the next three years, the investment will also allow LabXchange to:

  • Develop more data science, biotechnology and environmental content
  • Translate content into 30 languages
  • Launch a new teacher ambassador network
  • Increase content offerings that address racial inequity in healthcare, education and STEM
  • Expand content for middle schoolers

"COVID-19 has really pushed teachers to rethink their teaching strategies and a top priority for me was to make my classroom resources equitable for all students," said Uma Mahajan, a secondary educator in North Carolina . "LabXchange is a wonderful platform to simulate labs, access trusted resources and allow students to progress at their own pace."
For more information, please visit LabXchange.org .

About LabXchange
LabXchange is an online science education platform that provides users with access to high-quality science education, personalized instruction, online lab experiences, and networking opportunities across the global scientific community at no cost. To learn more about this initiative, visit www.labxchange.org .

About the Amgen Foundation
The Amgen Foundation is inspiring the next generation of scientists and future problem solvers – wherever they are. We are engaging students with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to harness the full potential of science to solve tomorrow's toughest challenges. Working in partnership with local and global partners, we are providing best-in-class science education at no cost to students. To date, the Foundation has donated over $375 million to local, regional, and international non-profit organizations that impact society in inspiring and innovative ways. The Amgen Foundation brings the excitement of discovery to the scientists of tomorrow through its signature programs, including LabXchange, Amgen Scholars, and the Amgen Biotech Experience. For more information, visit www.AmgenFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @AmgenFoundation .

About the Office of the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning, Harvard University
Harvard's Office of the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning seeks to shape the future of education by discovering new ways to build the competence, curiosity, and confidence of learners on our campuses and around the world. We create engaging and scalable learning experiences, cultivate inspiring ideas, and connect a global community of learners while developing tools, technologies, platforms, and policies to reduce friction throughout the learning lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen Foundation.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Annie Kasparian , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-foundation-more-than-doubles-commitment-to-labxchange-free-virtual-science-education-platform-301570608.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After First-Line Therapy

Application based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi outperformed the current standard of care with demonstrated statistically significant improvement in event-free survival and a well-established safety profile

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its type II variation application for extension of the indication for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review procedure.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Former Bayer Senior Executive Joins Sirona Biochem Advisory Board

Former Bayer Senior Executive Joins Sirona Biochem Advisory Board

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce that Dr. Wolfgang Bieber will join Sirona Biochem's Advisory Board and act as a consultant to the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Dr. Wolfgang Bieber brings to Sirona Biochem 30 years of experience from his career at BAYER AG, a global pharmaceutical and agrochemical company with sales of US$52 billion and more than 100,000 employees. He headed Technical Operations of biological products in the US and the agrochemical production worldwide as Senior VP (direct expense US$300 million, capital expense US$200 million, direct head count 1,250). Among the biological products, Kogenate®, one of the largest recombinant proteins manufactured worldwide, reached annual sales of US$1 billion. Dr. Bieber was also strongly involved in M&A activities of BAYER AG.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics publishes 'The Future of Aesthetics' global trends report providing unrivalled insight into future of industry

-- Report is aimed at helping practitioners and the industry understand and prepare for the future by supporting the evolving needs of patients --

-- Built on robust market research and analysis of global social listening data, industry research, academic studies, and Allergan Aesthetics* proprietary global research into thousands of consumer attitudes 1 --

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Corporate Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Corporate Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Bosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brands in the in-health food sector, provides the following update summary:

Recent Sales Activity

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×