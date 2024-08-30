Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Artificial Intelligence

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2024 WELLS FARGO HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday Sept. 5, 2024. Peter Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes , among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-2024-wells-fargo-healthcare-conference-302234786.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report - For the Year Ended 30 June 2024

BPH Global Limited (ASX: BP8) (“BP8” or the “Company” or the “Group”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Hydralyte

H1 FY24 Half Year Report and Appendix 4D: 29% Reduction in Net Cash Used in Operating Activities alongside Stable Revenue

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 (the “half year” or “H1 FY2024”) and the Company’s Appendix 4D.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report: Year Ended 30 June 2024

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Preliminary Final Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Lab worker putting samples on microscope.

Best-performing Small-cap Biotech Stocks on the ASX in 2024

The global biotechnology sector is on track to become a multi-trillion dollar industry.

Worldwide, the biotech space is worth an estimated US$1.76 trillion this year, according to Grand View Research. That value is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96 percent through 2030 to become a US$3.88 trillion market.

The major factors driving this growth are a strong clinical pipeline of precision medicine and regenerative technologies, as well as a rising demand for treatments for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and neurological disorders.

Australia's biotech market is growing as well. In 2024, IBISWorld projects that the sector will see revenue of AU$10.8 billion.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 22ND ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2024. Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Modern medical research laboratory.

Billion-dollar Deals in Radiopharmaceuticals Catch Investor Attention

Recent mergers and acquisitions and partnership deals in the medical industry are showing signs of increasing investor interest in the radiopharmaceutical space.

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) recently secured commitments from institutional investors to raise $70 million in funding. This includes a $7.5 million equity investment from Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), an industry leader in radiopharmaceuticals. Lantheus also entered an option to invest another $7.5 million within six months of issuing the shares.

Separate from that investment, Lantheus has an agreement with Radiopharm to license two preclinical assets for $3 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Energy Provides Corporate Update and Announces Option Grants

Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

At-the-Market Raise

×