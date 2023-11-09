Altiplano Reports Q3 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top Defense Contractors by Market Cap (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Completion of First Triage Test Clinical Validation Study

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Altiplano Reports Q3 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q3 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

 Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on Q3 2023 operation results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company extracted a total of 8,116 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material and processed 7,152 tonnes during Q3 2023 at Farellon. This represents a 2% and 9% reduction respectively from the Q2 production and processing figures. Copper grade remains constructive with recovery at 1.72% in Q3, down slightly by 2% from the previous quarter. Waste removal decreased by 22% to 2,556 tonnes in 2023 thus providing improved operational returns. Sales of 263,232 pounds of copper in 2023 Q3 generated approximately US$639,458 in revenue (after processing costs), a decrease of 14% over the Q2 revenue figure, impacted by lower sales and a weaker copper market in the previous quarter.

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments: "Farellon continues to generate positive returns and excellent grade. Mine planning continues to focus on developing access to deeper, higher-grade areas of the mine while readying areas to the SW to support additional production capacity as we move closer to transitioning the processing of Farellon's production to the plant. This work provides the opportunity to expand our production output to maximize the processing capacity in support of a stronger bottom line."

At the end of September 2023, the Company had 656 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site and a total of 1,944 tonnes of stockpiles at the El Peñón mill site. An additional 8,331 tonnes of lower-grade material are stockpiled at the Farellon site and ready to be shipped for processing at the El Peñón facility over the next several months. In addition, the Company currently has 1,335 tonnes of material in process with ENAMI. This material will be processed for sale and the revenue will be realized in the coming months.

Figure 1. Quarterly Review of US$ Revenue and Copper Pounds Sold

PeriodMinedUSD Revenue*Cu Pounds SoldCopper Grade
Q1 20229,843$908,419295,1992.06%
Q2 202210,742$967,685310,0621.96%
Q3 202213,440$692,731297,4031.87%
Q4 202211,340$691,103295,3972.05%
Q1 20237,675$822,764307,1041.90%
Q2 20238,315$745,162294,1621.75%
Q3 20238,116$639,458263,2321.72%

* After processing costs

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_001.jpg

Figure 2. Mined, Processed, Waste Removed and Cu Grade by Quarter 2021-2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_002.jpg

Figure 3. Processed Material, Income vs. Mining Costs by Quarter 2021-2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_002full.jpg

Mining during the third quarter focused on the extension of the Hugo decline to the 336 m level where 2,270 tonnes were extracted as production began in mid Q3. High grade copper values are observed in the 336 m operating level with initial sales returning >2% copper from the material shipped and sold. Extraction of mineralized material continued at the 344 m level where a total of 4,925 tonnes were extracted from the mine. Mining was completed on 352 m level in the NE direction where 826 tonnes were extracted. Extension of the Hugo Decline to the 328 m level is planned to begin in Q4 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_003.jpg

Figure 4. Mining on the 344m N level

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_004.jpg

Figure 5. Mining on the 344m N level

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_005.jpg

Figure 6. Miners Prepare Advance on the 336 m level

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_006.jpg

Figure 7. Miners Prepare Advance on the 336 m level

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/186782_84149665942b79e0_006full.jpg

Altiplano has generated over US$13.5 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 5.9 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2023 Q3). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the start-up of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the TSX.V under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of Companies, led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals with a long record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital, and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186782

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNResource Investing
APN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Altiplano Reports on Concentrate Sample Results and Processing Updates at El Penon

Altiplano Reports on Concentrate Sample Results and Processing Updates at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on assays results of samples taken from the copper-gold and iron concentrates produced at the El Peñón processing facility and to provide an update on the progress at the plant. The El Peñón processing facility is located approximately 15 kms from the Farellon copper-gold mine, 45 kms south of La Serena, Chile.

Samples were collected from the copper-gold concentrate and iron concentrate produced at the El Peñón facility and generated results meeting design expectations for the material processed. Of note, gold and iron demonstrated improved results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reaches New 336 m Operating Level at Farellon

Altiplano Reaches New 336 m Operating Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a new operating section has been established at the 336 m mining level at the Farellon copper-gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Access to the 336 m level is part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline, used to access and extract copper-gold and iron material from Farellon.

Sub drifts on the 336 m level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with two new production headings established in the NE and SW directions. Mining in this area has begun, along with benching operations continuing between the ceilings and floors of the 344 m and 352 m levels. Further development of the Hugo Decline to the 328 m level is expected to begin in the next four weeks, with a time frame of approximately 12 weeks to reach the new targeted intersection. Additional tonnage will be mined from the SW location of the mine using existing underground infrastructure to increase production to 5,000 tonnes per month to supply the processing facility at El Peñón over the following months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q2 2023 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q2, 2023, the Company extracted a total 8,315 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents an increase of 8% from the 7,675 tonnes of material mined in Q1. Tonnes processed in Q2 represented 7,883 tonnes, an increase of 4% from the previous quarter of 7,584 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.75%, down 13% from the previous 2023 Q1 result of 1.90%. Waste removal increased by 400% to 3,262 tonnes in 2023 Q2 as development progressed to the 336 m operational level. Sales of 294,162 pounds of copper in 2023 Q2 generated approximately US$422,815 in revenue (after processing costs), a decrease of 22% over the 2023 Q1 US$539,300 sales figure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Begins Startup Phase at El Penon and Strengthens Board

Altiplano Begins Startup Phase at El Penon and Strengthens Board

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has completed the commissioning stage at the El Peñón processing plant located near the town of La Serena, Chile and has entered the startup phase with first concentrate production expected in early August. The state-of-the-art facility is located approximately 15 km from the Company's copper-gold and iron mine, Farellon.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Confirms Santa Beatriz Mine Exhibits IOCG Mineralization Comparable to the Farellon Copper-Gold Mine

Altiplano Confirms Santa Beatriz Mine Exhibits IOCG Mineralization Comparable to the Farellon Copper-Gold Mine

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has initiated technical due diligence on the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold mine and confirms similarities to the Farellon mine in mineralization, lithology, and structural trends. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located only 2 kilometres (km) by road from the existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold Mine near La Serena, Chile. Farellon and Santa Beatriz are situated in the northnortheast trending 1,000-kilometre Atacama Fault zone within Chile's copper-rich iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt; this area is associated with several significant deposits. Farellon and Santa Beatriz have the potential to be part of a larger IOCG system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MANTLE MINERALS LIMITED

Mt Berghaus Tenement Granted

Mantle Minerals Limited (ASX:MTL) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the grant of Mt Berghaus exploration licence E45/5899, which covers approx. 84km2 immediately north of De Grey Mining’s Hemi discovery. See tenement outlined in red, Figure 1. This brings the Company’s granted tenements in the area to a total of approx. 399km2.

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Substantial Mineral Resource Upgrade at Governor Broome Mineral Sands Project, WA

Updated Mineral Resources to underpin Scoping Study due in Q1 2024

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a significant upgrade of the Mineral Resources at its 100%-owned Governor Broome Heavy Mineral Sands Project in the South West of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Updated Scoping Study - San José Lithium Project

Fully integrated production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate on site to provide strategically essential large-scale volumes of critical raw materials and conversion capacity with significant environmental, social and economic improvements.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce the completion of the Updated Scoping Study (‘the Study’ or ‘the Updated Scoping Study’) for the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). The Study assesses the potential for the significant increase in production of battery grade, lithium hydroxide monohydrate (‘LHM’) from the Company’s proposed integrated lithium chemical conversion facility utilising a lithium bearing hard rock mica as feedstock from an underground mineral extraction operation. The Project’s positive financial outcomes and environmental characteristics are complemented by increased production profiles resulting from improved lithium recoveries and energy efficiencies. San José is aligned to the European Union’s strategic objectives to ensure the security of critical raw materials and chemical conversion capacities in the development of a localised lithium-ion battery value chain.

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals

Drilling Results Confirm a Significant Intercept at the Keep Seismic Target

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results including a material intercept from the 1st drill hole at the Keep Seismic Target from the Phase VII drilling program at its 75% owned Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Project (“Sorby Hills” or “the Project”), located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Mayur Resources Limited

Debt Term Sheet Executed for Central Lime Project

Funding of up to US$90M

Mayur Resources Limited (ASX:MRL) (Mayur or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed an exclusive non-binding term sheet with Appian Capital Advisory (Appian) to fund its Central Lime Project (CLP) (the Term Sheet). Appian are a private capital fund that invest solely in mining or mining related companies with over US$3.5 billion of assets under management.

Keep reading...Show less
DY5 Metals

Machinga License Area Substantially Increased

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has received confirmation from the Malawian Department of Mines that the additional licence area for Machinga (previously under application) has now been formally granted. As a result, the combined area for the Company’s flagship heavy rare earths and niobium project has been substantially increased to a total area of 197km2.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Energy Investing

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Lithium Investing

Drilling Underway at Large Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Lithium Investing

Drill Rig Arrives at Black Mountain

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs Renewable Energy MOU for the Ta Khoa Project

×