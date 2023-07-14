Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the final NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an effective date of July 4, 2023, on SEDAR. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com .

A link to the original July 10, 2023 news release can be found on the company's website www.alphalithium.com/news .

The PEA, which provides a completely independent economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the lithium resources outlined in the September 2022 maiden resource estimate ( see news release August 23, 2022). Based on the results of continuous drilling since mid-2022, Alpha expects to update the resource estimate, which is used within the PEA, shortly.

Using upper-end cost-estimates, and low long-term lithium carbonate pricing assumptions, Ausenco Chile Limitada prepared a conservative PEA, with significant room for improvement as Tolillar is further explored and developed. Tolillar represents one of the last, large, independent, wholly-owned lithium brine salars globally, and once the latest technical work is incorporated, Tolillar should become an even larger and longer-lived operation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Allkem Limited, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Allkem Limited in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari. For more information visit: www.alphalithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The NEO Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha LithiumALLI:AQLNEO:ALLIBattery Metals Investing
ALLI:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.5 billion (CDN$2.0 billion) after tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.1%
  • US$5.3 billion (CDN$7.1 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 25-year mine life
  • 3.8-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from recently drilled wells not yet included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). The PEA provides an independent economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the lithium resources outlined in the September 2022 Resource Estimate ( see news release August 23, 2022 ).

The PEA evaluated a 25,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") commercial-scale operation to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate chemicals. Importantly, the study does not include contribution from wells drilled since mid-2022, which management believes represent meaningful, unquantified, upside potential. Alpha intends to soon incorporate drilling completed since mid-2022, and anticipates an expanded resource could potentially support a longer mine life and a second 25,000 tpa phase, for an aggregate 50,000 tpa operation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today commented on shareholder feedback received in connection with the hostile offer (the "Hostile Offer") for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares") announced June 8, 2023, including the open letter published on June 26, 2023 by Alpha's major shareholder Kyle Stevenson. The Board unanimously determined that the Hostile Offer is not in the best interests of the Company or its current shareholders.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of the Company commented: "As a public company, shareholder feedback is tremendously helpful to Alpha's Board and management in ensuring our vision for the Company aligns with the owners of the Company: the shareholders. I'm very appreciative that Mr. Stevenson made his perspective known, and that perspective is generally consistent with the feedback I've received directly from many of our other shareholders." Mr. Nichol continued: "For months we have been, and will continue to, assess all available transactions on the basis of the benefit they provide to shareholders, with particular regard to the unique and compelling characteristic of each of our assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Major Alpha Lithium Shareholder Opposes Price and Structure of Tecpetrol Hostile Bid

Major Alpha Lithium Shareholder Opposes Price and Structure of Tecpetrol Hostile Bid

Kyle Stevenson, a strategic advisor and major shareholder of Alpha Lithium Corp. (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1), issues an open letter to his fellow shareholders declaring his opposition to the price and structure of Tecpetrol Investments S.L.'s hostile bid.

The full text of the letter is included below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Reject Tecpetrol's Hostile Stink Bid

Alpha Lithium Files Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Reject Tecpetrol's Hostile Stink Bid

Do Not Tender Your Shares

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of Alpha (the "Board"), based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of independent directors, recommends that Alpha shareholders REJECT the hostile offer (the "Hostile Offer") from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., a recently formed subsidiary of Tecpetrol Investments S.L. ("Tecpetrol"), for the common shares of Alpha ("Common Shares"). The Board unanimously determined that Tecpetrol's Hostile Offer is not in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Technical Report for Highly Prospective Hombre Muerto Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Technical Report for Highly Prospective Hombre Muerto Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") announces that it will imminently file an independent technical report (the " Report ") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the Company's properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto, located in Argentina. Hombre Muerto neighbors Alpha Lithium's Tolillar Salar, located less than 15 kilometres to the northwest. The Report was prepared by Dr. Mark King of Groundwater Insight Inc., an expert in lithium brine salars and, specifically, in the Salar del Hombre Muerto.

The Report follows the near-completion of the Company's detailed Vertical Electrical Sounding ("VES") survey on the properties, which has identified several extremely conductive sedimentary and halite facies compatible with brine-saturated horizons, at depths up to 500 meters. Alpha's extensive experience in Hombre Muerto, combined with the VES results and the exploration histories of the neighboring properties, make the Hombre Muerto project highly prospective.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB and Comments on Rio Tinto Entry into Grass Roots Lithium Exploration Projects

Hertz Lithium Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB and Comments on Rio Tinto Entry into Grass Roots Lithium Exploration Projects

Hertz Lithium (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading under the symbol "HZLIF" on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective July,11, 2023. The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States, making the Company's stock more accessible to U.S. retail and institutional investors.

Robert Barker, Director, comments: "Trading on the OTCQB, along with our Frankfurt, Germany listing, enables our U.S. and European shareholders to more effectively participate in trading Hertz shares and will increase liquidity in multiple jurisdictions. With our Lucky Mica Lithium project and Penn State Lithium Extraction patent licence development technology, we expect to attract many U.S.-based retail and institutional investors who are interested in exposure to lithium exploration and extraction technologies development and exploration within North America.. We are aggressively pushing forward with our active exploration programs at Lucky Mica (which have provided exciting early results) and we are advancing our Penn State lithium extraction technology. We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada, U.S., and Germany as we proceed into a highly active period for the company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Trading resumes in:

Company: NextSource Materials Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 (TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource will issue 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of approximately C$50 million . The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, is required by the British Columbia Securities Commission and National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to provide an update on the progress of the audit of its TSX-V financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 every two weeks until these financial statements are filed

The Company reports that the audit is advancing well and will provide a further update on the status of required filings on or about 27 July, 2023. The Company currently expects to complete the audit and required filings on or before 28 August, 2023 and will issue an update announcing the conclusion of the filings at such time. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV- NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has initiated a field program intended to evaluate reported spodumene pegmatites within the company's 100% owned LDG property, Northwest Territories .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100m long by 15m large, at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high grade lithium mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, comments: "This exciting discovery demonstrates the clear potential of the Anatacau Main Property which has never been systematically explored for lithium. Both the Anatacau Main and West Projects remain very prospective for additional pegmatite discoveries. As exploration remains restricted due to forest fire and alongside the recent discovery of the substantial spodumene-bearing boulder field at Mirage, BRW is now preparing a major drilling campaign in Q3 across several assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Further Wide Zones Of Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Intersected At Pulju

Related News

Resource Investing

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Resource Investing

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Lithium Investing

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Nickel Investing

Further Wide Zones Of Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Intersected At Pulju

iron investing

Cyclone Metals To Divest Non-Core Gold Assets

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2023

×