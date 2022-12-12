Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Albemarle Corporation to Host Corporate Strategy Webcast on Tues., Jan. 24, 2023

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today its plans to host a webcast on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Albemarle CEO Kent Masters and CFO Scott Tozier will present alongside other members of Albemarle's executive management team. The purpose of the webcast is to provide an update on corporate strategy, including 2023 guidance and a five-year outlook for the company. The presentation will also include additional details about the company's new segment structure. The event will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET .

A live audio webcast will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Further details will be shared as the event date approaches.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-host-corporate-strategy-webcast-on-tues-jan-24-2023-301699820.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Latin Resources

Binar Invitation - Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar hosted by Managing Director Chris Gale, who will provide an update on the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

Winsome Resources

Winsome Acquires Camp Close To Cancet And Adina Projects

Winsome Resource Limited (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired a camp to house workers close to the Company’s Cancet and Adina projects in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Lithium Australia

Transition Of ASX Listing From Mining To Materials

Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) (Lithium Australia or the Company) is pleased to advise that effective from 12 December 2022, the ASX listing classification of the Company transitioned from a "mining exploration entity" to a standard materials listing.

Balkan Mining and Minerals

Canadian Lithium Portfolio Strengthened

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (“BMM” or “the Company”) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to advise that 6 new multi-cell claims (129 cells) totalling 27.05km2 (the “Arrel Project”) have been acquired in the Georgia Lake lithium district, situated in between the Company’s existing Gorge and Tango projects1. This development further solidifies Balkan’s presence in the region.

Winsome Resources

Winsome Managing Director Appointed To Power Metals Corp Board

Winsome Resource Limited (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Managing Director Chris Evans has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Canadian-listed exploration and development company Power Metals Corp (TSX-V:PWM; “Power Metals”).
ACME Lithium Inc

ACME Lithium Announces Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Agreements

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") has retained Simone Capital Corp. ("Simone Capital") in the capacity of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory. Simone Capital will leverage its proprietary database to engage and coordinate roadshows with retail brokers, portfolio managers, analysts, and individual investors on the Company's behalf. Simone Capital is located in Toronto, Ontario and principally owned and operated by Anthony Simone and Matthew Benedetto In consideration for the services, Simone Capital will be paid CAD$6,500 per month for an indefinite term subject to termination on 30 days notice.

Additionally, ACME has engaged Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), located in Vancouver, British Columbia, for digital marketing services, branding, content creation, and data-optimization. In consideration for these services, Machai Capital will be paid CAD$12,500 per month for a six month term.

