Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Eric Norris chief commercial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The fireside chat is scheduled from approximately 8 to 8:20 a.m. EST . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 180 days.

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-at-the-deutsche-bank-9th-annual-lithium--battery-supply-chain-conference-302319910.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle CorporationALBNYSE:ALBBattery Metals Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.