Albemarle Announces New Leadership at Ketjen

Albemarle Corporation, a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced the appointment of Michael J. Simmons to president of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ketjen Corporation, effective today. Simmons succeeds Raphael Crawford who will remain with the company through a transition period.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"Raphael has been instrumental in the formation of Ketjen as a wholly owned subsidiary and we are grateful for his leadership role in this important transition for our people and our customers," said Kent Masters , CEO, Albemarle.

Simmons brings more than 30 years of experience to Ketjen having served in both public and private companies as an operating executive and a director/advisor with expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, and team development. He began his career at GE, becoming CEO of the PII Pipeline Solutions unit of GE Oil & Gas. Simmons served as a group president at Houston -based Shawcor and most recently was a senior partner at Vantage Consulting, a business advisory service specializing in strategy, execution and leadership for energy, financial, and medical clients.

"Michael's industry and management experience in creating value is right for the Ketjen business, customers, and team members," said Masters. "Ketjen solutions have a powerful role to play in helping customers across the global energy landscape."

Simmons is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton , with a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania . He is based at Ketjen's headquarters in Houston, Texas .

About Ketjen
Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalyst solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. From fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels solutions to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives, Ketjen delivers safe and reliable solutions that increase production performance and business value. A wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation, Ketjen Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas , and serves global customers through operations in 27 markets. For more information, visit ketjen.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-leadership-at-ketjen-301844770.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jindalee

Mcdermitt Lithium Project PFS To Commence - Fluor Appointed Lead Engineer

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a PFS onJindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project1 in Oregon, USA (McDermitt, Project).
Winsome Resources

Operational Update on James Bay Work Program

Lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) announces it has been requested by the Province of Quebec to cease its field exploration activities until further notice due to the risk of forest fires. The Company has ceased drilling and its summer field activities in accordance with the directive from the government of Quebec.

lithium periodic symbol and ore on shiny metallic surface

5 Basic Lithium Facts (Updated 2023)

Lithium-ion batteries power everything from cell phones to laptops to electric vehicles (EV), and demand continues to rise. Companies and investors are continually being drawn in by reports of lithium's essential role in combating climate change, news of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) gigafactories and advancements in lithium-ion battery technology.

However, there’s more to lithium and the lithium market than EV batteries, and those new to the lithium space will want to get a handle on lithium basics before jumping in. Here’s a look at five lithium facts investors should know.

Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

Ion Energy


North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals: Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North


CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

Laguna Verde Records Assays up to 417mg/L - Additional Wells at Francisco Basin to Upgrade Resource Estimate

Llamara Drilling Progress Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, shares the latest operations update and latest supportive commentary from the Chilean government. CTL remains in positive dialogue with Chilean Government representatives, following recent announcements on Chile's National Lithium Strategy, as the Company continues to progress its projects towards production of battery grade 'green' lithium, through Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE").
