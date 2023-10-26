Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Neal Sheorey will join Albemarle as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 6, 2023 . Scott Tozier Albemarle's current executive vice president and chief financial officer, will transition from his current role and become a strategic advisor to the CEO.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"Scott's steady leadership, strategic market knowledge and extensive financial acumen have driven Albemarle's growth strategy for more than a decade," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Most importantly, Scott's enduring commitment to our core values and his unwavering belief in Albemarle's mission and vision are distinguishing characteristics that will continue to serve the company in this new advisory role."

Sheorey joins Albemarle from Dow, a global materials science company, where he served for more than 20 years in progressive finance, business, and corporate leadership roles. Most recently, he was vice president of Dow's Coatings & Performance Monomers business unit, a global portfolio with more than $4 billion in sales, where he was responsible for the group's strategy, profitability, and growth initiatives. Prior to his current role, Sheorey served as Dow's vice president of investor relations, senior director of corporate development and global finance director for the Chemicals business group.

Sheorey holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan , and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Northwestern University .

"Neal's management and financial experience, coupled with his experience in global and capital-intensive environments, will be valuable additions to our leadership team," said Masters.

Tozier joined Albemarle in 2011 as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information on our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-301968128.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Logo

Chariot Lists on the ASX Following a Successful IPO

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 12:00pm (AEDT) today. This follows the completion of a $9 million initial public offering (“IPO”), which closed oversubscribed on 5 October 2023. Wilsons Corporate Finance Limited (“Wilsons”) and Jett Capital Advisors LLC (“Jett Capital”) acted as joint lead managers of the IPO. At the IPO issue price of 45 cents per share, Chariot’s market capitalisation is $67.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Strategic Partnership - The University of Atacama

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership (the "Partnership") with the University of Atacama (the "University") in Chile. This is the University's inaugural agreement with a lithium-focused company.
Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by EUR of an announcement regarding the NASDAQ merger transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Shareholder Update on NASDAQ Listing

Critical Metals Corp. Secures Additional Equity Investment

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the proposed merger transaction, NASDAQ Listing and additional equity investment. EUR advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (Sizzle) and CRML have secured an additional investment facility from an investment vehicle managed by a New York based financial group, which is expected to provide CRML with US$10 million in capital at closing. Proceeds from the facility are expected to be used to fund the development of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria (Wolfsberg or Wolfsberg Project).

Keep reading...Show less
Sabre Resources Ltd

Sabre Acquires Key Tenements on NE Extensions of Andover Corridor

New tenements cover key lithium pegmatite targets only 5km northeast of AzureMinerals’ Andover discovery

Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX: SBR) (“Sabre” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has added two highly prospective tenement applications to its ground holding in the northwest Pilbara region of WA, along strike and only 5km to the northeast of the Andover lithium discovery of Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

PAM Share Placement

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$1,450,000 (before costs) by way of a placement to new and existing sophisticated and institutional shareholders (Placement). The Company will issue 9,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.15 per share (Shares). The Shares will be issued within the Company’s existing 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. It is expected that the Shares will be issued on 31 October 2023. The success of the raise in a very challenging market reflects the quality of PAM’s assets, its underlying low cost mid stream processing strategy in Asia, and the strategic positioning of its assets in South America.

Keep reading...Show less

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

